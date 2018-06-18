News LIVE: India working towards becoming $5 trillion economy by 2025, says Prez Ram Nath Kovind

Rupee sheds 15 paise against US dollar

The rupee weakened by 15 paise to hit a fresh three-week low of 68.16 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, pressured by appreciation of the American currency overseas amid sustained foreign capital outflows.

Forex dealers said the dollar's rise towards a seven-month high against a basket of its peers, as investors absorbed the escalation in trade tensions between the US and China, weighed on the rupee. However, a higher opening in the domestic equity market capped the losses. (PTI)