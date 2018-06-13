News Live: Govt plans second tranche of Bharat-22 ETF on June 19

Live now
Jun 13, 2018 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Second tranche of Bharat-22 ETF on June 19; govt to get up to Rs 8,400 cr
ISRO looks to encourage energy-efficient batteries; reduce lithium imports
Craftsman Automation files IPO papers with SEBI
WTO chief warns of global downturn if trade dispute escalates
India, US agree to hold comprehensive talks to address trade issues
Toshiba unveils $6.3 billion share buyback after completing massive chip deal
Blackstone raises more than $9 billion in new Asia funds
Tesla cuts 9% of workforce in search for profit
After US-N Korea summit, PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif asks India to follow suit
US approves sale of Apache attack choppers to India
US judge clears AT&T merger with Time Warner with no conditions
Aircel-Maxis: ED may file charge sheet against Karti Chidambaram, others
The Finance Ministry will launch the second tranche of Bharat-22 exchange traded fund (ETF) on June 19. This will help raise up to Rs 8,400 crore from the markets. The issue will open for anchor investors on June 19 and for other institutional and retail investors the next day. The ETF follow on offer will remain open till June 22.
Tata Motors launches anniversary edition Tigor Buzz
Tata Motors launched an anniversary edition of its compact sedan Tigor priced at Rs 5.58 lakh and Rs 6.57 lakh. The limited edition Tigor Buzz will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The vehicle will be equipped with manual transmission and is based on the XT variant.
Jaguar Land Rover sales pick up pace on back of refreshed models
Jaguar Land Rover Automotive is reportedly showing early signs of recovery in sales volumes on the back of refreshed models, reported Mint. The British auto maker had witnessed a severe downturn during the quarter to March, owing to a model rundown cycle.
Maharashtra govt, Quebec ink pact for greater economic cooperation
The Maharashtra government and Canada's Quebec province have signed a pact to increase the economic cooperation, specially in areas like information technology, biotechnology, artificial intelligence and welfare of the tribal community.
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu sends a letter to NITI Aayog requesting to postpone meeting with CMs on June 18th in view of festivals.
JUST IN | Actor Armaan Kohli has been sent to judicial custody. Kohli was arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. He was produced before Bandra court. A bail application has also been moved by Kohli, while the complainant has moved the Bombay HC for quashing of FIR.
Jain Group expects Rs30.5 crore from Dream Gateway Hotels IPO
Kolkata-based Jain Group is reportedly planning to raise 30.5 crore rupees from the initial public offering of its hospitality arm, Dream Gateway Hotels Ltd to fund its expansion plans, reported Mint.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) looks to encourage making energy-efficient batteries locally, reported The Economic Times. The space agency has asked local startups and industry houses to bid for transfer of its lithium ion cells technology to help reduce imports.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Swaraj Baggonkar
We are always prepared, ceasefire or no ceasefire there is no let up in border surveillance. Every instrument required to protect the territorial integrity of the border is maintained: Kamal Nath Choubey, ADG, BSF, Jammu Frontier, said.
Auto component maker Craftsman Automation has filed draft papers with markets regulator SEBI for its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 43,83,320 shares of Craftsman Automation.
Govt to sell 12% stake in RITES through IPO
In the RITES IPO, the government is selling 12 percent stake or 2.52 crore equity shares, including 12 lakh shares to employees. The IPO would open for bids on June 20 and close on June 22.
If the trade conflict between the United States and other countries intensifies, it could negatively impact the global economy and there are indications this is already happening, the head of the World Trade Organization warned, reported Reuters. Asked if there was a risk for the global economy, WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo told business daily Handelsblatt, "Absolutely. If the trade dispute escalates, there's the risk of a global downturn and we're already seeing signs that this downward process has already started."
DoT asks telcos to tweak systems for use of virtual IDs, limited KYC
The government has instructed telecom operators to tweak their systems and networks to enable use of Virtual IDs in lieu of Aadhaar number and migrate to the 'limited KYC' mechanism for mobile subscribers. The latest move is in line with the ensuing implementation of the new Virtual ID system from July 1, which users can quote instead of their Aadhaar number. (PTI)
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Rakshita Madan.
India and the US have agreed to hold official-level comprehensive talks to address trade and economic issues, reported PTI. This comes days after President Donald Trump accused New Delhi of charging 100 percent tariff on some of the US' goods.
NDMC may set Taj Mansingh auction date within a month, tender unchanged: Report
New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) may set the auction date for the Taj Mansingh hotel within a month and will not make any changes to the existing tender, The Economic Times reports. "The auction will take place on the same tender," a source told the paper.
Toshiba Corp announced a planned share buyback of around $6.33 billion, following up on a pledge to share the windfall from an $18 billion sale of its memory chip business which closed earlier this month. Shares of the company rose 7 percent on Wednesday after the news.
India has vowed to eliminate single-use plastic by 2022, a look at how much plastic do Indians really use. (Image: Network18 creative)
JUST IN | Congress wins Jayanagar Assembly constituency as its party candidate Sowmya Reddy wins by 5000 votes, reports CNN News18.
JUST IN | Interpol says Nirav Modi is not in London in a letter to CBI, reports India Today. The agency said that Nirav Modi is in transit and he is travelling on an Indian passport.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.
TCS eyes $1.36 bn revenue over 10 years from Prudential arm
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is reportedly expecting to generate $1.36 billion in revenue over 10 years from its partnership with a unit of British insurer Prudential Plc, reported Mint.