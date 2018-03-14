News Live: Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products

Famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking dies at the age of 76

Stephen Hawking, famed theoretical physicist and cosmologist who battled ALS, has died at the age of 76, a family spokesperson said. Hawking was known for his ground-breaking work with black holes and relativity, and was the author of several popular science books including ‘A Brief History of Time’.

His children, Lucy, Robert and Tim, said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."

Hawking contracted motor neurone disease in 1963 and was given two years to live but he went on to study at Cambridge and became one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists since Albert Einstein. The world famous physicist and cosmologist was the subject of the 2014 film 'The Theory Of Everything', which starred Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.