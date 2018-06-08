News Live: FM Goyal announces committee to set up Asset Reconstruction Company

Live now
Jun 08, 2018 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
FM Goyal announces committee to set up Asset Reconstruction Company
CBI to question more witnesses in AirAsia case
SC refuses urgent hearing on plea challenging government formation in Karnataka
Kushwaha arrives in Bihar, seeks to downplay absence at NDA get-together
RBI sets rupee reference rate at 67.5228 against dollar
Gender pension gap in Europe, US at over 35%: WEF
Pranab Mukherjee's speech reminded glorious history of India: RSS
Economic growth may cross 8% in next 2 years: Suresh Prabhu
E-commerce sales in India could jump 31% in 2018: Report
Air strikes kill at least 44 in Syria's Idlib: Report
Cipla partners with Eli Lilly to market diabetes drug Basaglar in India
Bank of India ups MCLR by 0.10% from Jun 10 for various tenors
FDI in India rises to $61.96 billion in 2017-18: Govt
Tax authorities issue notices to businesses for less IGST input credit claim
Reliance Retail to 'leverage' Jio's strength to consolidate position
Finance Ministry may further rationalize GST: MoS finance
Reduction in oil duty best solution to check fuel price rise: Assocham
Ratan Tata's RNT may invest $150 mn in Ant Financial Services
ICICI Bank seeks more time to respond to SEBI’s showcause notice: Report
CBI files chargesheet against Paramount Airways, founder M Thiagarajan
Ola revenue rises 70% to Rs 1,286 cr in FY17
Foxconn unit's shares skyrocket in Shanghai trading debut
China's Ant Financial raises $14 billion to bolster global push
Labour Ministry puts on hold quarterly jobs survey
Trump says would invite Kim Jong-un to US if Singapore talks go well
North Korea has confirmed to US its willingness to denuclearise: Mike Pompeo
Google, Twitter told to share info about data-sharing agreement with Chinese firms
RBI amends Gold Monetisation Scheme to make it more attractive
Important for India to address banking crisis to support investment, inclusive growth agenda: IMF
FM Goyal announces committee to set up Asset Reconstruction Company
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal today announced setting up of a committee to give recommendations in two weeks on formation of an Asset Reconstruction Company for faster resolution of stressed accounts.
After meeting the heads of state-owned banks, Goyal said the government "stands solidly behind each of the 21 public sector banks (PSBs)".
The committee under Sunil Mehta, non-executive chairman of PNB, will make recommendations in two weeks on setting up of an Asset Reconstruction Company or Asset Management Company for faster resolution of stressed accounts, he told reporters here.
Most of the stressed assets have been identified that could fit into the ARC or AMC structure, he said. (PTI)
CBI to question more witnesses in AirAsia case
After questioning some suspects, who were named in an FIR, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to question more witnesses in the alleged AirAsia bribe case, Moneycontrol’s Tarun Sharma has reported. Names of these individuals have not been revealed as yet.
No decision has been taken yet on when the next summon to Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes will be issued.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal addresses press conference
‘The State Bank of India (SBI) over the years has had a very robust mechanism by which faster credit decisions are taken in a transparent manner such as decisions on credit, decisions on resolution of stress,’ Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has said.
‘There is also been a proposal that some of the banks may consider having oversight committees, it could comprised of retired judges, vigilance officials, regulators and bring in some external expertise to help faster decision making in the Indian banks,’ Goyal added.
Entry of India, Pakistan strengthens security cooperation of SCO: Chinese official
The entry of India and Pakistan into the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation will strengthen security cooperation in the eight-member grouping, a top Chinese official said ahead of the SCO summit starting in Qingdao city tomorrow.
SCO members include China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
The upcoming meeting will be the first SCO summit after India and Pakistan were accepted as full members in June, 2017 at the Astana summit in Kazakhstan.
The summit will focus on enhancing cooperation to address the challenges of terrorism, drug trafficking, cross-border crimes, information security threats, Liao Jinrong, head of the international cooperation department with the Ministry of Public Security, said at a media briefing ahead of the summit, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. (PTI)
SC refuses urgent hearing on plea challenging government formation in Karnataka
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to accord an urgent hearing to a plea which questioned government formation in Karnataka on the grounds that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's party JD (S) had not emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections.
"Sorry", a vacation bench comprising justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Ashok Bhushan told the counsel who mentioned the matter for urgent listing.
The counsel for petitioner, who has withheld his original name in the petition for "security purposes", told the bench that people of Karnataka had voted for the BJP which had won 104 seats in the recently concluded assembly election, according to a PTI report.
Kushwaha arrives in Bihar, seeks to downplay absence at NDA get-together
Union minister Upendra Kushwaha today sought to downplay his absence at a get-together of senior NDA leaders here last night which he said was due to "personal reasons" and asserted that the coalition was "intact."
Kushwaha excusing himself, citing his preoccupation in Delhi, from the gathering of the NDA leaders, first since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returned to the coalition last year, had indicated discontent within the BJP-led grouping over the prickly issue of seat-sharing.
"I could not attend the function because of personal reasons. But, other leaders of my party did. Please do not try to read anything between the lines. The NDA in Bihar is intact," Kushwaha, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLP), told reporters at the airport here on his arrival from New Delhi. (PTI)
Cipla, Unitaid ink pact to cut price of HIV drug
Drug major Cipla and Switzerland-based Unitaid have inked a pact under which the Indian drug major would reduce price of a combination therapy which prevents infections in people living with HIV. Under the agreement, Cipla will reduce the ceiling price of the medicine (Q-TIB) by more than 30 percent from USD 3 to USD 1.99 per person, per month, for all public-sector procurers in low- and middle-income countries, reported PTI.
TCP sets ambitious Rs 500cr brand target in India by 2021
The Childrens Place (TCP), a kidswear brand of US, has set an ambitious four-fold growth path in India over the next three years to make it a Rs 500 crore brand. TCP is part of textiles major Arvind Limited.
Apple warns suppliers of lower parts orders for new iPhones: Nikkei
Apple Inc has asked its supply chain to manufacture about 20 percent fewer components for iPhones in the latter half of 2018, the Nikkei Asian Review on Friday cited industry sources as saying, sending the iPhone maker's stock down 2 percent. Apple expects total shipments of iPhones to be launched this year to be 80 million, less than the 100 million shipments that Apple planned for around the same time last year, the financial newspaper said.
RBI sets rupee reference rate at 67.5228 against dollar
The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 67.5228 against the US dollar and 79.5824 for the euro.
Gender pension gap in Europe, US at over 35%: WEF
The gender pension gap in Europe and the US stands around 35-40 percent, and government and employers need to help even the playing field, says a WEF report. Gender pension gap is expected to balloon to USD 400 trillion by 2050 in the world's eight largest pensions systems, including India, China, Canada and the UK, according to the new World Economic Forum white paper.
A look at how the world’s top universities are distributed. (Image: Network18 creative)
Pranab Mukherjee's speech reminded glorious history of India: RSS
The RSS has said that former president Pranab Mukherjee, in his speech at the organisation headquarters here, reminded the glorious history of the nation while highlighting inclusiveness, pluralism and unity in diversity as foundation of India.
Increased rainfall activity between June 9-12 in Mumbai: IMD
The IMD predicted increased rainfall activity, including extremely heavy rains in isolated places, between tomorrow and June 12 along the north coastal belt of Maharashtra which includes Mumbai.
Economic growth may cross 8% in next 2 years: Suresh Prabhu
India's GDP growth is likely to cross 8 percent in the next two years and the government is taking a number of steps including formulation of a new industrial policy to double the economy's size to USD 5 trillion in 7-8 years, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said.
E-commerce sales in India could jump 31% in 2018: Report
Indian retail e-commerce sales will climb about 31 percent to USD 32.7 billion in 2018, according to a report by marketing research firm eMarketer. With this number, India's e-commerce growth will be behind only China and Indonesia in the Asia-Pacific region, the report said.
China's ZTE apologises, pledges reboot after US reprieve
The chairman of ZTE Corp apologised to staff and customers on Friday after the Chinese technology firm agreed to pay a $1 billion fine to the United States to end a ban that has crippled key businesses, including smartphones.
JUST IN | Special CBI court granted bail to the journalist Upendra Rai on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two like amount surety. He was under arrest for his alleged involvement in dubious financial transactions.
Digital economy changing the global trade dynamics: Sunil Mittal
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said that the digitally-driven economy is fast changing the global trade dynamics leading to policy friction.
Air strikes kill at least 44 in Syria's Idlib: Report
Air strikes likely by Russia on a village in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province killed at least 44 people overnight, inflicting the highest death toll in a single attack on the region this year, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday.
Airbus set to close deal for majority stake in Bombardier Cseries
Airbus SE is set to close a deal to take a controlling stake in Bombardier’s C Series jetliner program effective July 1. The move will kickstart the European planemaker's ability to put its marketing and cost-cutting muscle into the Canadian plane program.
Cipla partners with Eli Lilly to market diabetes drug Basaglar in India
Drug firm Cipla said it has partnered with Eli Lilly to market and distribute Lilly's insulin glargine injection, Basaglar, in India. Cipla's tie up is with Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt Ltd, a 100 percent subsidiary of the US based firm, the two firms said in a joint statement.Bank of India ups MCLR by 0.10 percent from June 10 for various tenors
Bank of India ups MCLR by 0.10% from Jun 10 for various tenors
Following peers, state-owned Bank of India has hiked lending rates based on MCLR by 0.10 percent for various tenors. The bank has increased MCLR rates by 10 bps (or 0.10 per cent) for various tenors, it said in a statement.
Godrej Properties raises Rs 1,000 cr from GIC-managed firm
Realty firm Godrej Properties said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through issue of preferential shares to a GIC-managed investment firm. In a filing to the BSE, the company said that an allotment committee of the board of directors has allotted 1,27,65,000 equity shares to GAMNAT Pte Ltd on preferential basis at the price of Rs 783.50 per equity share.
I am not saying this is completely untrue but it has been PM Modi's old tactic, since he was CM, whenever his popularity declines, news of an assassination plot is planted. So it should be probed how much truth is in it this time: Congress leader, Sanjay Nirupam told ANI.