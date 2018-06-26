App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 26, 2018 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Harley-Davidson plans to move production outside US amid trade war

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Jun 26, 10:15 AM (IST)

    Court reserves order on Bank of Maharashtra MD's bail plea

    A special sessions court reserved its order on the bail plea of Bank of Maharashtra's MD and CEO Ravindra Marathe, after his counsel argued that the top banker's arrest was "illegal" as the police had failed to secure the prior permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

  • Jun 26, 08:47 AM (IST)

    Swaraj holds talks with UAE FM; leaders vow to consolidate ties

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held talks with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday and discussed ways to consolidate the relationship between the two countries across several sectors.

  • Jun 26, 08:29 AM (IST)

    Harley-Davidson moving some production overseas; Trump 'surprised'

    Harley-Davidson has announced to shift some of the production of its iconic motorcycles overseas against the imposition of steep import tariffs by the European Union, leaving US President Donald Trump "surprised".

    Trump, who has been taking up the case of tariffs on Harley-Davidson by India, which in part is responsible for the current trade tension between the two countries, said he is surprised by such a decision by the motorcycle manufacturer. (PTI)

  • Jun 26, 08:28 AM (IST)

    Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.