News Live: Goyal assures govt fully committed to strengthen at ops at PSU banks

Jun 11, 2018
"Government is fully committed to strengthen operations at the public sector banks," says Piyush Goyal.
"If you bring petrol and diesel under GST, prices will come down. BJP is in Centre and they have governments in most of the states. Why are they blaming states? They have a majority and they should do it," says P Chidambaram.
Railways has also correspondingly ramped up its ability to transport coal, and all of this has helped us to reduce the dependency on foreign currency utilised for coal import, which has reduced the cost of power significantly: Piyush Goyal said.
Coal and Railways Ministries are working together to ensure that at no point of time anybody loses the ability to generate power for lack of availability of coal: Piyush Goyal said.
Passenger vehicle sales rise 20% in May: SIAM
Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 19.65 percent to 3,01,238 units in May from 2,51,764 units in the corresponding month of 2017, according to SIAM data. Domestic car sales were up 19.64 per cent to 1,99,479 units as against 1,66,732 units in May 2017, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed.
India's 675 railway stations have free WiFi services. Now, our target is to spread it across 6,000 station so that alongwith passengers, farmers and students too draw benefits from this: Piyush Goyal said.
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal says the ministry will form a committee for management or reconstruction of stressed assets.
Foxconn says investigating labor conditions at China factory used for Amazon
Contract manufacturer Foxconn said on Sunday it is investigating a plant in China that makes devices for Amazon.com Inc, after a U.S. watchdog group criticized what it described as harsh working conditions at the factory.
Bitcoin drops to two-month low, trading below USD 7,000
Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency going by the market cap, saw another round of slide in its valuation taking it to two month's low on Monday. The currency sunk to $6,709 before recovering a tad later.
Mexico minister calls for "flexibility" in reworking NAFTA
Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Monday the only way countries re-negotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will find a solution is through "sufficient flexibility" to narrow differences.
10-day farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh concludes peacefully
The 10-day-long peaceful strike organized by farmers in Madhya Pradesh concluded on Sunday with no unexpected incidents reported from any part of the state.
Aye Finance gets $21.5 million funding from CapitalG, SAIF Partners, LGT
Aye Finance said it has raised $21.5 million in its Series C round led by CapitalG, reported Mint. The fund will be used to invest in Aye Finance’s business operations and technology.
Japan's Mercari prices IPO at top of range that will raise $1.2 billion
Japan’s Mercari has priced its initial public offering at the top of an indicative range to raise $1.19 billion. Mercari said in the filing the IPO had been priced at 3,000 yen per share, at the top of a book-building range of 2,700-3,000 yen.
India May inflation likely hit a four-month high on oil price surge: Reuters poll
India's retail inflation jumped further in May to a four-month high, primarily driven by a surge in energy prices, according to a Reuters poll of economists, suggesting more policy tightening from the central bank is coming.
5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Assam
An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale rocked Assam, according to the Regional Seismological Centre. There was no immediate report of any damage or casualty, officials said here.
Are you selling your car? Here's how you should transfer your insurance policy and other documents
While selling your vehicle, it is important to follow proper documentation to free yourself from any future liabilities associated with the car you are selling.
PM Modi's plan to get millions more Indians flying faces turbulence
The slow pace of fitting out regional airports risks delaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious plan to launch more flights connecting smaller towns and cities and get millions more people using air travel, reported Reuters.
China's Xiaomi posts $1 billion Q1 loss ahead of blockbuster IPO
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi recorded a first-quarter net loss of 7 billion yuan ($1.09 billion) ahead of its blockbuster initial public offering, reported Reuters. That compares with a net loss of 43.89 billion yuan for the whole of 2017, according to its draft prospectus for what is expected to be the first Chinese depository receipts (CDR) offering.
After Karnataka success, Congress all set to repeat grand alliance move in Maharashtra: Report
Encouraged by the success of stitching together an alliance in Karnataka, Congress is all set to do the same in Maharashtra ahead of next year's general and assembly elections, reports Mint.
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for anti-depression drug
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received the US health regulator's nod for Bupropion Hydrochloride tablets, used for treatment of major depressive disorder.
"Inflation is on the rise. Inflation expectations are high. No more proof is necessary than the hike in the repo rate a few days ago. Interest rates will rise, throwing more burden on consumers and producers," says P Chidambaram.