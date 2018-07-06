News Live: Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 10 years in corruption case, says local media

Live now
The Supreme Court had clearly said that apart from police, land and public order, the rest executive powers rest with the elected government. LG refused to agree and said that Ministry of Home Affairs directed that power over services are with central government: Kejriwal
SC has made distribution of power clear in Delhi: Kejriwal
In an interview, Delhi CM Kejriwal says that the SC has clearly given its order on the distribution of power between Delhi and central government. "I met the LG, I had written him a letter and explained to him that approval on every file by LG is not needed."
Mercedes-Benz posts record half-yearly sales in India, up 12.4%
German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz today reported 12.4 percent increase in its half-yearly sales in India at 8,061 units strengthening its leadership position. In the January-June period last year the company had sold 7,171 units, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.
Breaking News : PNB invites bids to sell 3 NPA accounts to recover over Rs 136 crore, says a CNBC-TV 18 report.
NSE imposes Rs 1 crore penalty on Electrosteel Steels for non-compliance of disclosure norms
Electrosteel Steels, currently undergoing an insolvency resolution process, said the NSE has imposed a penalty of over Rs 1 crore on the company for non-compliance of filing its financial results for Q4 FY 18, within the required time.
Sebi revamps panel on alternative investment
Markets regulator Sebi has reorganised the committee that advises it on matters pertaining to further development of the alternative investment and startup ecosystem in the country. The Alternative Investment Policy Advisory Committee is chaired by Infosys Founder N R Narayana Murthy, as per the latest update with the markets watchdog.
CJI is master of roster, has authority to allocate cases: SC
The Supreme Court maintained that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) is "the master of the roster" and has the prerogative and authority to allocate cases to different benches of the apex court. A bench comprising justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan in their separate concurring verdicts said the CJI occupies the role of "first among equals and is empowered to exercise leadership in administration of court" which includes assignment of cases.
Indiabulls to sell Chennai commercial assets to Blackstone for Rs 850 crore
Indiabulls Real Estate has executed a definitive agreement with global private equity investor Blackstone Group to sell its commercial assets in Chennai for Rs 850 crore.
Japan executes sarin attack cult leader and six followers
The leader of the Japanese doomsday cult that carried out a deadly 1995 sarin attack on the Tokyo subway was executed today along with six of his followers, decades after the shocking crime. Shoko Asahara, leader of the Aum Shinrikyo sect, has been on death row for more than a decade over the attack, which shocked the world and prompted a massive crackdown on the cult.
Thyssenkrupp CEO resigns over shareholders' anger
Thyssenkrupp AG’s CEO Heinrich Hiesinger resigned after over shareholders' growing anger over the company’s eroding revenue and share price. Hiesinger held the position for seven years, and recently secured as deal with Tata Steel to set up an European steel giant. This was a deal that was met with opposition from labour representatives and investors.
Varroc Engineering equity shares listed today
Varroc Engineering has officially listed its equity shares. The Rs 1,955 crore IPO was oversubscribed 3.59 times from 26 to 28 June.
South Korean President to hold talks with Narendra Modi
South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, during his four-day visit. India expects the meet would open new avenues for expanding the bilateral partnership, particularly in the economic domain.