News Live: Environment Day a mission for India, says Harsh Vardhan

Jun 05, 2018 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Environment Day a mission for India: Harsh Vardhan
For India, World Environment Day 2018 is not a "symbolic" celebration, but a mission, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan today said. The minister during the World Environment Day celebrations invited people to take care of their Green Social Responsibility and urged them to take up Green Good Deeds in everyday life.
Kobe Steel headquarters raided over data tampering: Report
Kobe Steel Ltd's headquarters was raided on Tuesday by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office and the Metropolitan Police Department in relation to its data tampering scandal, local media reported. Kobe Steel admitted in March its data fraud has been going on nearly five decades and also revealed new cases of cheating. Its CEO will step down to take responsibility for the scandal that came to light last year.
Japan's Sharp says to buy Toshiba's PC business
Japan's Sharp Corp said it will acquire Toshiba Corp's personal computer business for $36 million, highlighting its recovery under the control of Foxconn and marking a return to a business it quit eight years ago. It will pay 4 billion yen ($36.47 million) for an 80.1 percent stake, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
PM Modi wishes Yogi Adityanath on his birthday
"Warm birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh’s hardworking Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji. Yogi Ji is unwavering in his effort to transform the state. I wish him a long and healthy life in service of the people," PM Modi tweeted.
Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz stepping down
Starbucks Corporation says Howard Schultz is stepping down as executive chairman this month of the coffee chain he joined more than 30 years ago.
Infibeam plans to foray in payments bank business, raise Rs 2,000 cr
E-commerce firm Infibeam said it will seek shareholders approval on June 28 to expand business in IT segment, set up a payments bank and raise Rs 2,000 crore. The company has proposed to change name from "Infibeam Incorporation Limited" to "Infibeam Avenues Limited".
Trai recommends free spectrum for emergency communication network
Telecom regulator Trai recommended allocation of 10 megahertz of paired 4G spectrum at no cost basis for setting up a nationwide network to provide communication service at the time of disaster and other emergencies.
Pawan Hans stake sale: Govt receives 42 queries from interest bidders
The government has received as many as 42 queries relating to the strategic sale of helicopter services provider Pawan Hans. Non-scheduled operators can also participate in the bidding process.
IIS officers can meet I&B secretary on Fridays without appointment: Order
Indian Information Service (IIS) officers can meet the newly appointed I&B secretary Amit Khare without an appointment on every Friday, an official notice said.
BRICS nations say they oppose "new wave of protectionism"
BRICS nations said they oppose the "new wave of protectionism" and the systematic impact of unilateral measures that are incompatible with WTO rules, apparently referring to US President Donald Trump's tough trade policies.
US President Donald Trump says NFL champions Philadelphia Eagles will not visit White House on Tuesday as planned due to disagreement over whether to stand for national anthem, reports Reuters.
Aircel-Maxis PMLA case: P Chidambaram expected to appear before ED today
Former finance minister P Chidambaram is expected to depose before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday in connection with the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case. Official sources said the agency has issued fresh summons to the senior Congress leader to appear before the investigating officer of the case.
JUST IN | Special counsel in Russia probe accuses ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort of attempting to tamper with witnesses, reports The Associated Press.
Government likely to announce Rs 7,000 crore bailout package to sugar mills as cane arrears mount
Concerned over mounting cane arrears of more than Rs 22,000 crore, the government is likely to announce a bailout package of over Rs 7,000 crore to ensure cash-starved mills clear dues to farmers at the earliest, reported PTI.
A decision in this regard is expected to be taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) scheduled tomorrow, the sources added.
Microsoft says buying GitHub for $7.5 bn
Microsoft said it will buy software development platform GitHub, in a deal worth USD 7.5 billion which will blend two opposite corporate cultures. The tech giant, based in Washington state, is a heavyweight in terms of software whose source codes are not openly available or modifiable, exactly the counter of GitHub's philosophy.
Mexico to file WTO complaint over US tariffs: Report
Mexico said it will file a complaint with the World Trade Organisation over US tariffs on its steel and aluminum. The economy ministry said it "will initiate a dispute settlement process under the umbrella" of the WTO.
Toll in Guatemala volcano eruption rises to 62: Officials
The death toll in the eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano rose to 62 today as rescue workers recovered more bodies from devastated villages, reported PTI.
Trump-Kim meet to take place at 9 am on June 12: White House
US President Donald Trump would meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at 9 am Singapore time on June 12, the White House announced today.
