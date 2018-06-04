News Live: Job searches in solar energy sector jumps by 76%

Live now
Jun 04, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Job searches between 2014 & 2017 in solar energy jumps by 76%: Report
Qatar acquires stake in Exxon's Argentina shale oil and gas
KPMG to layoff 400 employees in South Africa after graft scandal
Is Modi attempting 'international appeasement' of minority, asks Akhilesh Yadav
ICRA pegs wind energy capacity addition at 3-3.5 GW in FY'19
India willing to contribute towards enriching intra-BRICS cooperation: Sushma Swaraj
MHA approves 6 companies of central forces for restive Shillong: Meghalaya DGP
Suzuki's automobile production in India crosses 20 mn milestone
AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm
Crude oil prices ease on prospects of higher world supplies
China's debt crackdown to hurt some emerging markets: Fitch
Lenders plan to sell Rs 28,000 crore NPAs
Greenko Group buys Orange Renewable at billion-dollar valuation
Global airlines slash profit outlook as fuel costs jump
Government puts protocol in place to speed up FDI
Home loan rates, EMIs to go up as banks raise MCLR
Home loan rates, EMIs to go up as banks raise MCLR
Falling share of BHIM prompts PM to ask all ministries, states to increase transactions on app
Benami attachments worth crores may fall flat as no authority for 1.5 years
Iran calls on world to stand up to Trump, save nuclear deal
Congress flags 60 lakh 'fake voters' in Madhya Pradesh, EC orders probe
Guatemala volcano death toll rises to 25: disaster agency
Crude oil prices ease on record US output, higher OPEC supplies
KKR to buy 60% stake in Ramky enviro for Rs 4,000 cr
Karnataka transport department slaps notice to Ola, Uber for violation of rules
Jordan's King Abdullah expected to ask PM to resign: Report
Government likely to cut stake in state-run companies to 49%
Fuel price cut: Petrol down 15 paise, Diesel dips 14 paise a litre
No proposal on reducing govt stake in CPSEs to 49%: Report
Govt mulls merger of Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Oriental Bank, Central Bank
Farmers' stir remains peaceful but vegetable prices move north
I-T department to act once Walmart obtains regulatory nod
Nepal plans to have separate security unit for borders with India, China
Indian economy like a car with 3 tyres punctured: P Chidambaram
Need to skill people working in construction sector: Hardeep Puri
PM Modi, Jim Mattis pledge to continue strong US-India strategic partnership
Job searches between 2014 & 2017 in solar energy jumps by 76%: Report
The job searches between 2014 and 2017 in the solar energy sector have jumped by 76 percent, according to a recent study conducted by Indeed. Job searchers for solar design engineers increased by 404 percent, solar project engineers by 332 percent and solar electrical engineers by 169 percent between October 2014 and October 2017.
India can achieve environment-related targets in a year if states work together: Harsh Vardhan
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan has said if states work together, the country will achieve all its environment-related targets within a year. Speaking at the state environment ministers' conference here, he said that an emotional attachment with the environment is imperative for its preservation.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.
Qatar acquires stake in Exxon's Argentina shale oil and gas
The state-owned Qatar Petroleum has signed an agreement to acquire a 30 percent stake in two Exxon Mobil affiliates in Argentina. The agreement gives the Qatari oil and gas company shares in ExxonMobil Exploration Argentina SRL and Mobil Argentina SA for exploration, drilling and production of unconventional shale oil and gas in Vaca Muerta in the Neuquen province in western Argentina.
KPMG to layoff 400 employees in South Africa after graft scandal
Global auditor KPMG said on Monday it will layoff up to 400 people as it closes offices in South Africa following a corruption scandal that resulted in the firm losing several major clients. "These hard decisions were necessary to put the firm on a more sustainable footing, while ensuring we continue to offer our clients the best service and support," Nhlamulo Dlomu, chief executive of KPMG South Africa, said in a statement.
Is Modi attempting 'international appeasement' of minority, asks Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Indonesia and Malaysia during the month of Ramzan an attempt towards "international appeasement" of the minority community. During an interview with PTI, he claimed that the people of not only Uttar Pradesh, but of the entire country was upset with the BJP as other than making promises it "did nothing else".
ICRA pegs wind energy capacity addition at 3-3.5 GW in FY'19
Wind energy capacity addition is estimated at about 3 to 3.5 gigawatts in FY19 and the viability of bid tariffs and inter-state connectivity will be key headwinds for developers, ratings agency ICRA said today. The project awards so far are expected to improve the capacity addition in the wind power segment to about 3 to 3.5 GW in FY2019 against 1.7 GW in FY2018, ICRA said in a statement.
Amit Shah meets Yoga guru Ramdev as part of BJP's outreach exercise
BJP president Amit Shah today met Yoga guru Ramdev, who is associated with the Patanjali group of companies, as part of his party's "contact for support" campaign and shared the Modi government's achievements with him.
India willing to contribute towards enriching intra-BRICS cooperation: Sushma Swaraj
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has expressed India's willingness to contribute towards enriching intra-BRICS cooperation further. Swaraj was attending meeting of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Foreign Ministers' meeting.
RBI monetary policy: Rate hike or not, MPC set to indicate rise in interest rates from here on
Irrespective of a rate hike or status quo, the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday is set to change its policy stance to signal a rise in interest rates from here on.
Most experts are expecting a higher probability of key repo rate to remain unchanged at six percent, and a shift in stance from the current “neutral” to “withdrawal of accommodation” by the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
Read the full report here.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.
MHA approves 6 companies of central forces for restive Shillong: Meghalaya DGP
The Centre has approved deployment of six additional companies of paramilitary forces in Shillong, where fresh bouts of violence broke out last night, prompting police to use tear gas shells to quell a mob, a top police officer said. Normal life continued to remain affected for the fourth day in a row today with curfew imposed in parts of the city under the Lumdiengjri police station and Cantonment Beat House areas during the morning hours, he said.
Bayer to complete acquisition of Monsanto on June 7
Germany-based Bayer said it will complete the multi-billion dollar acquisition of US-based biotech major Monsanto on June 7, following all regulatory approvals.
COMMENT-Q4 results show silver linings in several sectors, marred by large banking sector cloud
Earnings in the final quarter of FY18 were marked by sustained traction and the prospect of capex in consumption-facing businesses, infrastructure spending by the government, and strong growth in commodity-driven companies and digital-ready information technology players.
JUST IN | MK Jain appointed as the RBI deputy governor for three years.
Suzuki's automobile production in India crosses 20 mn milestone
Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) today said it has achieved accumulated automobile production of 20 million units in India. With this, India becomes the second country after Japan where Suzuki has reached this milestone, the company said in a statement.
Here are the costliest and cheapest global cities for expats. (Image: Network18 Creative)
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.
JUST IN | Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Centre and the RBI on bank officer's petition challenging one-day default rule.
AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm
AirAsia Group Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes had in 2015 authorised the then AirAsia India CEO Mrithyunjay Chandilya to hire Singapore based HNR Trading PTE to help the Indian carrier lobby with Indian authorities for policy amendments.
Moneycontrol has a copy of the letter Fernandes sent to Chandilya on March 31, 2015.
Read the full report here.
Crude oil prices ease on prospects of higher world supplies
Crude oil futures lost more ground on Monday as the market was weighed down by U.S. output climbing to a record-high and expectations that OPEC members will raise supplies. Global benchmark Brent was down 34 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $76.45 a barrel by 0531 GMT, falling for a second session.
INTERVIEW | Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha says best positioned to deal with coming disruptions in energy markets
RN Bhaskar Praveer Sinha, the newly appointed managing director and CEO of Tata Power is convinced that the energy markets are in for a huge disruption.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.