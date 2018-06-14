News Live: Govt extends sale of pre-GST goods with stickers of revised price till July 31

Live now
Jun 14, 2018 08:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Govt extends sale of pre-GST goods with stickers of revised price till July 31
Railway mulls proposal to post undercover sleuths at trains, stations to rate services
ECB lowers 2018 Eurozone growth forecast from 2.4% to 2.1%
Pakistan SC quashes Musharraf's hopes of contesting July polls
SEBI plans revised norms for recovery of investors' money
'Still risks' that North Korean denuclearisation won't happen: Pompeo (AFP)
Centre decides not to extend Ramzan ceasefire in J&K
Patanjali mega food park: Centre to give 15 days more time
India rejects UN report on rights violation as 'fallacious'
Mahindra Electric may join hands with Ola, Uber to shore up e-vehicle sales
UK to relax immigration rules for non-EU doctors and nurses: Report
India's May veg oil imports down seven percent at 1.3 million tonnes
WeWork plans to raise funds at $35 billion value: Report
Air quality in Delhi remains beyond severe for third day
China's central bank unexpectedly holds fire on rates as economy wobbles
Airtel partners with DoT to boost rural broadband penetration
Carlsberg may launch IPO for India operations
US Senate, White House gear up for battle over China's ZTE
Comcast offers $65 billion to lure Fox from Disney bid
US Federal Reserve raises key interest rate to 1.75-2%
PNB scam proceeds mainly went to Nirav Modi's kin: ED
Govt extends sale of pre-GST goods with stickers of revised price till July 31
Sale of pre-GST packaged goods has now been allowed with stickers of revised rates till July 31, the government today said.
After implementing GST from July 1, 2017, the government had allowed use of stickers with revised rates, alongside the printed MRP for pre-packaged items to reflect changes in selling price for three months till September 30. The deadline has been extended several time and the latest was April 30. (PTI)
India suffering worst water crisis in history, says NITI report
India is suffering from 'the worst water crisis' in its history with about 60 crore people facing high to extreme water stress and about two lakh people dying every year due to inadequate access to safe water, NITI Aayog said in a report on Thursday.
The report, titled 'Composite Water Management Index' released by Minister for Water Resources Nitin Gadkari, further said the crisis is only going to get worse, according to a PTI report.
"By 2030, the country's water demand is projected to be twice the available supply, implying severe water scarcity for hundreds of millions of people and an eventual 6 percent loss in the country's GDP," the report noted.
Citing data by independent agencies, the report pointed out that with nearly 70 per cent of water being contaminated, India is placed at 120th amongst 122 countries in the water quality index.
Rising Kashmir Editor-in-Chief Shujaat Bukhari has been shot dead by unknown people in Srinagar, J&K, CNN-News 18 has reported.
Railway mulls proposal to post undercover sleuths at trains, stations to rate services
Railways is mulling a proposal to have undercover sleuths manning railway stations and trains to check for anomalies in the services offered by the national transporter, a senior official said today.
Called, "Mystery shoppers" they will look like normal passengers, but will keep a keen eye on the amenities - food, staff behaviour, and quality on trains and at stations - and rate them on their performance, according to a PTI report.
This system was developed in the early 20th Century in the US and the UK by firms wanting to evaluate standards being maintained by employees. Now, it is the chosen method of big companies to rate their services from the standpoint of consumers.
Govt shortens time frame of 300 highway projects by 3 months: Nitin Gadkari
The government has decided to reduce time frame by three months of 300 projects scheduled for completion in June 2019, and now those are likely to be completed by March next year, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said today.
The move, which comes at a time when less than a year has been left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gadkari said is aimed at fast-tracking schemes to deliver world-class infrastructure to people with no "political interest".
He said the sole intention of the government was to work on a "mission mode" to bolster development. (PTI)
ECB has lowered the 2018 Eurozone growth forecast from 2.4 percent to 2.1 percent, news agency AFP has reported.
Odisha not to join Centre's Ayushman Bharat programme: Minister
The Odisha government would not implement the Centre's Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Mission in the state since it is about to launch a similar scheme on its own shortly, a minister said today, according to a PTI report.
"There is no need to join the central government's Ayushman Bharat programme after launching state's own health assurance scheme," Health & Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena said.
He said that Odisha's Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana would be implemented from August 15 this year.
Pakistan SC quashes Musharraf's hopes of contesting general election
Pervez Musharraf's hope of staging a political comeback by contesting the July 25 polls was quashed today when Pakistan's Supreme Court withdrew the conditional permission given earlier to the former dictator after he failed to appear before it.
Musharraf, the former military ruler has not returned to Pakistan since leaving for Dubai in March 2016 on the pretext of medical treatment, according to a PTI report.
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chairperson had filed his nomination from the northern district of Chitral after the court last week allowed him to contest next month's general election but made it conditional on his appearance before it on June 13 in a case linked to his lifelong disqualification by the Peshawar High Court in 2013.
SEBI plans revised norms for recovery of investors' money
SEBI plans to put in place revised norms for recovering investors' money in cases of illegal collective investment schemes, wherein a registered insolvency professional will be appointed as administrator to undertake sale of assets.
A senior official said the regulator is looking to revise the procedures to be followed after passing of orders in cases related to unregistered collective investment schemes, according to a PTI report.
In case an entity is not traceable or is not complying with SEBI directions, the recovery officer can appoint an administrator for the purpose of selling the properties attached. According to the official, only an entity registered with the IBBI as insolvency resolution professional would be considered eligible for appointment as administrator.
FIFA World Cup to boost premium TV sales by 10-15%: Samsung
Consumer electronics major Samsung India expects the sales of premium televisions in the country to increase by 10-15 percent during the football world cup, which kicks off today.
"With FIFA World Cup coming into play, the market should see 10-15 percent growth in premium TV sales. We will be hopefully more than that," said Piyush Kunnapallil, general manager-consumer electronic business, Samsung India.
As per reports, the total TV market is estimated to be Rs 500 billion, growing at 7-8 percent. (PTI)
NEWS FLASH: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that there are 'still risks' that North Korean denuclearisation won't happen, news agency AFP has reported.
Naive to think state ownership can improve governance: Uday Kotak
Amid rising frauds in banking and conflict of interest allegations against ICICI Bank's Chanda Kochhar, banker Uday Kotak has said it is "naive" to think diversified or state ownership is a panacea for good governance as lenders, according to a PTI report.
"As reflected by events around us, it is naive for policy makers to believe that diversified ownership/state ownership is the way to good governance in banking," Kotak said in an annual message to Kotak Mahindra Bank shareholders.
ICICI Bank's shareholding base is very diverse, while the fraud-hit Punjab National Bank is a state-run lender. Policymakers insist on diversification of ownership and have put caps on single shareholding in banks.
Centre has decided not to extend the Ramzan ceasefire imposed in Jammu & Kashmir, News18 has reported.
AAI to spend Rs 2476 cr on Chennai Airport expansion; gets 'green nod'
An Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the Ministry of Environment, has accorded environmental clearance for the Rs 2476 crore Chennai Airport expansion programme by Airports Authority of India (AAI).
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.
Patanjali mega food park: Centre to give 15 days more time
The Centre has decided to give 15 days more time to Patanjali Ayurved for meeting conditions like acquisition of land, required for the final nod for setting up of the proposed Rs 6,000-crore mega food park in Uttar Pradesh. The deadline to meet the required conditions will expires on June 15. The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Union Food Processing Ministry to give more time to the leading FMCG firm and extend the deadline till June 30.
Engine makers on track with recovery plan for A320 engines, Airbus says
Engine makers Pratt & Whitney and CFM are on track with a recovery plan after delays left Airbus having to park dozens of aircraft without engines, an executive at the European planemaker said.
Govt has roadmap to clear Delhi from water, air pollution: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says the government has a roadmap to clear Delhi from water and air pollution. Gadkari’s remark comes when the capital’s air quality has dived to ‘severe levels’ of pollution.
L&T bags orders worth Rs 1,391 cr
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said it has won orders worth Rs 1,391 crore across business segments, reported PTI. The order has been bagged by its wholly owned subsidiary L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited, Larsen & Toubro said in a statement.
Unilever signals unlikely to stay in FTSE after Dutch move
Unilever says it is "extremely unlikely" to stay in Britain's blue-chip index after ending its dual-headed structure and moving its headquarters to the Netherlands.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.
HC delivers split verdict on disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs
In a relief to the Palaniswami government, the Madras High Court delivers a split verdict on the petitions challenging disqualification of 18 A-I-A-D-M-K legislators loyal to sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran.
India rejects UN report on rights violation as 'fallacious'
India today rejected a UN report alleging human rights violations in Kashmir as "fallacious, tendentious and motivated". In a strong reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the report is "overtly prejudiced" and seeks to build a "false narrative".
Maruti, vendors to set up 400 skill training centres by 2020
Maruti Suzuki India says it will set up 400 skill training and enhancement centres in partnership with its vendors by 2020 with an aim to bring global quality standards at its suppliers.