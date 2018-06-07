News Live: FDI inflows to India decline by $4 bn in 2017

Live now
Jun 07, 2018 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
FDI inflows to India decline by $4 bn in 2017: Report
No agreement yet between US, China on ZTE: Trump aide
Death toll from Guatemala volcano eruption rises to 99
India records 22% reduction in maternal mortality ratio since 2013
Facebook announces first original news shows, with partners
FDI inflows to India decline by $4 bn in 2017: Report
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to India declined to USD 40 billion in 2017 from USD 44 billion in the previous year, said UNCTAD'S World Investment Report 2018. "FDI inflows to South Asia contracted by 4 percent to USD 52 billion, owing to a drop in inflows to India" the report said.
No agreement yet between US, China on ZTE: Trump aide
The US and China have not yet reached a deal on Chinese telecoms giant ZTE that would lift crippling sanctions against the company, top US economic advisor Larry Kudlow said. "No decision has been reached by both sides as of now," Kudlow told reporters.
JUST IN | Thunderstorm and rain accompanied with dust storm is very likely to occur today in some areas over Etawah, Auraiya, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Firozabad, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat districts and adjoining areas: Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.
Death toll from Guatemala volcano eruption rises to 99
At least 99 people were killed in the eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano, which buried several villages on its southern flank, PTI reported quoting authorities. The National Forensic Sciences Agency said in a report that morgues had received the remains of 99 people killed as a result of the eruption.
India records 22% reduction in maternal mortality ratio since 2013
India has registered a significant decline in Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) recording a 22-percent reduction in such deaths since 2013, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin. The MMR has declined from 167 in 2011-2013 to 130 in 2014-2016, according to the special bulletin.
Facebook announces first original news shows, with partners
Facebook announced its first original news shows for the social network, joining other online platforms producing video to compete with television. The news shows will be produced for Facebook by a variety of partners including CNN, Fox News, ABC News and Univision.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.