Oct 05, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: India signs deal for five S-400 Triumf missile shield systems with Russia

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

  • Oct 05, 12:37 PM (IST)

    JUST IN |  India has signed a deal for five S-400 Triumf missile shield systems with Russia. The S-400 is considered as the most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system. China too had purchased the S-400 missile system from Russia in 2014. On October 2, a top Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said Putin will oversee the signing of the '$5 billion deal'.

    The purchase assumes important as it will violate sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) enforced by the US Congress on arms purchases from Russia, though there is a possibility of a presidential waiver. The US had warned India against the planned purchase. For months, there have been indications from New Delhi that it will sign the deal notwithstanding the US sanctions.

  • Oct 05, 12:55 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | A deal for space cooperation has been signed between Russia and India . An Indian monitoring station will be built near the Russian city of Novosibirsk in Siberia, say sources who spoke to ANI.

  • Oct 05, 12:10 PM (IST)

    Reliance Health Insurance gets final nod from Irdai to start ops

    Anil Ambani-led Reliance Health Insurance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Capital, has received final approval from the insurance regulator to start operations. The company plans to commence operations by the December quarter of 2018. In a regulatory filing on Friday, Reliance Capital said Reliance Health Insurance "has received R3 approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) for its new health insurance business".
     

  • Oct 05, 12:08 PM (IST)

    Mayawati's move won't hurt Cong's poll prospects in Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi Friday said BSP chief Mayawati's decision not to have an alliance with his party in Madhya Pradesh will not impact its poll prospects in the state even as he suggested that the BSP may come on board for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati announced early this week that her party will not forge an alliance with the Congress "at any cost" for the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, dealing a blow to opposition's efforts to stitch a united front against the ruling BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "I don't see the BSP alliance impacting us much in Madhya Pradesh," Gandhi said while speaking at an event in Delhi. — PTI


     

  • Oct 05, 12:05 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Home Minister stated that the need of the hour is to increasing the output of the farmers as well as their purchasing capactiy by double.

  • Oct 05, 12:00 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Home Minister Rajnath Singh stated that institutions should be strong in a democracy. He was speaking at the HT leadership summit.

  • Oct 05, 11:48 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Toyota recalls more than 2.4 million hybrid cars over a fault that could cause crashes, according to a tweet by AFP.

  • Oct 05, 11:46 AM (IST)
  • Oct 05, 11:07 AM (IST)

    Just In: Supreme Court has stayed payment of Rs 6,300 crore by cement companies to CCI; directs only a 10% deposit

  • Oct 05, 10:52 AM (IST)
  • Oct 05, 10:45 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Spice Jet has announced that it would hike air fares in October on account of weak rupee and high Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.

  • Oct 05, 10:43 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Gandhi also stated that India has massive potential that can be unlocked healthcare,aviation and job creation.

  • Oct 05, 10:35 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Gandhi also stated that India's foreign policy is currently 'flawed'. 

  • Oct 05, 10:33 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Congress president Rahul Gandhi stated that there as a lot of room to improve relations with Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Gandhi also stated that India must strategically deal with Pakistan, and not in a 'tactical' manner.

  • Oct 05, 09:53 AM (IST)

    JUST IN |  ICRA has downgraded the long-term rating assigned to the borrowing programme of Jet Airways from BB from B. The ratings agency has reaffirmed the short-term rating of Jet Airways at A4, and the outlook on the long-term rating is negative.

  • Oct 05, 07:35 AM (IST)
  • Oct 05, 07:33 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | The United States (US) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that their President Donald Trump has announced a new National Strategy for Counterterrorism. The strategy emphasized, "the importance of diplomacy and its role of international partnerships in combating terrorism."

  • Oct 05, 07:29 AM (IST)

    The newly elected Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru, Ramila Umashankar, died at the age of 44 after a cardiac arrest on the night of October 4.

  • Oct 05, 07:23 AM (IST)
  • Oct 05, 07:19 AM (IST)

    Good morning. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

