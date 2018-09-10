News LIVE: Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi's sister Purvi

Live now
Sep 10, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aircel-Maxis case
ED moves court to cancel interim relief from arrest granted to Karti Chidambaram
Alibaba founder Jack Ma to step down in 2019, names company CEO as successor
Petrol and diesel prices touch record highs on Monday
Aircel-Maxis case : Delhi's Patiala House court has issued a notice to Karti Chidambaram on Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking cancellation of interim protection granted to him. Chidambaram has to reply to it by September 18.
Tamil Nadu Sterlite case: Supreme Court refuses to restrain National Green Tribunal (NGT)-appointed committee to look into the case. The Court has asked NGT to proceed after the committee files its report.
BREAKING: Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi's sister Purvi
The Enforcement Directorate moved Monday a Delhi court seeking to cancel the interim relief from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram in a Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.
Special CBI Judge O P Saini agreed to hear the plea at 2 pm Monday after the probe agency told the court that custodial interrogation of Karti Chidambaram was required in the matter. (PTI)
Trump salutes Kim for North Korean parade without nuclear missiles
US President Donald Trump saluted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday for holding a massive military parade "without the customary display of nuclear missiles" to celebrate his country's 70th anniversary.
"This is a big and very positive statement from North Korea. Thank you To Chairman Kim. We will both prove everyone wrong!" he tweeted. (PTI)
Alibaba founder Jack Ma to step down in 2019, names company CEO as successor
Alibaba founder and billionaire Jack Ma announced on Monday he would step down as the Chinese e-commerce giant's executive chairman next year and named the company CEO as his successor.
Ma, 54, will hand over the keys of his company to 46-year-old Daniel Zhang in an unprecedented succession plan that will slowly take the focus off one of China's most recognisable corporate names over the next 12 months, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, which is owned by Alibaba, reported.
Petrol and diesel prices touch record highs on Monday
Fuel prices touched a new high on Monday, due to a fall in the dollar-rupee and surge in global crude oil rates. In Mumbai, prices of petrol and diesel saw a 23 paise hike each to Rs 88.12/litre and Rs 77.32/litre, respectively, according to a price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).
