News LIVE: Former Bihar CM Akhilesh Yadav say will contest Lok Sabha 2019 elections

May 29, 2018 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
TRAI to announce tougher norms against telemarketing today, Apple a key listener
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is set to announce stricter guidelines to discourage the menace of unsolicited commercial communication, commonly known as telemarketing or even UCC, according to sources familiar with the development. The regulator has called for a press conference this afternoon when the announcement is likely to be made.
Reliance Infratel reaches amicable settlement with minority investors
Reliance Infratel, an arm of Reliance Communications, reached an amicable settlement with its minority investors, according to media reports. This makes way for vacating an National Companies Law Tribunal stay order on the assets of the company.
Monsoon rains arrive on Kerala's south coast
The monsoon rains arrived on the coast of Kerala, in line with the expectations of the Indian Meterological Department. The monsoon rains account for 70 percent of India's annual rainfall, brightening the outlook for higher farm output and robust economic growth.
Adani Wilmar raises bid for Ruchi Soya
Adani Wilmar has raised its bid for Ruchi soya to Rs 4350 crore with Rs 1,700 crore as a fund infusion. Patanjali's offer stands at Rs 4,100 crore with 1,700 crore rupees as a fund infusion, according to media reports. The committee is expected to deliberate on the bids on 30 May.
News Live Bulletin:The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the land allotted to Vedanta for the second phase of the Sterlite plant and the The National Companies Apellate Law Tribunal has agreed to hear the pleas of bidders Arcelor Mittal and Numetal for Essar steel. This, and more are the headlines of the hour.
State-run Bank employees to hold nationwide strike tomorrow
Over a million bank employees in various state-run banks will launch a a strike from Wednesday May 30 against a nominal two percent wage hike offered by the Indian Banks' Association .
News Live Bulletin: Fuel prices rise for the 16th consecutive day and The Confederation of All India Traders files an objection with the Competition Commission of India against the Walmart-Flipkart buyout . These and more are the headlines of the hour.
News Live Bulletin:The committee of creditors for Binani Cement vote to accept the Ultratech Cement deal and the Tamil Nadu government has ordered the state Pollution Control Board to seal the Sterlite copper plant. This, and more are the headlines of the hour.
Fuel prices rise to 16th day straight
Fuel prices continue to rise for the 16th consecutive day, with petrol prices at Rs 78.43 a litre in Delhi and Rs 86.24 per litre in Mumbai. Diesel prices in Delhi are at to a 69.31 a litre in Mumbai at Rs 73.71 per litre in Mumbai.
Piramal Q4 net rises to Rs 3,944 cr on tax write-back
Piramal Enterprises (PEL) today posted a huge jump in the March quarter net profit at Rs 3,944 crore on massive tax write-back on merger of subsidiary firms, compared with Rs 311 crore in the same period last year. Normalised for the gain, the city-based company's net grew by 21 percent to Rs 375 crore, but was restricted by an increase in tax outgo.
More use of PPP model in highway sector supports pvt infra investment: Moody's
An Increased use of public-private-partnerships (PPPs) in India's highway sector supports private infrastructure investment, Moody's Investors Service said today. Private investment in highway projects had been declining in recent years, amid issues such as slow project approvals and cost overruns, but HAM has resulted in new investments, Moody's said in a report titled 'Infrastructure - India: Highway PPPs gaining momentum, supported by government initiatives'.
CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 1.36 a kg
Prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in New Delhi rose by Rs 1.36 rupees per kilogram to Rs 42 per kilogram as input raw material gets costlier over rupee depreciation and a rise in natural gas prices.
Binani Cement lenders vote in favour of UltraTech offer
The committee of creditors (CoC) for Binani Cement May 28 voted in favour of accepting UltraTech Cement’s Rs 7,950 crore bid. This comes even as the Dalmia Bharat-led consortium has moved the Supreme Court asking Aditya Birla Group's UltraTech Cement be disqualified to bid for the stressed assets of Binani Cement. The bid by UltraTech is nearly Rs 1,000 crore higher than the offer by Dalmia Bharat Group's wholly-owned subsidiary Rajputana Properties, the other bidder being considered by the creditors.
Sterlite closing can affect copper industries and production
The Sterlite copper smelter, recently shut down by the Tamil Nadu government, accounts for 40 percent of the country's copper production with its annual production of 10 lakh tonnes, according to reports. This could adversely affect close to 800 small and medium units in the electrical sector which include manfacturers of cable manufacturers, winding wire units and transformer manufacturers .
OIL Q4 net profit at Rs 866.5 crore
State-owned Oil India reported a Q4 net profit of Rs 866.5 crore on the back of higher oil prices.The company had a net profit of Rs 19.31 crore for Q4 FY 17 owing to one-time impairment it had taken in the quarter.
Fortis Healthcare undecided on reopening bidding process
Fortis Healthcare said on Monday it had not decided whether to re-open bidding for itself, after an offer of funding that its board had accepted got a tepid response from investors, prolonging a fierce takeover battle.
The Hero Enterprise Investment Office and Burman Family Office's offer this month to invest 18 00 crore rupees in the company did not go down well with Fortis shareholders, who voted out a director last week. Three directors resigned ahead of the vote.
Ruchi Soya's lenders to meet on May 30 to discuss bids
Lenders of bankruptcy-hit Ruchi Soya are likely to meet again on May 30 to discuss bids submitted by Patanjali Ayurveda and Adani group which are in the race to acquire the Indore-based edible oil firm. A Committee of Creditors (CoC) today met to discuss the bids of these two companies.
National parties under RTI Act: EC clarifies
The Election Commission today said national parties are public authorities under the RTI Act as declared by the Central Information Commission, a day after the poll panel's appeal order on an RTI application saying that political parties are out of the purview of RTI Act was reported.. The CIC order had said, all the information about the contributions received by these parties as well as their annual audited accounts, as and when submitted to the Commission, are put in public domain.
TN orders permanent closure of Sterlite plant, unit shut
The Tamil Nadu government today ordered the state Pollution Control Board to seal and "permanently" close the Vedanta group's copper plant in Tuticorin following last week's violent protests over pollution concerns during which 13 people were killed in police firing.
No change in status quo at Doklam face-off site
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said there was no change in status quo at the face off site in Doklam and asserted that a major outcome of last month's informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jingpin was enhancing of mutual trust between the two countries.
Trump, Shinzo Abe say 'imperative' to dismantle North Korean weapons
President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed today that it is "imperative" to completely dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program, the White House said.
SC stays arrest of activist Trupti Desai in SC/ST case
The Supreme Court today stayed the arrest of a women rights activist Trupti Desai in a case under the SC/ST Atrocities Act, in which she is an accused.