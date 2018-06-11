App
Jun 11, 2018 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Goyal assures govt fully committed to strengthen at ops at PSU banks

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jun 11, 12:47 PM (IST)

    "Government is fully committed to strengthen operations at the public sector banks," says Piyush Goyal.

  • Jun 11, 11:05 AM (IST)

    "If you bring petrol and diesel under GST, prices will come down. BJP is in Centre and they have governments in most of the states. Why are they blaming states? They have a majority and they should do it," says P Chidambaram.

  • Jun 11, 01:11 PM (IST)

    Railways has also correspondingly ramped up its ability to transport coal, and all of this has helped us to reduce the dependency on foreign currency utilised for coal import, which has reduced the cost of power significantly: Piyush Goyal said.

  • Jun 11, 01:10 PM (IST)

    Coal and Railways Ministries are working together to ensure that at no point of time anybody loses the ability to generate power for lack of availability of coal: Piyush Goyal said. 

  • Jun 11, 01:09 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.

  • Jun 11, 01:09 PM (IST)
  • Jun 11, 01:05 PM (IST)

    Passenger vehicle sales rise 20% in May: SIAM

    Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 19.65 percent to 3,01,238 units in May from 2,51,764 units in the corresponding month of 2017, according to SIAM data. Domestic car sales were up 19.64 per cent to 1,99,479 units as against 1,66,732 units in May 2017, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed.

  • Jun 11, 12:58 PM (IST)

    India's 675 railway stations have free WiFi services. Now, our target is to spread it across 6,000 station so that alongwith passengers, farmers and students too draw benefits from this: Piyush Goyal said.

  • Jun 11, 12:50 PM (IST)
  • Jun 11, 12:45 PM (IST)

    Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal says the ministry will form a committee for management or reconstruction of stressed assets. 

  • Jun 11, 12:45 PM (IST)

    Foxconn says investigating labor conditions at China factory used for Amazon

    Contract manufacturer Foxconn said on Sunday it is investigating a plant in China that makes devices for Amazon.com Inc, after a U.S. watchdog group criticized what it described as harsh working conditions at the factory. 

  • Jun 11, 12:38 PM (IST)

    Bitcoin drops to two-month low, trading below USD 7,000

    Bitcoin drops to two-month low, trading below USD 7,000

    Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency going by the market cap, saw another round of slide in its valuation taking it to two month's low on Monday. The currency sunk to $6,709 before recovering a tad later.
  • Jun 11, 12:22 PM (IST)

    Mexico minister calls for "flexibility" in reworking NAFTA

    Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Monday the only way countries re-negotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will find a solution is through "sufficient flexibility" to narrow differences.

  • Jun 11, 12:19 PM (IST)

    10-day farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh concludes peacefully

    10-day farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh concludes peacefully

    The 10-day-long peaceful strike organized by farmers in Madhya Pradesh concluded on Sunday with no unexpected incidents reported from any part of the state.
  • Jun 11, 12:14 PM (IST)

    Aye Finance gets $21.5 million funding from CapitalG, SAIF Partners, LGT

    Aye Finance said it has raised $21.5 million in its Series C round led by CapitalG, reported Mint. The fund will be used to invest in Aye Finance’s business operations and technology.

  • Jun 11, 12:11 PM (IST)
  • Jun 11, 12:09 PM (IST)

    Japan's Mercari prices IPO at top of range that will raise $1.2 billion

    Japan’s Mercari has priced its initial public offering at the top of an indicative range to raise $1.19 billion. Mercari said in the filing the IPO had been priced at 3,000 yen per share, at the top of a book-building range of 2,700-3,000 yen.

  • Jun 11, 12:06 PM (IST)
  • Jun 11, 12:06 PM (IST)

    India May inflation likely hit a four-month high on oil price surge: Reuters poll

    India's retail inflation jumped further in May to a four-month high, primarily driven by a surge in energy prices, according to a Reuters poll of economists, suggesting more policy tightening from the central bank is coming.

  • Jun 11, 12:02 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.

  • Jun 11, 11:58 AM (IST)


    5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Assam

    An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale rocked Assam, according to the Regional Seismological Centre. There was no immediate report of any damage or casualty, officials said here.
     

  • Jun 11, 11:57 AM (IST)

    Are you selling your car? Here's how you should transfer your insurance policy and other documents

    Are you selling your car? Here's how you should transfer your insurance policy and other documents

    While selling your vehicle, it is important to follow proper documentation to free yourself from any future liabilities associated with the car you are selling.
  • Jun 11, 11:55 AM (IST)

    PM Modi's plan to get millions more Indians flying faces turbulence

    The slow pace of fitting out regional airports risks delaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious plan to launch more flights connecting smaller towns and cities and get millions more people using air travel, reported Reuters.

  • Jun 11, 11:51 AM (IST)
  • Jun 11, 11:40 AM (IST)

    China's Xiaomi posts $1 billion Q1 loss ahead of blockbuster IPO

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi recorded a first-quarter net loss of 7 billion yuan ($1.09 billion) ahead of its blockbuster initial public offering, reported Reuters. That compares with a net loss of 43.89 billion yuan for the whole of 2017, according to its draft prospectus for what is expected to be the first Chinese depository receipts (CDR) offering.

  • Jun 11, 11:36 AM (IST)

    After Karnataka success, Congress all set to repeat grand alliance move in Maharashtra: Report

    After Karnataka success, Congress all set to repeat grand alliance move in Maharashtra: Report

    Encouraged by the success of stitching together an alliance in Karnataka, Congress is all set to do the same in Maharashtra ahead of next year's general and assembly elections, reports Mint.
  • Jun 11, 11:31 AM (IST)

    Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for anti-depression drug

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received the US health regulator's nod for Bupropion Hydrochloride tablets, used for treatment of major depressive disorder.

  • Jun 11, 11:17 AM (IST)
  • Jun 11, 11:14 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.

  • Jun 11, 11:13 AM (IST)

    "Inflation is on the rise. Inflation expectations are high. No more proof is necessary than the hike in the repo rate a few days ago. Interest rates will rise, throwing more burden on consumers and producers," says P Chidambaram.

