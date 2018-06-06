News Live: India ranks 137th on 2017 Global Peace Index

Live now
Jun 06, 2018 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
France, Germany, Britain formally request exemptions from US sanctions on Iran
Plastic exports grew 17.1% in FY18 to $8.85 billion
Arun Jaitley hits out at Rahul Gandhi for his speech in MP
Pharma industry needs to adopt global quality standards: OPPI
Cabinet approves over 3-fold hike in Gramin Dak Sevaks' basic pay
P Chidambaram questioned by CBI for nearly 4 hours in INX media case
Farmers' loan in MP will be waived in 10 days if Congress comes to power: Rahul Gandhi
France, Germany, Britain formally demand exemptions from US sanctions on Iran
Patanjali to review decision over food park project after assurances from UP CM
Fiscal position of Kerala deteriorated in 2016-17, says CAG
Govt hikes basic pay of Gramin Dak Sevaks to up to Rs 14,500 per month
Govt sets up group to study special economic zones policy
HCC bags Rs 737 cr contract for Bangladesh nuclear power plant
JUST IN | President Ram Nath Kovind approves promulgation of IBC amendment ordinance.
World Bank forecasts 7.3 percent growth for India; making it fastest growing economy
Govt clears revised norms for time-bound closure of sick PSUs
Online hiring activity sees 7% rise in May: Report
Electrosteel allots shares worth Rs 7,400 cr to lenders
Temasek, Ascendas-Singbridge commit Rs 2,000 cr in India's logistic real estate
Azim Premji mulls fresh $250 mn Future deal; Biyani in talks with Amazon
P Chidambaram at CBI headquarters for questioning in INX media case
USFDA inspects Zydus Cadila subsidiary's Ahmedabad facility, no observations issued
Progress in India business energising, says Amazon's Bezos
Govt has eased norms, provided funds to promote startups: PM Modi
Rains lash parts of Punjab, Haryana; mercury drops
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Shailesh Vickram Singh launch $150-mn green fund
Preparations for North Korea summit moving along very well: Trump
Facebook confirms data sharing with Chinese companies
WhatsApp's payment plan may get delayed over privacy concerns
Royal Enfield drives premium bike sales to 1 million
Bharti Airtel in talks with Verizon for IoT partnership
Nearly 200 missing, 73 dead from Guatemala volcano
Nuclear deal will die, need to tackle Iran's 'aggression', Benjamin Netanyahu tells Emmanuel Macron
EU states, lawmakers agree to cap price of intra-EU calls
Microsoft expands programme for women returning to work
NITI Aayog working on road map for full-scale methanol economy
Patanjali cancels proposed Rs 6,000-cr mega food processing park in Uttar Pradesh
Defamation case filed against Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in Pune
ED interrogates Raj Kundra over Bitcoin scam for more than 10 hours
Judge recuses self from hearing appeal filed by Nalini Chidambaram
Farmers dump milk, vegetables on road; block traffic in Madhya Pradesh
Mexico hits US pork, cheese, grapes in reply to Trump tariffs
World Bank: Global economy is healthy but growth will slow
India ranks 137th on 2017 Global Peace Index
India has moved up four places to the 137th rank among 163 countries on the 2017 Global Peace Index, due to a reduction in the level of violent crime driven by increased law enforcement, according to a report by an Australian think tank.
Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world, a position it has held since 2008. New Zealand, Austria, Portugal and Denmark also sit in the top five most peaceful rankings.
Syria remains the least peaceful country in the world, a position it has held for the past five years. Afghanistan, South Sudan, Iraq and Somalia comprise the remaining least peaceful countries.
The index is topped by Iceland, followed by New Zealand, Portugal, Austria and Denmark, whereas war-torn Syria remains the least peaceful country in the world, followed by Afghanistan, Iraq, South Sudan, and Yemen.
India has improved by four positions in the overall ranking from 141st to 137th. (PTI)
France, Germany, Britain formally request exemptions from US sanctions on Iran
France, Britain, Germany and the EU today sent the United States a joint official request for their companies to be exempt from punitive measures resulting from fresh US sanctions on Iran. "As allies, we expect that the United States will refrain from taking action to harm Europe's security interests," said the letter to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Plastic exports grew 17.1% in FY18 to $8.85 billion
India's plastic exports grew by 17.1 percent to USD 8.85 billion during the year 2017-18, against the previous financial year boosted by higher
shipment of raw materials and value-added products. Plastic exports stood at USD 7.56 billion in 2016-17, according to data by Plastics Export Promotion
Council (Plexconcil) sponsored by the commerce ministry.
Arun Jaitley hits out at Rahul Gandhi for his speech in MP
Attacking Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his speech in Madhya Pradesh today, senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley wondered 'how much does he know? when will he know?'. "Every time I listen to the view of Shri Rahul Gandhi, both inside and outside Parliament, I ask myself the same question. How much does he know? When will he know?", Jaitley said in a Facebook post in response to Gandhi's speech in Mandsaur earlier in the day.
Pharma industry needs to adopt global quality standards: OPPI
The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (Oppi) today called for adopting global quality standards and bring all stakeholders like regulators, industry and governments to work jointly towards the growth of the sector.
Cabinet approves over 3-fold hike in Gramin Dak Sevaks' basic pay
The Union Cabinet today approved raising the basic pay of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) by over three-fold to up to Rs 14,500 per month, effective January 1, 2016.
The arrears after the revised wages will be paid in one instalment for the period from January 1, 2016 till the date of implementation.
Blast at grain silo in eastern France leaves several injured
An explosion at a grain storage facility in the eastern French city of Strasbourg seriously injured three people on Wednesday morning, emergency services said. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, which set ablaze the silo located on the banks of the river Rhine, on the border with Germany.
China warns US against provocations following B-52 flyby
China lashed out at the US today after a pair of B-52 bombers flew past a Chinese-held shoal in the South China Sea, amid escalating words and displays of military strength from the two major Pacific powers.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying warned the US against "hyping up militarisation and stirring up trouble," while promising that China would take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty.
The US "doing whatever they want is risky and China will not be threatened by any military warships," Hua told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing.
This week's flyby near Scarborough Shoal, which China took from the Philippines in 2012, came after US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis accused Beijing of "intimidation and coercion" in the South China Sea. (PTI)
US dollar ends cheaper against rupee
The US dollar ended cheaper against the rupee at Rs 66.92/93 per dollar but the pound sterling finished higher at Rs 89.84/86 at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market on Wednesday.
P Chidambaram questioned by CBI for nearly 4 hours in INX media case
Former finance minister P Chidambaram was questioned by the CBI for nearly four hours today in connection with alleged irregularities in clearances to foreign investments in INX media during his tenure, according to a PTI report.
The agency has alleged irregularities in the clearance of foreign investment in INX media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani, both probed by the CBI in connection with the murder of their daughter Sheena Bora, sources said.
After coming out of CBI headquarters here, Chidambaram said he had appeared before the CBI and the FIR did not contain any allegations against him.
"Questions and answers were based on the files of FIPB. Hence there was little to add to the record," the Congress leader said on Twitter.
Mumbai airport handles 1,000 flight movements in a single day
Capacity-constrained Mumbai airport has for the first time crossed 1,000 aircraft movements in a day, breaking its earlier record of 988 single-day arrivals and departures.
"Mumbai airport has achieved 1,003 aircraft movement in 24-hour yesterday," a Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) spokesperson said.
This was the highest-ever traffic handled by the airport in a single day, it added. (PTI)
Cabinet informed of agreements on sustainable development, space
The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of an array of agreements with foreign countries on sustainable and smart urban development, and outer space.
The Cabinet was apprised of the memorandum of understanding signed between India and Denmark on technical cooperation in the field of sustainable and smart urban development in April, according to a PTI report.
The objective of the MoU was to promote bilateral cooperation in the field on the basis of reciprocity and mutual benefit through exchange of knowledge, institutional cooperation, research and development on related issues.
The Cabinet was also apprised of a MoU signed between India and the United Kingdom on technical cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development in April.
Farmers' loan in MP will be waived in 10 days if Congress comes to power: Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi today promised farmers' loan waiver in Madhya Pradesh within 10 days, if his party comes to power here, and slammed the central and state government over the plight of the agriculturists, according to a PTI report.
"Kamal Nath (MP Congress President) and Jyotiraditya Scindia (the State poll campaign committee chairman) are sitting here. The day, the Congress comes to power in MP, count 10 days, I say with guarantee that farmers' loan will be waived within 10 days. It won't take even the eleventh day," he asserted.
Arbaaz Khan and Parag Sanghvi will be made witnesses in the IPL betting racket case and their statements will be recorded under Section 164 of CrPC, News18 has reported.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.
France, Germany, Britain formally demand exemptions from US sanctions on Iran
France, Britain, Germany and the EU sent the United States a joint official request for their companies to be exempt from punitive measures resulting from fresh US sanctions on Iran.
Patanjali to review decision over food park project after assurances from UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite the process for Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved to set up its Rs 6,000-crore food park, following which the company said it is reviewing its decision to pull out of the project. Yesterday, Patanjali had stated that it was pulling out of the mega food processing project along the Yamuna Expressway, citing non-cooperation from the state government and delay in clearances for transfer of land.
Fiscal position of Kerala deteriorated in 2016-17, says CAG
The financial status of Kerala has deteriorated during 2016-17 when compared to the last financial year in terms of key parameters such as revenue, fiscal and primary deficits, Controller and Auditor General of India (CAG) said.
Govt hikes basic pay of Gramin Dak Sevaks to up to Rs 14,500 per month
The Union Cabinet today approved raising the basic salary of Gramin Dak Sevaks to up to Rs 14,500 per month.
Govt sets up group to study special economic zones policy
The government has constituted a group, headed by Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani, to study the special economic zones (SEZ) policy of India, the commerce ministry said.
HCC bags Rs 737 cr contract for Bangladesh nuclear power plant
Hindustan Construction Co (HCC) today announced that its JV with MAX Group has won a Rs 737 crore contract from Russia for a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh. The contract includes civil works of Turbine Island for Unit 1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).
JSW Steel looks for stressed assets in India & overseas, for its 50 mtpa target
After the successful acquisition of Italy's Aferpi, and the winning bid for Monnet Ispat in the domestic market, Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel is looking for more distressed assets in India and overseas.
JUST IN | President Ram Nath Kovind approves promulgation of IBC amendment ordinance.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.
World Bank forecasts 7.3 percent growth for India; making it fastest growing economy
World Bank forecasts a growth rate of 7.3 percent for India this year and 7.5 percent for the next two years, making it the fastest growing country among major emerging economies.
India aims to partner with UN to promote use of solar energy
India aims to partner with the UN to use solar energy at the world body's premises as part of the efforts to protect and preserve environment, the country's Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin has said. India was the global host for the World Environment Day celebrations this year. Marking the day, the Indian government announced its pledge to eliminate by 2022 all single use of plastics in India.
Govt clears revised norms for time-bound closure of sick PSUs
The government today approved revised guidelines for time-bound closure of sick and loss making central public sector enterprises and the disposal of their movable and immovable assets. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
COMMENT-Mamata Banerjee's version of RERA short-changes 'maati' and 'manush'
After sitting on the decision to introduce RERA in West Bengal for nearly two years, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government decided not to implement it and has instead come out with its own law