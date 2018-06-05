News Live: Environment Day a mission for India, says Harsh Vardhan

Government likely to announce Rs 7,000 crore bailout package to sugar mills as cane arrears mount

Concerned over mounting cane arrears of more than Rs 22,000 crore, the government is likely to announce a bailout package of over Rs 7,000 crore to ensure cash-starved mills clear dues to farmers at the earliest, reported PTI.

A decision in this regard is expected to be taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) scheduled tomorrow, the sources added.