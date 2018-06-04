News Live: Iran calls on world to stand up to Trump, save nuclear deal

Live now
Jun 04, 2018 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Benami attachments worth crores may fall flat as no authority for 1.5 years
Congress flags 60 lakh 'fake voters' in Madhya Pradesh, EC orders probe
Guatemala volcano death toll rises to 25: disaster agency
Crude oil prices ease on record US output, higher OPEC supplies
KKR to buy 60% stake in Ramky enviro for Rs 4,000 cr
Karnataka transport department slaps notice to Ola, Uber for violation of rules
Jordan's King Abdullah expected to ask PM to resign: Report
Government likely to cut stake in state-run companies to 49%
Fuel price cut: Petrol down 15 paise, Diesel dips 14 paise a litre
No proposal on reducing govt stake in CPSEs to 49%: Report
Govt mulls merger of Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Oriental Bank, Central Bank
Farmers' stir remains peaceful but vegetable prices move north
I-T department to act once Walmart obtains regulatory nod
Nepal plans to have separate security unit for borders with India, China
Indian economy like a car with 3 tyres punctured: P Chidambaram
Need to skill people working in construction sector: Hardeep Puri
PM Modi, Jim Mattis pledge to continue strong US-India strategic partnership
The world should stand up to Washington's bullying behaviour, Iran's foreign minister was quoted as saying on Sunday by state media in a letter to counterparts. The top diplomat has intensified efforts to save a nuclear deal after a US exit, reported Reuters.
Home loans, personal loans and car loans are likely to go up as the leading banks including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, HDFC and ICICI have recently raised their MCLR by 10 basis points.
Airbus sales chief defiant on A330neo demand as Boeing seals new win
The head of airplane sales at Airbus (AIR.PA) dismissed concerns about a sharp drop in orders for the A330neo jet and predicted European wide-body demand would start to recover this year as rival Boeing extended a series of wins in the lucrative segment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all central ministries and departments as well as states and Union Territories to increase digital transactions after state-run BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) mobile app slowed down in comparison to its competitors.
In a bid to boost use of BHIM app, Modi has asked to set targets for digital transactions through the app and aim to achieve them by August 15.
Benami attachments worth crores may fall flat as no authority for 1.5 years
Over 780 benami asset attachments worth crores of rupees run the risk of being invalidated in the near future as the government has failed to create a designated adjudicating authority for over a year-and-a-half since the stringent law was enforced to deal with blackmoney and corruption.
Congress flags 60 lakh 'fake voters' in Madhya Pradesh, EC orders probe
Election Commission has ordered to investigate the issue of fake voter IDs found in Madhya Pradesh after the opposition Congress submitted a complaint with a list of 60 lakh fake voters.
Australia's largest bank agrees to pay $531 million fine
The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the nation's largest bank, said on Monday it had agreed to pay a 700 million Australian dollar (USD 531 million) fine for failing to comply with measures to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing. The bank negotiated the fine with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Center, the government's financial intelligence agency better known as AUSTRAC, to resolve a civil Federal Court case that began in August. The agreement is subject to court approval.
Guatemala volcano death toll rises to 25: disaster agency
The death toll from the eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano rose to 25 today, the country's disaster agency said. "The toll was 25 dead as of 9:00 pm (0300 GMT)," the spokesman for the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) said in a WhatsApp group.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all central ministries and departments as well as states and Union Territories to increase digital transactions after state-run BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) mobile app slowed down in comparison to its competitors, reports Economic Times.
Crude oil prices ease on record US output, higher OPEC supplies
Brent crude oil futures dipped for a second session on Monday, with prices coming under pressure from record US output and expectations of higher OPEC supplies, reported Reuters.Global benchmark Brent was down 12 cents at $76.67 a barrel.
Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do
Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder, Zerodha, said quality of the auditing firm is something people should pay heed to. "An auditor who resigns at the last minute, especially without reason, should definitely be penalised."
KKR to buy 60% stake in Ramky enviro for Rs 4,000 cr
Global private equity firm KKR is buying a 60 percent stake in Hyderabad based Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd in a deal worth Rs. 4,000 crore. This deal would value the company at $1 billion, reported The Economic Times.
Karnataka transport department slaps notice to Ola, Uber for violation of rules
Karnataka transport department has issued a notice to cab aggregators Ola and Uber for charging time-based fare in violation of rules. An Economic Times report stated that state’s revised tariff structure for taxis prohibits cab companies from charging on the basis of time.
Jordan's King Abdullah expected to ask PM to resign: Report
Jordan's King Abdullah was expected on Monday to ask Prime Minister Hani Mulki to resign in a bid to soothe widespread anger over economic policies that has sparked the largest protests in several years, reported Reuters.
Adani Power Mundra may move NCLT to seek bankruptcy protection
Adani Power Mundra may move the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to seek bankruptcy protection, reported The Wire.
Government likely to cut stake in state-run companies to 49%
The government is reportedly preparing a roadmap to lower its stake in all central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to 49% in three years, except for sectors of strategic importance. An Economic Times report stated that this will increase autonomy, reduce political interference and also raise the valuation of the remaining government holding.
Fuel price cut: Petrol down 15 paise, Diesel dips 14 paise a litre
Fuel price cut continued for the sixth consecutive day on Monday with the Indian Oil Corporation reducing petrol prices by 15 paise per litre and diesel by 14 paise per litre in New Delhi and Mumbai.
No proposal on reducing govt stake in CPSEs to 49%: Report
A government official has said that there have been no proposal with the department of Investment and Public Asset Management on reducing government's stake to 49 percent in key central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), reported CNBC TV18.
Govt mulls merger of Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Oriental Bank, Central Bank
The government is reportedly considering merging at least four state-run banks, including Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank Ltd, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Central Bank of India. A Mint report stated that if the plan goes through, the merged entity would have combined assets of Rs 16.58 trillion.
At least 48 migrants dead after boat sinks off Tunisian coast
At least 48 migrants were killed when their boat sank off Tunisia's coast and 67 persons were rescued by the coast guard, officials said on Sunday.
Farmers' stir remains peaceful but vegetable prices move north
As their agitation entered the third day on Sunday, farmers in many states dumped their produce on roads as a mark of protest while vegetable prices rose in several urban areas. The stir remained peaceful even as political rivals targeted the BJP-ruled Centre over the agitation. Madhya Pradesh remained largely calm on the third day of the 10-day agitation by farmers demanding remunerative prices for their produce and waiver of farm loans.
I-T department to act once Walmart obtains regulatory nod
Flipkart has reportedly shared ‘some details’ with the income tax authorities on its $16 billion deal with US-based Walmart. The tax department, however, will act only after regulatory approvals are obtained, reported Financial Express.
The Union Human Resource Development Ministry has decided to reduce the NCERT syllabus by half as it is 'cramped', HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday.
Nepal plans to have separate security unit for borders with India, China
Nepal is considering to establish a separate security unit under the armed police force for its borders with India and China, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa said on Sunday. The minister said the existing security forces cannot oversee all border areas and the government is focusing towards managing the country's international border.