News Live: Japan executes sarin attack cult leader and six followers

Japan executes sarin attack cult leader and six followers

The leader of the Japanese doomsday cult that carried out a deadly 1995 sarin attack on the Tokyo subway was executed today along with six of his followers, decades after the shocking crime. Shoko Asahara, leader of the Aum Shinrikyo sect, has been on death row for more than a decade over the attack, which shocked the world and prompted a massive crackdown on the cult.