News LIVE: Former Bihar CM Akhilesh Yadav say will contest Lok Sabha 2019 elections

Fortis Healthcare undecided on reopening bidding process

Fortis Healthcare said on Monday it had not decided whether to re-open bidding for itself, after an offer of funding that its board had accepted got a tepid response from investors, prolonging a fierce takeover battle.

The Hero Enterprise Investment Office and Burman Family Office's offer this month to invest 18 00 crore rupees in the company did not go down well with Fortis shareholders, who voted out a director last week. Three directors resigned ahead of the vote.