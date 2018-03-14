News Live: Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products

Live now
Mar 14, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products
Eyeing Sanofi generics biz, Torrent Pharma may raise Rs 1,500cr
ICICI Securities IPO to open on March 21, to raise Rs 4,200cr: Sources
Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60bn Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted
Famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking dies at the age of 76
China Jan-Feb factory output up 7.2%, investment up 7.9% YoY
Army expresses frustration over inadequate fund allocation in defence budget
NCLT said to have deferred Bhushan Power lenders’ meet today
PNB fraud: Charge of criminal breach of trust added to FIR
PNB scam fallout: RBI discontinues use of LoUs and LoCs as trade credits
UIDAI says Aadhaar must for opening bank a/c, tatkal passport
Alphabet’s Google said it will ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies and related content starting in June, reports Reuters. Under the new policy, the company will ban ads for unregulated or speculative financial products like binary options, cryptocurrency and financial spread betting among others.
Here are the top headlines at 11 am from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Today is Aamir Khan’s birthday. Here are the many faces of the star over the years.
IndiGo cancels 42 flights today
Domestic carrier IndiGo continued to operate with a curtailed schedule for the third day today with the airline cancelling 42 flights following the grounding of eight of its A320neo planes due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues, reports PTI.
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Eyeing Sanofi generics biz, Torrent Pharma may raise Rs 1,500cr, says report
Torrent Pharma is likely to raise at least Rs 1,500 crore by selling shares to institutional investors, as it prepares a bid for the generic drugs unit of France’s Sanofi, reports Mint. “Torrent has appointed JP Morgan and JM Financial to help it raise Rs 1,500 crore to support its acquisition efforts. The firm has already had a couple of rounds of meetings with probable investors for the purpose of the fund-raising,” sources said.
ICICI Securities IPO to open on March 21, to raise Rs 4,200cr: Sources
The initial public offering of ICICI Securities is expected to open on March 21. At the price band of around Rs 1,215-1,240 per share, I-Sec is likely to raise about Rs 4,200 crore by diluting 24% stake, CNBC-TV18 reports. Sources said ICICI Bank’s broking business may be valued at Rs 16,800 crore. The issue is expected to close on March 23.
Market extends opening losses; PSU banks dip
The market has extended its opening losses as benchmark indices are down half a percent following negative cues from Asia and US. The sacking of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and talk of potential US tariffs against China are weighing on sentiment. State run banks are hit the most, with the PSU Bank index losing over 2%.
Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60bn Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted
US President Donald Trump is seeking to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports and will target the technology and telecommunications sectors, sources told Reuters. Tariffs, associated with a ‘Section 301’ intellectual property investigation, under the 1974 US Trade Act begun in August last year, could come ‘in the very near future’, they added. While the tariffs would be chiefly targeted at information technology, consumer electronics and telecoms, they could be much broader and the list could eventually run to 100 products, sources said.
Famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking dies at the age of 76
Stephen Hawking, famed theoretical physicist and cosmologist who battled ALS, has died at the age of 76, a family spokesperson said. Hawking was known for his ground-breaking work with black holes and relativity, and was the author of several popular science books including ‘A Brief History of Time’.
His children, Lucy, Robert and Tim, said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."
Hawking contracted motor neurone disease in 1963 and was given two years to live but he went on to study at Cambridge and became one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists since Albert Einstein. The world famous physicist and cosmologist was the subject of the 2014 film 'The Theory Of Everything', which starred Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.
China Jan-Feb factory output up 7.2%, investment up 7.9% YoY
China’s industrial output expanded faster than expected at 7.2% in the first two months of 2018 from the same period a year earlier, reports Reuters. Fixed-asset investment growth unexpectedly picked up to 7.9% in January-February, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to step down by March-end
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was fired by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, said he would delegate his responsibilities to his deputy John Sullivan and would step down by end of this month, reports PTI.
Army expresses frustration over inadequate fund allocation in defence budget
The Army has said it was reeling under severe fund crunch and struggling to even make emergency procurements when there were carrying out modernisation of their defence forces in ‘full swing’, reports PTI. The Army told a parliamentary panel that the funds allocated to it in the defence budget for the next fiscal is insufficient to deal with various security challenges facing the country.
NCLT holds off Bhushan Power creditors’ panel meet to finalise highest bidder: Sources
The National Company Law Tribunal is believed to have asked the Committee of Creditors of Bhushan Power and Steel not to hold their meeting that was scheduled for today to finalise the highest bidder for the debt-ridden firm, sources told PTI. It held that in the sanctity of the court process, the resolution professional and Committee of Creditors will not proceed with the meeting, sources added. The NCLT is hearing a plea filed by Liberty House challenging the rejection its bid for Bhushan Power and Steel on account of late submission.
PNB fraud: Charge of criminal breach of trust added to FIR
In related news, the Central Bureau of Investigation has told a Mumbai court that it has added the charge of 'criminal breach of trust' to the case related to diamond trader Mehul Choksi's firms in the PNB fraud case, reports PTI. It also said that the fraud related to Choksi-controlled firms is now found to be to the tune of Rs 7,080 crore.
PNB scam fallout: RBI discontinues use of LoUs and LoCs as trade credits
In remedial action to the Nirav-Modi-led Punjab National Bank fraud, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has discontinued use of LoUs or Letters of Undertaking and Letters of Comfort as trade credits.
PNB fraud amount rises to Rs 13,640cr; add’l exposure found in Gitanjali group's Asmi Jewellery
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has told the police that it has uncovered additional exposure of about Rs 942.18 crore to Asmi Jewellery of Gitanjali Group in connection with a massive alleged fraud, according to a court filing by the Central Bureau of Investigation. This takes the Delhi-based lender’s total exposure to one of country’s biggest banking frauds up to Rs 13,640 crore from the earlier estimate of Rs 12,700 crore, reports Moneycontrol News’ Tarun Sharma and Beena Parmar.
Counting of votes for Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha bypoll today
Counting of votes for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypoll will be taken up today amid tight security arrangements, reports PTI. An Election Commission official said all arrangements had been made for the counting of ballots and the results were expected to be declared by today afternoon. The voter turnout was 47.45% in Gorakhpur and 37.39% in Phulpur in Sunday's polling. Ten nominees were in the fray from Gorakhpur, while 22 candidates contested from Phulpur. For more updates, click here...
SC extends Aadhaar linkage deadline indefinitely
The Supreme Court on Monday extended indefinitely its March 31 deadline for linking bank accounts and mobile phone numbers with Aadhaar, reports PTI. It, however, said the government may continue to seek the 12-digit national biometric identifier number of beneficiaries for transfer of benefits of schemes funded from the consolidated fund of India.
UIDAI says Aadhaar must for opening bank a/c, tatkal passport
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said the requirement of Aadhaar for opening new bank accounts or applying for Tatkal passports will continue, while the deadline for linking it to existing bank accounts and PAN has been extended by the Supreme Court, reports PTI. It, however, added that "for those who do not have Aadhaar, they are required to apply for Aadhaar and provide the Aadhaar application number while applying for availing the aforesaid services."