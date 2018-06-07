News Live: Financial burden immense for poor, middle class due to illness, says PM Modi

Live now
highlights
No agreement yet between US, China on ZTE: Trump aide
Death toll from Guatemala volcano eruption rises to 99
FDI inflows to India decline by $4 bn in 2017: Report
India records 22% reduction in maternal mortality ratio since 2013
Facebook announces first original news shows, with partners
"Due to illness the financial burden is immense for the poor and the middle class. Our constant endeavour is to ensure affordable healthcare to every Indian," PM Narendra Modi said while interacting with beneficiaries of NDA's healthcare schemes via NaMo App.
Buffett, Dimon say quarterly profit forecasts harming economy: Report
Warren Buffett and JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon voiced concerns that the financial markets' focus on short-term goals is hurting the economy and urged companies to move away from providing quarterly earnings guidance, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.
JUST IN | Former president and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee is at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event. He will address the valedictory meet at the RSS headquarters.
JUST IN | Home Minister Rajnath Singh is in Kashmir. The minister is expected to review the Indo-Pak cease fire deal. He is on a two-day visit to the state during which he will meet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and review security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra.
TMC to crack whip against infighting, revamp party organisation
Infighting and the BJP's rising graph in West Bengal seem to be taking a toll on the ruling Trinamool Congress, with the party deciding to crack the whip against internal strife and revamp the organisation ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls.
If MSP hike impacts inflation materially, we could see another 25 bps hike by RBI
Kunal Shah The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted 6-0 for increasing repo rate to 6.25 percent from 6 percent in its second bi-monthly policy for the year.
Idea to become Vodafone Idea; plans to raise Rs 15,000 crore
The board of Idea Cellular has reportedly called for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 26 to approve changing the name of ‘Idea Cellul ar Limited’ to ‘Vodafone Idea Limited’, as the merger nears completion, reported The Economic Times. The EGM will also consider the board's plan to raise funds via nonconvertible securities of not more than Rs 15,000 crore, which may be used to pare debt.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.
WhatsApp payments: IT Ministry asks NPCI to check compliance, data safety: Report
The ministry of electronics and IT is said to have asked National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) to check if WhatsApp payments service conforms with the RBI rules and data security of customers before the mobile messenger app scales up its services.
The Government of India has reduced prices of stents substantially. This is helping the poor and the middle class the most: PM Modi.
We have reduced the prices of knee implantation by more than 60 percent. Every year 1 to 1.5 lakh knee implants surgery takes place in India. With this decision more than Rs 1,500 crores rupees of common men have been saved: PM Modi.
JUST IN | Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami to visit Thoothukudi on June 9 to meet those injured during anti-Sterlite protest and families of those shot dead by police during the protest.
"The Central Government is establishing robust systems to ensure the poor have access to top quality healthcare. It is our Government which has had the honour to launch the world’s largest healthcare programme, Ayushman Bharat. This programme will benefit 50 crore citizens," PM Modi said.
UK regulator slaps Rs8 crore fine on London branch of Canara Bank
The UK financial sector regulator FCA on Wednesday imposed a fine of about Rs 8 crore on the London branch of Canara Bank. The regulator has also stopped it from accepting deposits for nearly 5 months for not adhering to anti-money laundering (AML) regulations, reported PTI.
JSW Energy submits EoI for Bhushan Energy’s assets
Sajjan Jindal-promoted JSW Energy has submitted an expression of interest (EoI) for bidding for stressed assets of in the debt-laden Bhushan Energy at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), reported Mint.
Amit Shah meets Uddhav Thackeray, meeting lasts for 2 hours
Amid strained relations and constant bickering between the two saffron allies, BJP president Amit Shah called on Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence 'Matoshree' yesterday evening.
Arvind plans to put Rs 1,500 crore to raise garment output
Arvind is planning to invest Rs 1,500 crore in three years to increase its garment making capacity from fabric by six-fold to meet the rising demand, reported The Economic Times.
Future Group may soon deliver milk at your doorsteps
Future Group may soon start delivering milk, eggs and bread at your doorstep to compete against hyper-local milk-delivery firms, reported The Economic Times. The service will be launched in metro cities in the next two weeks, and will be expanded to other parts later.
Forecast of heavy rains in Maharashtra from June 7-11
The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast "heavy to very heavy" rains in Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan region, from June 7 to 11. As per the forecast, there is a possibility of "very heavy" rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts today and on June 8.
JUST IN | NRI marriages have to be registered within 48 hours, else the passport and visas would not be issued. The registrars would send the details of such NRI marriages to the Women and Child Development Ministry so that a central database can be maintained: Maneka Gandhi, Union Minister said.
US diplomats hit by mystery illness in China called home for further evaluation
The US is bringing back a group of diplomats from China for further medical evaluation over concerns they were suffering from a mysterious illness similar to those reported by its personnel in Cuba, an official said. (PTI)
Twitter to offer $1 billion convertible note as shares rally
Twitter is preparing a $1 billion convertible note offering, the social media hub said on Wednesday, one day after news that it would be included in the S&P 500 index sent its shares up 5 percent to a more than three-year high. Convertible bonds grant holders the right to exchange them for equity above a pre-established price, giving the company scope to reduce coupon payments on the debt.
White House defends tariffs on steel and aluminum imports
The White House defended Trump administration's move to increase tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, saying these are defensive measures and are not aimed at any individual country.