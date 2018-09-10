News LIVE: Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi's sister Purvi

ED moves court to cancel interim relief from arrest granted to Karti Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate moved Monday a Delhi court seeking to cancel the interim relief from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram in a Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.

Special CBI Judge O P Saini agreed to hear the plea at 2 pm Monday after the probe agency told the court that custodial interrogation of Karti Chidambaram was required in the matter. (PTI)