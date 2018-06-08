News Live: Google, Twitter told to give info on data-sharing with Chinese firms

Live now
highlights
A top US lawmaker asked Twitter and Google's parent company Alphabet to provide information about their data-sharing agreements with Chinese companies, amid growing security and intelligence concerns over the tech trade with third-party vendors.
The letter by Democratic Senator Mark Warner, who is a Vice Chairman of the powerful Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, follows a disclosure earlier this week by Facebook that it had partnerships with Chinese telecom companies including Huawei that allowed them to access Facebook users' non-public data.
Foxconn Industrial Internet, a unit of the world's largest contract manufacturer, became China's biggest domestically listed tech company by market cap on Friday as its shares soared a maximum 44 percent on debut. The company, which makes electronic devices, cloud service equipment and industrial robots, raised more than $4 billion in China's biggest IPO since 2015, highlighting Beijing's resolve to lure major tech listings away from Hong Kong and New York and use capital markets to fortify the domestic tech sector.
Ant Financial Services Group, operator of China's biggest online payment platform, said on Friday it had raised around $14 billion from investors including Singapore's sovereign fund and U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC. The capital-raising should boost the firm's financial firepower ahead of a widely expected initial public offering (IPO), though Ant has neither publicly set a timetable nor chosen a likely stock exchange.
RIL plans to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore via NCDs in FY19
Reliance Industries seeks shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore through a non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue in 2018-19, reported The Economic Times.
Labour ministry’s quarterly employment survey has been put on the backburner owing to the more recent payroll data that has projected much higher number of jobs created in the organised sector than the labour bureau survey shows, reported The Economic Times. The survey provides for the number of jobs created in eight sectors that account for over 80 percent of the country’s total organised workforce.
US sending 1,600 immigration detainees to federal prisons
US authorities are transferring into federal prisons about 1,600 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees, officials told Reuters on Thursday. This in the first large-scale use of federal prisons to hold detainees amid a Trump administration crackdown on people entering the country illegally.
JUST IN | Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh and rationalist M M Kalburgi were killed using the same 7.65 mm country gun, a forensic report by a Karnataka Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) states, reports CNN News18.
Govt has left no stone unturned in convincing UK court that Mallya should be extradited: MEA
The government has left no stone unturned in convincing a UK court that fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya must be extradited to India, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
IMF welcomes RBI decision to hike interest rates
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) welcomed the decision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to increase the repo rate by 25 basis point to 6.25 percent.
Lava has destroyed 600 homes on Hawaii's Big Island: Mayor
Approximately 600 homes have been destroyed by lava flows on Hawaii's Big Island since the current eruption of Kilaeua Volcano began early last month, Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump said he would be willing to invite North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the White House if their Singapore summit goes well. Trump made the remarks after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss the June 12 summit.
"I want to appeal to the young followers of Ambedkar that they should not have any association with naxal movement. If those who were arrested yesterday have no connection with naxal movement then I will definitely try to help them," Union Minister R Athawale said.
"There is no connection between Yalgar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon violence. Five people who were arrested yesterday, if they are followers of Ambedkar they should not be considered naxalites.There should be a thorough investigation in the matter," Ramdas Athawale said.
North Korea has confirmed to the US its willingness to denuclearise, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, reported PTI. Pompeo asserted that President Donald Trump will not stand by a "bad deal" in his summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore next week.
North Korea summit all ready to go; will be more than photo-op: Trump
US President Donald Trump said that he was "well-prepared" for the much awaited summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore and asserted that the meeting would be "more than a photo-op".
United States immigration authorities say they are temporarily transferring 1600 detainees to federal prisons, reports Reuters.
"We are focussing the most on Farmers. No one had the guts to implement Swaminathan report. They did not even had the will. It is only this government and PM Modi who implemented this report. The deaths of farmers have decreased in last four years," Shiv Pratap Shukla, MoS Finance, said.
"Our scientists are already working to develop hybrid pest-resistant, disease-resistant and drought resistant varieties of crops, with focus on rice, wheat and maize," Harsh Vardhan, Union Environment Minister said.
"I can tell you with certainty that our ancient wisdom in the field of science, technology, medicine, commerce, industry, health and if you study it, you will be proud of our country’s rich history," Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said while on comments made by some BJP leaders.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made changes in the Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS) to make it more attractive, reported PTI. The revamping of the scheme is aimed at enabling people to open a hassle-free gold deposit account.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said addressing the ongoing crisis in the banking sector was important for India to support investment and inclusive growth agenda.
