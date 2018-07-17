News LIVE: GST council to discuss method of utilisation of stuck funds under IGST

Live now
Jul 17, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
JUST IN: Centre announces Rs 11,336 crore capital infusion in 5 banks, according to a CNBC TV 18 report. The five banks to recieve the infusion are Punjab National Bank, India Overseas Bank, Andhra Bank Corporation Bank and Allahabad Bank.
Will seek Centre's view on stake sale: IDBI
SC's observation on Section 377
People are owners of their data, not companies: TRAI
JUST IN: ICICI Bank appoints Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as a non-executive chairman, according to a CNBC TV 18 report
JUST IN: The government will infuse Rs 2,019 crore in Andhra bank, Rs 1,790 crore in Allahabad Bank, Rs 2,157 crore in Indian Overseas Bank and Rs 2,816 crore in PNB and Rs 2,555 crore in corporation bank and is yet to decide on central bank capital infusion of Rs 2,500 crore to the Central Bank of India.
JUST IN: The Western Railway has arranged for the arrangement of transporting milk from Gujarat to Mumbai in light of an ongoing agitation by farmers’ organisations. According to a CNBC TV 18 repor, close to 2 milk tankers per trip to Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Passenger Train . Each tanker attached to train from Anand has a capacity of 44,000 litres. Close to 12 milk tankers to be attached to train from Anand.
JUST IN: The GST council is to discuss various matters, which includes the mode of utlisation of stuck funds in IGST, a 1% luxury cess to tackle farmers distress, and whether sanitary napkins are to be exempt from the tax, according to a CNBC TV 18 report. The council will also discuss issues with the hotel industry.
IDBI Bank has recieved letter from the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to acquire a 51 percent controlling stake in the company as a promoter, according to a CNBC TV 18 report. The bank's MD and CEO stated that the the mode of infusion for this transaction is yet to be decided. The board will take up the matter once the government and shareholder approvals are in place.
Activist Swami Agnivesh was thrashed, allegedly by BJP Yuva Morcha workers in Jharkhand's Pakur, earlier today. Agnivesh told News18, "I have asked the police to investigate the matter. I don't know what they were angry about. They were not ready to listen to me."
He added that ABVP and Yuva Morcha had sponsored this attack and that he has been given no security.
JUST IN: Supreme Court reserves the order on scrapping of Section 377, which criminalises homosexuality.
JUST IN: The 2+2 bilateral dialogue between India and US will now be held on September 6. The dialogue is expected to be held in New Delhi, sources told News18.
The dialogue was previously going to be held in the first week of July, but the US postponed it due to "unavoidable" reasons.
Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said that the Telugu Desam Party delegation has not yet approached him, but if they put a no-confidence motion, he will definitely stand up and support it:
SC's observation on Section 377: Cannot wait for the government to strike down Section 377 if it is against Fundamental Rights. Constitutional rights are a notch above. (CNN-News18)
JUST IN: Sources told ANI that Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will meet floor leaders of the House at 5.30 pm today to share his concern about the dysfunctional House, a day ahead of the monsoon session.
JUST IN: The Supreme Court gives out an order in cases of mob violence. The apex court says horrendous acts of 'mobocracy' cannot be allowed and states cannot become deaf against growing rumblings.
Supreme Court asked the Parliament whether a new law can be made into the issue. The matter is fixed for further hearing on August 28.
People are owners of their data, not companies: TRAI
TRAI said that rules for protection of personal data in the telecom space in India are not sufficient. The regulator suggested that consumers should be given the right to choice and consent.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India recommended a series of measures of "privacy, security and ownership of data in telecom networks. It maintained that consumers are owners of their data and that entities controlling, processing their information are "mere custodians and do not have primary rights over this data".
Thyssenkrupp advisory board chief quits after Tata deal
German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp has announced the resignation of the chairman of its advisory board after a dispute with shareholders.
Ulrich Lehner, 72, had publicly supported Heinrich Hiesinger, who resigned unexpectedly earlier this month following a merger of Thyssenkrupp's steelmaking business with India's Tata, creating Europe's second biggest steelmaker. (PTI)
Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.