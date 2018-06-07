App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 07, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Financial burden immense for poor, middle class due to illness, says PM Modi

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jun 07, 09:51 AM (IST)

    "Due to illness the financial burden is immense for the poor and the middle class. Our constant endeavour is to ensure affordable healthcare to every Indian," PM Narendra Modi said while interacting with beneficiaries of NDA's healthcare schemes via NaMo App.

  • Jun 07, 11:51 AM (IST)
  • Jun 07, 11:34 AM (IST)

    Buffett, Dimon say quarterly profit forecasts harming economy: Report

    Warren Buffett and JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon voiced concerns that the financial markets' focus on short-term goals is hurting the economy and urged companies to move away from providing quarterly earnings guidance, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Jun 07, 11:32 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.

  • Jun 07, 11:26 AM (IST)
  • Jun 07, 11:25 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Former president and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee is at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event. He will address the valedictory meet at the RSS headquarters. 

  • Jun 07, 11:22 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Home Minister Rajnath Singh is in Kashmir. The minister is expected to review the Indo-Pak cease fire deal. He is on a two-day visit to the state during which he will meet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and review security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra.

  • Jun 07, 11:11 AM (IST)

    TMC to crack whip against infighting, revamp party organisation

    Infighting and the BJP's rising graph in West Bengal seem to be taking a toll on the ruling Trinamool Congress, with the party deciding to crack the whip against internal strife and revamp the organisation ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls.

  • Jun 07, 10:49 AM (IST)
  • Jun 07, 10:46 AM (IST)

    If MSP hike impacts inflation materially, we could see another 25 bps hike by RBI

    If MSP hike impacts inflation materially, we could see another 25 bps hike by RBI

    Kunal Shah The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted 6-0 for increasing repo rate to 6.25 percent from 6 percent in its second bi-monthly policy for the year.
  • Jun 07, 10:27 AM (IST)

    Idea to become Vodafone Idea; plans to raise Rs 15,000 crore

    The board of Idea Cellular has reportedly called for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 26 to approve changing the name of ‘Idea Cellul ar Limited’ to ‘Vodafone Idea Limited’, as the merger nears completion, reported The Economic Times. The EGM will also consider the board's plan to raise funds via nonconvertible securities of not more than Rs 15,000 crore, which may be used to pare debt.

  • Jun 07, 10:21 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.

  • Jun 07, 10:18 AM (IST)

    WhatsApp payments: IT Ministry asks NPCI to check compliance, data safety: Report

    The ministry of electronics and IT is said to have asked National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) to check if WhatsApp payments service conforms with the RBI rules and data security of customers before the mobile messenger app scales up its services.

  • Jun 07, 10:16 AM (IST)

    The Government of India has reduced prices of stents substantially. This is helping the poor and the middle class the most: PM Modi.

  • Jun 07, 10:14 AM (IST)
  • Jun 07, 10:11 AM (IST)

    We have reduced the prices of knee implantation by more than 60 percent. Every year 1 to 1.5 lakh knee implants surgery takes place in India. With this decision more than Rs 1,500 crores rupees of common men have been saved: PM Modi.

  • Jun 07, 10:02 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami to visit Thoothukudi on June 9 to meet those injured during anti-Sterlite protest and families of those shot dead by police during the protest.

  • Jun 07, 09:54 AM (IST)

    "The Central Government is establishing robust systems to ensure the poor have access to top quality healthcare. It is our Government which has had the honour to launch the world’s largest healthcare programme, Ayushman Bharat. This programme will benefit 50 crore citizens," PM Modi said.

  • Jun 07, 09:41 AM (IST)

    UK regulator slaps Rs8 crore fine on London branch of Canara Bank

    The UK financial sector regulator FCA on Wednesday imposed a fine of about Rs 8 crore on the London branch of Canara Bank. The regulator has also stopped it from accepting deposits for nearly 5 months for not adhering to anti-money laundering (AML) regulations, reported PTI.

  • Jun 07, 09:27 AM (IST)
  • Jun 07, 09:18 AM (IST)

    JSW Energy submits EoI for Bhushan Energy’s assets

    Sajjan Jindal-promoted JSW Energy has submitted an expression of interest (EoI) for bidding for stressed assets of in the debt-laden Bhushan Energy at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), reported Mint.

  • Jun 07, 09:11 AM (IST)
  • Jun 07, 09:11 AM (IST)

    Amit Shah meets Uddhav Thackeray, meeting lasts for 2 hours

    Amid strained relations and constant bickering between the two saffron allies, BJP president Amit Shah called on Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence 'Matoshree' yesterday evening.

  • Jun 07, 08:55 AM (IST)

    Arvind plans to put Rs 1,500 crore to raise garment output

    Arvind is planning to invest Rs 1,500 crore in three years to increase its garment making capacity from fabric by six-fold to meet the rising demand, reported The Economic Times.

  • Jun 07, 08:47 AM (IST)

    Future Group may soon deliver milk at your doorsteps

    Future Group may soon start delivering milk, eggs and bread at your doorstep to compete against hyper-local milk-delivery firms, reported The Economic Times. The service will be launched in metro cities in the next two weeks, and will be expanded to other parts later.

  • Jun 07, 08:34 AM (IST)

    Forecast of heavy rains in Maharashtra from June 7-11

    The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast "heavy to very heavy" rains in Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan region, from June 7 to 11. As per the forecast, there is a possibility of "very heavy" rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts today and on June 8.

  • Jun 07, 08:23 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | NRI marriages have to be registered within 48 hours, else the passport and visas would not be issued. The registrars would send the details of such NRI marriages to the Women and Child Development Ministry so that a central database can be maintained: Maneka Gandhi, Union Minister said.

  • Jun 07, 08:07 AM (IST)

    US diplomats hit by mystery illness in China called home for further evaluation

    The US is bringing back a group of diplomats from China for further medical evaluation over concerns they were suffering from a mysterious illness similar to those reported by its personnel in Cuba, an official said. (PTI)

  • Jun 07, 08:02 AM (IST)

    Twitter to offer $1 billion convertible note as shares rally

    Twitter is preparing a $1 billion convertible note offering, the social media hub said on Wednesday, one day after news that it would be included in the S&P 500 index sent its shares up 5 percent to a more than three-year high. Convertible bonds grant holders the right to exchange them for equity above a pre-established price, giving the company scope to reduce coupon payments on the debt.

  • Jun 07, 07:58 AM (IST)

    White House defends tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

    The White House defended Trump administration's move to increase tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, saying these are defensive measures and are not aimed at any individual country.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.