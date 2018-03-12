News Live: Elon Musk says Mars spaceship will be ready for short trips by H1 2019; Xiaomi to launch six smartphones in India in 2018

Live now
Mar 12, 2018 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Xiaomi to launch six smartphones in India in 2018
Chinese smartphone and appliances maker Xiaomi Corporation plans to launch at least six smartphone models in India this year, open 100 exclusive stores, release more new product categories in the near term and build a big, non-smartphone business from its new range of televisions.
In an interview to Mint, Xiaomi Global Vice-President and India head Manu Kumar Jain said the Chinese firm will look to write a mix of small and large cheques to acquire stakes in software and internet start-ups over the next 12 months, while increasing the pace of its investments over the next few years, as part of its broader strategy to invest $1 billion in Indian ventures.
Elon Musk says Mars spaceship will be ready for short trips by H1 2019
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said his timeline for sending a space vehicle to Mars could mark its first milestone early next year, reports CNBC. The billionaire said, "We are building the first Mars, or interplanetary ship, and I think we will be able to short trips, flights by first half of next year."
Myanmar builds military bases where Rohingya once lived and prayed: Amnesty
After driving nearly 700,000 Rohingya Muslims out of the country, Myanmar’s military is building bases where some of their homes and mosques once stood, Amnesty International said, citing new evidence from satellite imagery. As well as rapid housing and road construction in the area, at least three new security facilities were under construction, the global human rights group told Reuters. In one case, Rohingya villagers who had remained in Myanmar were forcibly evicted to make way for a base, it said.
JSW Steel may raise $1bn via overseas bonds to acquire distressed assets
JSW Steel is tapping overseas bond investors to raise $1 billion to fund its plan to buy distressed assets in India, sources told Mint. The company has hired investment banks JP Morgan, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to manage the fund raising, sources said. The company plans to sell bonds that will mature between five to seven years to overseas investors.
Assam finance minister to present first e-Budget today
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would present the state's first e-Budget at the legislative Assembly in Guwahati today. “The government will present the first e-Budget in the Assembly and each legislator will be provided with a tablet (computer) with details of the Budget," Sarma said.
Three militants killed in Anantnag encounter
Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu & Kashmir, the Army said. An anti-militancy operation was launched in Hakura area of Anantnag district late last night following information about the presence of militants in the area, an Army official said. He said three militants were killed in the pre-dawn encounter with security forces.
Telecom, power sectors contributed most to NPA problem: P Chidambaram
Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram said telecom and power sectors have contributed to the NPA problem more than anything else due to the 'malicious twist' given to the UPA government's policies governing them, reports PTI. "The CAG report on telecom was a gross exaggeration. The CAG report on coal was focused on a few cases. But then all the 212 coal mines were cancelled. We failed to treat a business problem as a business problem and find the business solution," he said.
Chidambaram said instead of dealing with a business problem and finding a business solutions, a political and legal twist was given to it. “The result was that today the power and telecom sectors are 'in a shambles," he said. “We had the worst NPA situation twice before - once when Yashwant Sinha was Finance Minister and once in my first tenure as Finance Minister. There was no uproar over NPAs. Why? We simply told banks, ‘You gave the loans, you recover them’.”
Trump to propose arming school staff, raising gun purchase age
US President Donald Trump will propose arming school staff and raising the minimum age to 21 to purchase certain firearms in a school safety proposal that the administration will release on Sunday, a White House spokesman Raj Shah said on ABC’s 'This Week'.
Foreign investors pull out about Rs 6,000cr in March so far
Foreign investors have pulled out nearly Rs 6,000 crore from the Indian capital markets in just six trading days of March due to better opportunities in other emerging nations. Net withdrawal by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from equities stood at Rs 2,410 crore during March 1-9, while the same from the debt market was Rs 3,473 crore, translating into a total outflow of Rs 5,883 crore, depositories data showed.
PSB recap should be part of broader package of financial reforms: IMF
The International Monetary Fund has said that the recapitalisation of public sector banks (PSBs) should be part of a broader package of financial reforms to speed up the resolution of non-performing assets (NPAs), reports PTI.
PMO calls meeting of Fin, Commerce Min officials today on exporters' GST refunds
The Prime Minister's Office has called a meeting of top officials of the commerce and finance ministries on Monday to discuss the issue of GST refunds as exporters claimed that 70% of refunds are still stuck even after eight months of roll out of the new tax regime, reports PTI.
RBI initiates audit of PSBs with focus on LoUs
The Reserve Bank has initiated special audit of state-owned lenders with a focus on trade financing activities, especially relating to the issuance of letters of undertakings by them, reports PTI.
Jet, Air France-KLM consortium to bid for Air India
A consortium of Jet Airways, Air France-KLM and Delta Airlines are said to have expressed interest in the disinvestment of Air India. Besides, Air India Air Transport Services and Air India Engineering Services will be sold separately, reports PTI.
'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies $80bn
Companies in Britain and the European Union face an extra GBP 58 billion ($80 billion) in annual costs if there is a no-deal Brexit, with Britain’s vast financial sector set to be the worst-hit industry, reports Reuters. Firms across the EU’s 27 countries other than Britain will have to pay GBP 31 billion a year in tariff and non-tariff barriers if Britain leaves the bloc without a deal, the report by Oliver Wyman management consultants and law firm Clifford Chance said. In return, British exporters to the EU will have to pay GBP 27 billion a year.
55K farmers to lay siege to Vidhan Bhavan, SSC students asked to reach exams centres early
Over 35,000 farmers from across Maharashtra, who embarked on a 'Long March' from Nashik on March 6 to press their various demands, will lay siege to the legislature today. Apart from opposition parties, Shiv Sena, a partner in the ruling coalition, too has vocally supported the agitation, isolating the ruling BJP. Though the government reached out to farmers, promising to meet their demands, farmers' leaders said they will press on with today's protest at the Vidhan Bhavan (Legislature Complex).
The farmers, led by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), are demanding, among other things, proper implementation of the Maharashtra government's loan waiver scheme. Braving scorching heat, they have covered around 180 km on foot in six days. "We will gherao (lay siege to) the Vidhan Bhavan to demand a complete loan waiver, fair price for farm produce, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, compensation for hailstorm-affected farmers among other things," Kisan Gujar, president of the state council of AIKS, said.
"On Sunday, our number was over 35,000. Over 20,000 farmers from other parts of the state will join on Monday," he said, adding that the farmers were also protesting against land acquisition for projects such as high-speed railway and super-highways. In related news, Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde has advised SSC students to reach exam centres in the city well in time on Monday.