News Live: Govt says it has no plan to discontinue Rs 2,000 note, plastic note trails to start in 5 cities

Mar 16, 2018 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
The government categorically said there was no proposal to discontinue Rs 2,000 currency note, which was introduced post demonetisation in November 2016. Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that it had decided to conduct field trials of plastic currency notes of Rs 10 in five cites.
The All India Drug Action Network - a group of healthcare-focused NGOs - has expressed dismay over government appointing representatives of professional bodies as members to the sub-committee of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board. The move assumes significance as the latter was directed to take a re-look at the banned 344 fixed dose combination drugs by Supreme Court in December last year, reports Moneycontrol News’ Viswanath Pilla.
The BSE Sensex dived almost 510 points - its biggest single day fall since February 6 - due to a major sell-off amid political concerns after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) decided to quit the NDA and moved a no-confidence notice against the government. For the third straight week, the flagship Sensex recorded a fall of 131.14 points, or 0.39%, while the NSE Nifty lost 31.70 points, or 0.3%.
The Lok Sabha could not take up notices for no-confidence motion against the NDA government with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan saying there was no order in the House and adjourned the proceedings for the day. The 30-share Sensex tumbled by 509.54 points, or 1.51%, its biggest single day fall since February 6 when it had lost 561.22 points, to end at 33,176. The broader NSE Nifty dipped below the 10,200-mark to hit a low of 10,180.25 before ending at 10,195.15, down by 165 points, or 1.59%.
The Committee of Creditors of Binani Cement has approved the resolution plan from a consortium led by Dalmia Bharat out-bidding rival billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s UltraTech Cement. The resolution professional overseeing the sale process will now submit the plan to the National Company Law Tribunal for final approval, Dalmia Bharat said in a filing. Dalmia Bharat made the investment through a 50-50 joint venture with India Resurgence Fund, which is backed by Bain Capital Credit and Piramal Enterprises.
Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Actor Irrfan Khan, 51, today revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and is out of the country for treatment.
A court in Patiala sentenced Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi to two year imprisonment for his role in an immigration scandal in 2003, reports PTI. He was held guilty under relevant sections of IPC by the court of Judicial Magistrate first class Judge Nidhi Saini, counsel Gurpreet Singh Bhasin said. A fine of Rs 1,000 was also imposed on the singer, he said. Daler was, however, released on bail bond.
The Centre told the Supreme Court that there cannot be a parallel inquiry and monitoring by the court in investigations, reports PTI. It also opposed a suggestion given by the apex court to the Central Bureau of Investigation to file in a sealed cover the status of the probe in the Rs 13,600 crore the Punjab National Bank fraud case.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was told by Attorney General KK Venugopal that even before the investigating agencies start probing the matter, people come to courts with public interest litigations. "Is there any justification for anyone to come to this court by filing a PIL and say that the court should be informed about the status of the investigation? There can't be a parallel inquiry and parallel monitoring by the courts."
German luxury car maker Audi said it will increase prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 9 lakh from April 1 to pass on the impact of increased customs duty in the Budget. Prices across its entire model range will increase from April 1 by up to 4% and range from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 9 lakh, the company said in a statement.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani said his telecom venture Jio, which catapulted India as the world's largest mobile broadband data consuming nation in less than two years, was first seeded by his daughter, Isha, in 2011, reports PTI. "The idea of Jio was first seeded by my daughter, Isha, in 2011. She was a student at Yale (in the US) and was home for holidays. She wanted to submit some course work and she said, 'Dad, the internet in our house sucks'," he recalled.
The Reserve Bank of India's move to ban Letters of Undertaking (LoUs), from being used for trade finance of importers will likely lead to about Rs 20,000 to 40,000 crore shifting to alternative channels of funding. Foreign branches of Indian banks, which are already witnessing some decline in business and increased borrowing costs will also be hurt, said a report by SBI's economic research wing.
The market extended its intra-day losses amid the political upheaval triggered by the quitting of the Telugu Desam Party from the NDA government. The Sensex is down 400 points and the Nifty is trading way below 10,300 levels, weighed by index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ITC. The midcaps have also extended their day’s losses, with the Nifty Midcap index falling 0.8%.
The Delhi High Court refused to ground the entire fleet of IndiGo's A320neo aircraft, which allegedly have defective engines, reports PTI. Advocate Yeshwanth Shenoy's said in his plea that IndiGo's A320neo fleet should be grounded until the manufacturers give in writing that the existing defects have been rectified and the DGCA is satisfied. Turning down the plea, the court said Shenoy's plea seeking various other directions to the authorities, including an order to ensure that all accidents are published on DGCA's website within 24 hours of its occurrence, shall be heard on March 20.
India sold Rs 222 crore of bonds in the maiden issue of Electoral Bonds, which donors can buy from scheduled banks to pay political parties without revealing their identities, Parliament was informed. The maiden issue opened for subscription for 10 days beginning March 1.
Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann resigned as AAP's Punjab chief, a day after party convener Arvind Kejriwal apologised to a SAD leader for accusing him of being involved in the drug trade, reports PTI. Mann announced his resignation on Twitter.
Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
The market is trading near the day's low as benchmark indices decline nearly a percent each due to intense selling in heavyweights - Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ITC. The PSU Bank index outshine other sectoral indices, rising nearly a percent.
Walmart is in discussions to spend about $7 billion to become the largest investor in Flipkart, sources told Bloomberg, a move that would put the US retailer in competition with Amazon.com. It plans to buy about a third of Flipkart Online Services Pvt, in part by purchasing stakes from Tiger Global Management and SoftBank Group Corp, sources said.
The deal may push the valuation of the homegrown startup to about $20 billion, sources said, up from about $12 billion last year. Talks are at a critical stage and may wrap up this month. It’s also possible specifics such as the valuation or stake size may still change, and the deal may not come to fruition.
Here are the top headlines at 1 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has launched levocetirizine dihydrochloride tablets, used for relieving allergies such as watery eyes, runny nose, itching eyes/nose and sneezing in the US market.
The Indian job market is likely to witness higher recruitment and better compensation this year, as around 60% companies said that they plan to hire in significant numbers this year, says a survey by wisdomjobs.com. Nearly 54% of companies surveyed said that compensation is likely to stay the same while 39% said compensation is likely to grow this year. Less than 5% said that it will see a decline, the report noted.
Traders who look for future price direction in chart patterns are finding more indicators suggesting the world’s largest digital currency may have further to fall, reports Bloomberg. Bitcoin’s 50-day moving average has dropped to the closest proximity to its 200-day moving average in nine months. Crossing below that level - something it hasn’t done since 2015 - signals fresh weakness to come for technical traders who would dub such a move a ‘death cross.’ Paul Day, a technical analyst and head of futures and options at Market Securities Dubai, said investors should gear up for a 76% tumble from late February highs, which would take Bitcoin to a paltry $2,800, if the downtrend is repeated.
Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
The Rajya Sabha witnessed an abrupt adjournment following a brief argument between Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and some Congress members soon after the House assembled for the day, reports PTI. After tabling of the listed papers, Naidu expressed his anguish saying the House has not functioned ever since it resumed on March 5 after recess during the Budget session.
Before adjourning the House till 2.30 PM, Naidu said there were larger issues like banking scam, Cauvery river water sharing, demand for a special package to Andhra Pradesh and sealing in the national capital, which were agitating the minds of people and needed to be discussed. He said notices have been given by members on these issues and he has agreed for a discussion on them, but yet the House was not taking up the debate.
Naidu hoped that the House would function normally from next week and have constructive debate. "I am very much pained that the Upper House of Parliament is not able to transact its business for last two weeks.
Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its construction has bagged an order worth Rs 2,864 crore from the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) for the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. The railways strategic business unit of L&T Construction's will construct 222 route km of a single-track corridor from Khurja to Pilkhani in Uttar Pradesh.
Private sector lender Yes Bank has sold 2.17% stake in Fortis Healthcare, out of the over 17% stake it acquired last month. In a regulatory filing, the bank said it had sold 1.12 crore shares representing 2.17% stake of Fortis Healthcare in the open market between February 23 and March 15.
Yes Bank had acquired 17.31% stake in Fortis Healthcare following invocation of nearly 9 crore pledged shares last month. Subsequently, the stake of promoter firm Fortis Healthcare Holdings along with promoters (Singh brothers) and other family entities have come down to 5.87% from 34.43% earlier.
TDP leader Thota Narasimham moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, hours after party president N Chandrababu Naidu announced in Amaravati that the party was exiting the National Democratic Alliance, reports PTI. "We go according to principles. Our leader felt being part of NDA and moving a no-confidence motion would not be ethical. So we withdrew from the NDA and I have issued a letter on no-confidence motion to the speaker at 9.30 am," Narasimham, the TDP's floor leader in the Lok Sabha, said.