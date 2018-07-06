News Live: Japan executes sarin attack cult leader and six followers

Live now
Jul 06, 2018 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Japan executes sarin attack cult leader and six followers
The leader of the Japanese doomsday cult that carried out a deadly 1995 sarin attack on the Tokyo subway was executed today along with six of his followers, decades after the shocking crime. Shoko Asahara, leader of the Aum Shinrikyo sect, has been on death row for more than a decade over the attack, which shocked the world and prompted a massive crackdown on the cult.
Thyssenkrupp CEO resigns over shareholders' anger
Thyssenkrupp AG’s CEO Heinrich Hiesinger resigned after over shareholders' growing anger over the company’s eroding revenue and share price. Hiesinger held the position for seven years, and recently secured as deal with Tata Steel to set up an European steel giant. This was a deal that was met with opposition from labour representatives and investors.
Varroc Engineering equity shares listed today
Varroc Engineering has officially listed its equity shares. The Rs 1,955 crore IPO was oversubscribed 3.59 times from 26 to 28 June.
South Korean President to hold talks with Narendra Modi
South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, during his four-day visit. India expects the meet would open new avenues for expanding the bilateral partnership, particularly in the economic domain.