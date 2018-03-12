News Live: Elon Musk says Mars spaceship will be ready for short trips by H1 2019; Xiaomi to launch six smartphones in India in 2018

55K farmers to lay siege to Vidhan Bhavan, SSC students asked to reach exams centres early

Over 35,000 farmers from across Maharashtra, who embarked on a 'Long March' from Nashik on March 6 to press their various demands, will lay siege to the legislature today. Apart from opposition parties, Shiv Sena, a partner in the ruling coalition, too has vocally supported the agitation, isolating the ruling BJP. Though the government reached out to farmers, promising to meet their demands, farmers' leaders said they will press on with today's protest at the Vidhan Bhavan (Legislature Complex).

The farmers, led by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), are demanding, among other things, proper implementation of the Maharashtra government's loan waiver scheme. Braving scorching heat, they have covered around 180 km on foot in six days. "We will gherao (lay siege to) the Vidhan Bhavan to demand a complete loan waiver, fair price for farm produce, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, compensation for hailstorm-affected farmers among other things," Kisan Gujar, president of the state council of AIKS, said.

"On Sunday, our number was over 35,000. Over 20,000 farmers from other parts of the state will join on Monday," he said, adding that the farmers were also protesting against land acquisition for projects such as high-speed railway and super-highways. In related news, Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde has advised SSC students to reach exam centres in the city well in time on Monday.