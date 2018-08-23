News Live: July GST collection could range from Rs 89,000 crore to Rs 91,000 crore, say reports

Live now
Aug 23, 2018 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kerala files case in Supreme Court against Tamil Nadu over not heeding its request to control water flow during floods, say reports
JUST IN | No chance at all, says Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat on simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls
US President Trump says market would 'crash' if he were impeached, reported AFP
CreditAccess Grameen falls below Rs 400 on debut
PM Modi to visit Gujarat
July collections on GST could be in the range from Rs 89,000 crore to Rs 91,000 crore, according to a CNBC TV 18 .
No chance at all, says Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat on simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. He emphatically ruled out the possibility of holding simultaneous elections to the state assemblies along with the Lok Sabha polls without a "legal framework" in place.
JUST IN: Satya Pal Malik sworn-in as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
President Ram Nath Kovind re-appointed Arun Jaitley as Finance Minister, after he recovered from a kidney ailment. "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed to assign the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs to Arun Jaitley," a notification said. (PTI)
US, China set to impose more retaliatory tariffs, escalating trade war
The United States and China were poised to escalate their trade war on Thursday, with both sides set to implement punitive 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion worth of the other's goods.
The latest round brings to $50 billion the value of imports subjected to tariffs on either side since early July, and more are in the pipeline, adding to risks for global economic growth. (Reuters)
CreditAccess Grameen falls below Rs 400 on debut
Microfinance firm CreditAccess Grameen share price started off the first trading session on a weak note, opening with 7 percent discount at Rs 393 against issue price of Rs 422.
In the pre-opening trade, the stock price settled at Rs 385, a 8.77 percent discount to final offer price.
Aramco listing plan halted, Saudi energy minister denies report
Saudi Arabia has called off both the domestic and international stock listing of state oil giant Aramco, billed as the biggest such deal in history, four senior industry sources said on Wednesday.
The financial advisors working on the proposed listing have been disbanded, as Saudi Arabia shifts its attention to a proposed acquisition of a "strategic stake" in local petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp, two of the sources said. (Reuters)
President Ram Nath Kovind has directed to assign the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs to Arun Jaitley. (ANI)
Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar passed away on Wednesday night. He was 95.