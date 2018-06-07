App
Jun 07, 2018 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: FDI inflows to India decline by $4 bn in 2017

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jun 07, 07:44 AM (IST)

    FDI inflows to India decline by $4 bn in 2017: Report

    Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to India declined to USD 40 billion in 2017 from USD 44 billion in the previous year, said UNCTAD'S World Investment Report 2018. "FDI inflows to South Asia contracted by 4 percent to USD 52 billion, owing to a drop in inflows to India" the report said.

  • Jun 07, 07:57 AM (IST)

    No agreement yet between US, China on ZTE: Trump aide

    The US and China have not yet reached a deal on Chinese telecoms giant ZTE that would lift crippling sanctions against the company, top US economic advisor Larry Kudlow said. "No decision has been reached by both sides as of now," Kudlow told reporters.

  • Jun 07, 07:56 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Thunderstorm and rain accompanied with dust storm is very likely to occur today in some areas over Etawah, Auraiya, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Firozabad, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat districts and adjoining areas: Meteorological Centre, Lucknow. 

  • Jun 07, 07:52 AM (IST)
  • Jun 07, 07:49 AM (IST)

    Death toll from Guatemala volcano eruption rises to 99

    At least 99 people were killed in the eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano, which buried several villages on its southern flank, PTI reported quoting authorities. The National Forensic Sciences Agency said in a report that morgues had received the remains of 99 people killed as a result of the eruption.

  • Jun 07, 07:43 AM (IST)

    India records 22% reduction in maternal mortality ratio since 2013

    India has registered a significant decline in Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) recording a 22-percent reduction in such deaths since 2013, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin.   The  MMR has declined from 167 in 2011-2013 to 130 in 2014-2016, according to the special bulletin.

  • Jun 07, 07:39 AM (IST)

    Facebook announces first original news shows, with partners

    Facebook announced its first original news shows for the social network, joining other online platforms producing video to compete with television. The news shows will be produced for Facebook by a variety of partners including CNN, Fox News, ABC News and Univision.

  • Jun 07, 07:38 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

