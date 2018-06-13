News Live: Govt not interested in bringing fuel under GST, says Rahul Gandhi

Live now
Jun 13, 2018 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Tesla cuts 9% of workforce in search for profit
After US-N Korea summit, PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif asks India to follow suit
US approves sale of Apache attack choppers to India
US judge clears AT&T merger with Time Warner with no conditions
Aircel-Maxis: ED may file charge sheet against Karti Chidambaram, others
The petrol prices are burdening the common man, we had asked for fuel to be brought under GST but the government is not interested: Rahul Gandhi said.
Edelweiss plans to raise $1.6 billion for tackling bad loans
Edelweiss plans to raise $1.6 billion to invest in stressed assets, with $600 million of it coming from Canadian pension money manager, reported The Economic Times.
Bengaluru: Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP's BN Prahlad by 10,205 votes in Jayanagar assembly constituency after round 8 of counting.
PM Modi invites Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to take fitness challenge
Moneycontrol News Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited recently appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, to take the viral 'Fitness Challenge'. He also invited table-tennis player Manika Batra and the entire fraternity of IPS officers to take the challenge.
Delhi: Union Cabinet meeting to be held at 4 pm today.
US launches another trade case against China
US President Donald Trump's Commerce Department announced another trade action involving Chinese imports, with producers of steel propane tanks accused of dumping and unfair subsidies, reported PTI. It is the latest in a series of disputes the Trump administration has taken up against Beijing.
Bengaluru: Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP's BN Prahlad by 5348 votes in Jayanagar assembly constituency after round 4 of counting.
Tesla cuts 9% of workforce in search for profit
Tesla Inc is cutting several thousand jobs across the company as it seeks to reduce costs and become sustainably profitable without endangering the critical ramp up of production of its Model 3 sedan. In an email he said had been sent to staff, billionaire Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the cuts were part of a simplification of Tesla's management structure promised last month.
Bengaluru: Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP's BN Prahlad by 427 votes in Jayanagar assembly constituency after round 1 of counting.
COMMENT: India should feed Trump's ego by cutting duty on Harley Davidson bikes
"Let us never negotiate out of fear, but let us never fear to negotiate." Former US President John F.
After US-N Korea summit, PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif asks India to follow suit
Pakistan's PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif has asked India to resume peace talks with Islamabad, saying the Singapore summit between the US and North Korea should set a good precedent for both the bickering neighbours to follow.
Officer among 4 BSF personnel killed in Pak Rangers firing along IB in Samba
Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, including an officer, were killed and three others injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior BSF officer said. "Pakistan Rangers initiated cross border firing along IB in Ramgarh sector last night. We have lost four of our personnel, including an assistant commandant rank officer, while other 3 of our personnel suffered injuries," IG, BSF (Jammu Frontier) Ram Awtar told PTI.
Fin Min returns draft policy note for FAME-II; raises question over funding mechanism, policy structure
The Centre has, for long, been deliberating over the possibility of electric mobility in the country, especially with lack of requisite resources available at hand
US approves sale of Apache attack choppers to India
The United States government has approved a deal to sell the Indian military six AH-64E Apache attack helicopters for $930 million, reported PTI quoting officials. The agreement has been passed to the US Congress for approval, but if no US lawmaker raises an objection the contract is expected to go ahead.
US judge clears AT&T merger with Time Warner with no conditions
A US federal judge cleared the mega merger between AT&T and Time Warner in an antitrust case with potential far-reaching implications. Judge Richard Leon said the US government failed to meet the burden of proof that the tie up between the largest US pay TV operator and media entertainment giant Time Warner would harm competition.
Kalaburagi bypoll: Congress Candidate Chandrashekar Patil wins North East Graduate MLC constituency by 321 votes in Karnataka.
Paytm Mall receives final tranche from $445 mn funding from SoftBank, Alibaba
Paytm Mall has received the final tranche of its $445 million funding from SoftBank and Alibaba, a move that will give the online shopping venture of Paytm more financial muscle to take on giants like Flipkart and Amazon. In April, Paytm Mall had closed $445 million funding round from SoftBank Investment Holdings and Alibaba.com Singapore E-commerce.
Aircel-Maxis: ED may file charge sheet against Karti Chidambaram, others
The ED is expected to file a fresh charge sheet in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case today, pertaining to the role of former Finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti in the deal, reported PTI. The charge sheet, called the prosecution complaint in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) parlance, is expected to be filed before the court of special judge O P Saini.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.