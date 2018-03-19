News Live: 'Housing sales down 40% in 2017 from 2013/14 levels'

Live now
Mar 19, 2018
highlights
Housing sales declined by around 40% last year to 2,02,800 units in seven major cities from the average sales of 2013 and 2014 mainly due to sharp fall in the Delhi-NCR market, according to property consultant ANAROCK. On an average, 3.3 lakh units were sold annually during 2013 and 2014.
The market is volatile in morning trade, with the Nifty hovering around 10,200 levels amid mixed Asian cues. Investors await cues from the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting later this week. Metals have lost ground, with the Nifty Metal index falling a percent.
Morgan Stanley Investment Management's Chief Global Strategist, Ruchir Sharma, believes that the global climate isn’t conducive for the Indian economy to growth above 8%. “Nobody in the global economy is growing above 8%. We are the fastest growing economy. That’s a great marketing tag. But 8-10% growth is difficult because the global climate has changed. It’s unlikely for India to get there,” Sharma said at the News18 Rising India Summit.
The process of network port-out is set to become faster and simpler for mobile subscribers, as telecom regulator Trai is planning to initiate a review of the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) mechanism, reports PTI. It will issue, by the month-end, a consultation paper that will look at reducing the time taken to switch from one network to another under MNP, and will also seek to simplify the entire process, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman RS Sharma said.
With only 16% of the summary sales returns under GST matching with the final returns, the Revenue Department has started to analyse major gaps with a view to check any possible tax evasion, reports PTI. According to the GST returns data, 34% of businesses paid Rs 34,400 crore less tax between July-December while filing initial summary return (GSTR-3B). These businesses have paid Rs 8.16 lakh crore to the exchequer by filing GSTR-3B, whereas analysis of their GSTR-1 data show that their tax liability should have been Rs 8.50 lakh crore.
State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) may buy 26% stake each in gas utility GAIL India, paying the government over Rs 20,000 crore each to become integrated energy firms, reports PTI. Following Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's February 2017 Budget announcement of creating integrated oil majors, IOC and BPCL had submitted separate proposals to buy the government's 54.89% stake in India's biggest gas marketing and transportation firm, GAIL.
A source said since the government is not looking at actual merger of oil companies but only transfer of its ownership to a cash rich PSU, the best option would be to split the 54.89% holding in GAIL equally between IOC and BPCL. At Friday's closing price of Rs 440.85 per share for GAIL on the BSE, the stake is worth close to Rs 41,000 crore.
The source said IOC and BPCL can split the government's stake equally among themselves. GAIL will become their subsidiary and will continue to operate as a listed company with an independent board. IOC and BPCL would get to appoint one director each on GAIL board.
The asset base of the country's top 10 mutual funds declined by a massive Rs 8,900 crore in February on account of lower inflows from retail and high networth individuals. The assets under management of fund houses slumped to Rs 18,68,404 crore in February, as against Rs 18,77,303 crore in January, as per the data of the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
After pulling out massive funds from Indian equities last month, overseas investors have pumped in nearly Rs 6,400 crore in the segment in March so far on expectations of rebound in corporate earnings and easing of global oil prices. However, they pulled out over Rs 10,600 crore from the debt markets during the month, depositories data showed.
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will invest GBP4.3 billion on various activities, including development of new engines and technologies, in the current financial year to match rivals in the luxury space, its chief executive Ralf Speth said.
Demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, which have been counted and processed for genuineness, are shredded and briquetted before being disposed of through a tendering process, the Reserve Bank has said. Once compressed into bricks, the shredded notes are disposed of through a tendering process, it said in an RTI reply.
According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) India Report 2016-17, 11% of India’s adult population in India is engaged in ‘early-stage entrepreneurial activities’, and only 5% of people go on to establish their own business, a survey has found. This - 5% - is among the lowest rates in the world, while the business discontinuation rate in India is among the highest at 26.4%, the report by Gandhinagar-based Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDI) states.
The YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party will pitch for taking up their notices of no-confidence motion against the Modi government when the Lok Sabha meets today, reports PTI. YV Subba Reddy of the YSR Congress has written to the Lok Sabha secretariat to put his notice for the motion in the revised list of business for today. The TDP has also moved a notice for a no-confidence motion.
Nobel-winning economist Paul Krugman has said India may be able ride the next wave of globalisation through export of services but has warned that the country may end up with mass unemployment. “India's growth story is quite unique. Services propelling growth to an extent that hasn't been seen anywhere else in the world and the possibilities of service globalisation has only just begun. Globalisation of service trade has a huge potential. That's one reason to be especially hopeful of India’s progress. It has the first-mover's advantage here,” Krugman said at the News18 Rising India Summit.
India’s demographic dividend can help spur the economy only if the country can provide jobs for the working age population, Krugman said. He cautioned that lack in manufacturing sector may work against the country. “India’s lack in the manufacturing sector could work against it, as it doesn't have the jobs essential to sustain the projected growth in demography. You have to find jobs for people,” he added.
Blowing the bugle for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and resolved to promote ordinary party workers, as it sought to woo the youth and farmers at its 84th plenary session, reports PTI. The Congress charge was led by party chief Rahul Gandhi, who mounted a blistering assault on Modi, accusing him of symbolising crony capitalism, and saying the country's poor continue to live in ‘Modi maya’ (illusory world) of the promised 'achche din' (good days). Targeting the BJP and RSS, Gandhi recalled the two warring sides of the epic Mahabharat, saying while the saffron outfits were like the Kauravas, who fought for power, the Congress, as Pandavas did, battled for truth.
India survived late drama in a pulsating final to clinch the Twenty20 tri-series after Dinesh Karthik smashed the final ball for a six to secure their thrilling four-wicket victory against a gallant Bangladesh side on Sunday. With India needing 34 runs off the last two overs, Karthik hammered 29 not out off just eight deliveries, his third six sealing India’s third, and the most hard-earned, victory over Bangladesh in the tournament.
Russian President Vladimir Putin won a landslide re-election victory on Sunday, extending his rule over the world’s largest country for another six years at a time when his ties with the West are on a hostile trajectory, reports Reuters. Putin’s thumping victory will extend his total time in office to nearly a quarter of a century, until 2024, by which time he will be 71. Only Soviet dictator Josef Stalin ruled for longer. Putin has promised to use his new term to beef up Russia’s defences against the West and to raise living standards.