News LIVE: India working towards becoming $5 trillion economy by 2025, says Prez Ram Nath Kovind

Jun 18, 2018 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India working towards becoming $5 trillion economy by 2025: President Ram Nath Kovind
India is striving to become a $5 trillion economy and the world's third largest consumer market by 2025, President Ram Nath Kovind has said as he highlighted investment opportunities in the country. Kovind, the first Indian president to travel to Greece in 11 years, arrived here on Saturday on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
We cannot stand another Doklam incident. Let's make a joint effort to maintain peace along the border: Luo Zhaohui, Chinese Ambassador to India said.
Some Indian friends suggested that India, China & Pakistan may have some kind of trilateral summit on the sidelines of SCO. So, if China, Russia & Mongolia can have a trilateral summit, then why not India, China & Pakistan?: Luo Zhaohui, Chinese Ambassador to India said.
US oil slumps as China threatens duty on US crude imports
US oil prices slumped on Monday after China threatened duties on American crude imports in an escalating trade dispute with Washington. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures touched their lowest level since April, falling to $63.59 per barrel before edging back to $63.83 a barrel by 0426 GMT.
JUST IN | BJP MLA Vijender Gupta approaches Delhi High Court seeking an order to CM Arvind Kejriwal to end his strike.
Israeli aircraft strike Hamas targets in Gaza Strip: Report
Israeli jets struck nine targets belonging to the Islamist Hamas group in the northern Gaza Strip early on Monday in response to incendiary kites and balloons Palestinians sent from the territory that have damaged Israeli property, reported Reuters.
JUST IN | Three people injured in firing in Delhi's Burari area.More details awaited.
Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party to hold a key meeting at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence at 12 pm.
Minor leak observed at Vedanta's smelter in Tamil Nadu: Report
A minor leak has been detected in the sulphuric acid storage plant in Vedanta's Tamil Nadu copper smelter, reported Reuters. This incident occured about a month after the state ordered its shutdown after protests in which 13 people died.
Google to invest $550 million in Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com
Google will invest $550 million in Chinese e-commerce powerhouse JD.com, part of the US internet giant's efforts to expand its presence in fast-growing Asian markets and battle rivals including Amazon.com. The two companies described the investment as one piece of a broader partership that will include the promotion of JD.com products on Google's shopping service.
Rain in parts of north, northeast India; Assam flood situation worsens
Some parts of north and northeast India got some breather from hot weather conditions after it rained today, while the flood situation in Assam deteriorated affecting more than 4.5 lakh people. The weather department has predicted rain and thunderstorm late tonight in Delhi and adjoining areas. (PTI)
Rupee sheds 15 paise against US dollar
The rupee weakened by 15 paise to hit a fresh three-week low of 68.16 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, pressured by appreciation of the American currency overseas amid sustained foreign capital outflows.
Forex dealers said the dollar's rise towards a seven-month high against a basket of its peers, as investors absorbed the escalation in trade tensions between the US and China, weighed on the rupee. However, a higher opening in the domestic equity market capped the losses. (PTI)
Gold prices inch up as trade row triggers safe-haven buying
Gold prices inched higher on Monday after falling to a 5-1/2-month low in the previous session, as a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies triggered safe-haven buying, but a strong dollar put a cap on the upside. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,279.70 per ounce by 0255 GMT. The yellow metal touched its weakest since late December at $1,275.01 an ounce on Friday. (Reuters)
Gang shootout at New Jersey arts festival kills one, injures 22
A suspected gunman was shot dead and 22 people were injured on Sunday after a dispute among rival gangs erupted into gunfire at an all-night arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey, officials said. One of the shooting victims was a 13-year-old boy who was in extremely critical condition, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri told a news conference. Three others were in critical condition.
At least two people opened fire around 2:45 a.m. at the annual Art All Night event in Trenton, about 60 miles (100 km) southwest of New York City. (Reuters)
South Korea conducts war games to defend against Japan
South Korea on Monday will begin two days of war games to practice defending the disputed Dokdo islands off its east coast -- against an unlikely attack by Japan. Seoul has controlled the islets in the Sea of Japan (East Sea) since the end of Japanese colonial rule on the Korean peninsula.
Tokyo also claims the islands, known as Takeshima in Japan, accusing Seoul of occupying them illegally. The drills come just days after US President Donald Trump announced the suspension of long-running joint exercises with South Korea -- aimed at defending against North Korean aggression -- calling them "expensive" and "provocative". (PTI)
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know
The Nifty which started with a gap down recouped most of its intraday losses and closed above its crucial level of 10,800 for the fourth straight day in a row on Friday.
Several feared dead after Japan quake: Local media
Several people were feared dead, including a nine-year-old girl, after a strong quake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan, local media reported on Monday.
Public broadcaster NHK and private station TV Asahi both reported "several" deaths, with the Kyodo news agency saying a nine-year-old girl had been trapped by a damaged wall in a swimming facility north of Osaka city. Local police said they could not confirm the reports. (PTI)
Satyendra Jain hospitalised as his health deteriorates: Kejriwal
Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was tonight rushed to a city hospital as his health deteriorated nearly a week after he had gone on an indefinite hunger strike at the Lieutenant Governor office, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.
The health minister was taken to the LNJP Hospital, officials said. Kejriwal confirmed that his colleague has been hospitalised even as the tug-of-war between the AAP government and the LG refused to die down on the seventh day on Monday. (PTI)
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.