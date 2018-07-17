News LIVE: Make lynching a separate offence, there is need for a new law, says SC

Live now
Jul 17, 2018 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
People are owners of their data, not companies: TRAI
JUST IN: The Supreme Court gives out an order in cases of mob violence. The apex court says horrendous acts of 'mobocracy' cannot be allowed and states cannot become deaf against growing rumblings.
Supreme Court asked the Parliament whether a new law can be made into the issue. The matter is fixed for further hearing on August 28.
TRAI said that rules for protection of personal data in the telecom space in India are not sufficient. The regulator suggested that consumers should be given the right to choice and consent.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India recommended a series of measures of "privacy, security and ownership of data in telecom networks. It maintained that consumers are owners of their data and that entities controlling, processing their information are "mere custodians and do not have primary rights over this data".
Thyssenkrupp advisory board chief quits after Tata deal
German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp has announced the resignation of the chairman of its advisory board after a dispute with shareholders.
Ulrich Lehner, 72, had publicly supported Heinrich Hiesinger, who resigned unexpectedly earlier this month following a merger of Thyssenkrupp's steelmaking business with India's Tata, creating Europe's second biggest steelmaker. (PTI)
Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.