News LIVE: Harley-Davidson plans to move production outside US amid trade war

Jun 26, 2018 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Court reserves order on Bank of Maharashtra MD's bail plea
A special sessions court reserved its order on the bail plea of Bank of Maharashtra's MD and CEO Ravindra Marathe, after his counsel argued that the top banker's arrest was "illegal" as the police had failed to secure the prior permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Swaraj holds talks with UAE FM; leaders vow to consolidate ties
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held talks with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday and discussed ways to consolidate the relationship between the two countries across several sectors.
Harley-Davidson moving some production overseas; Trump 'surprised'
Harley-Davidson has announced to shift some of the production of its iconic motorcycles overseas against the imposition of steep import tariffs by the European Union, leaving US President Donald Trump "surprised".
Trump, who has been taking up the case of tariffs on Harley-Davidson by India, which in part is responsible for the current trade tension between the two countries, said he is surprised by such a decision by the motorcycle manufacturer. (PTI)
Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.