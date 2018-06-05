News Live: ED summons Raj Kundra in connection with Bitcoin scam; questioning underway

Live now
Jun 05, 2018 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Russia not trying to split EU, says Putin
PM Modi interacts with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries
To maintain quality of food served in trains, IRCTC to bring down quantity
SBI consortium lists 11 power plants for acquisition by new owners
Biocon-Mylan gets US nod to launch first biosimilar of Neulasta
UltraTech Cement wins copyright infringement case against Everest
Kobe Steel headquarters raided over data tampering: Report
Japan's Sharp says to buy Toshiba's PC business
Environment Day a mission for India: Harsh Vardhan
Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz stepping down
Infibeam plans to foray in payments bank business, raise Rs 2,000 cr
Trai recommends free spectrum for emergency communication network
Pawan Hans stake sale: Govt receives 42 queries from interest bidders
BRICS nations say they oppose "new wave of protectionism"
Aircel-Maxis PMLA case: P Chidambaram expected to appear before ED today
Government likely to announce Rs 7,000 crore bailout package to sugar mills as cane arrears mount
Microsoft says buying GitHub for $7.5 bn
Mexico to file WTO complaint over US tariffs: Report
Trump-Kim meet to take place at 9 am on June 12: White House
GIC, ADIA to invest $450 million into Greenko
Greenko’s key shareholders GIC of Singapore and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) have reportedly agreed to infuse another $450 million to bankroll the company’s next phase of growth.
Bajaj Qute gets a green signal; gets ready to breeze on Indian roads
Since the launch of the quadricycle is not going to happen soon in Indian market, Bajaj Auto decided to kick off exports for Qute.
If they (BJP) want to come in power again (in 2019) then they have to build the Ram Temple, else we will start a movement and make sure they are defeated: Mahant Paramhans Das on MA Naqvi's statement that development will be only issue in 2019 elections.
Ant Financial shifts focus from finance to tech services: Report
Ant Financial Services Group, the dominant Chinese fintech company, is shifting its main focus to technology services and away from payments and consumer finance as Beijing's crackdown on financial risk deepens,reported Reuters. The company, which is controlled by the Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, plans to accelerate the shift within the next few years.
Govt working to free housing sector of corruption, middlemen: PM Modi
The government has been working to free the housing sector of corruption and middlemen to ensure people get their own houses without hassle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today. He also said that use of latest technology is ensuring faster building of houses for the poor in rural and urban areas at affordable cost.
IAF pilot dies in Jaguar crash near Jamnagar
An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet today crashed soon after it took off from the Jamnagar air base in Gujarat, killing the pilot, reported PTI. They said the aircraft was on a routine training mission and crashed around 10.30 am.
Wrong to assume private sector has all answers: IATA chief on airport privatisation
Concerned over an aviation infrastructure crisis, global airlines body IATA today asked governments to be cautious on airport privatisation, saying it was ‘wrong to assume’ that the private sector had all the answers.
IATA asks govts to release blocked funds to airlines
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) asked governments across the world to release blocked funds to their airlines and repatriate their revenues. At its ongoing annual meeting and the World Air Transport Summit here, IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac said a total of about USD 5 billion worth of funds remained blocked at the end of 2017 in some 16 countries.
JUST IN | Supreme Court allows the Union Government to provide reservation in promotion for SC/ST employee as per law, till the issue is disposed off by the constitution bench.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.
Tamil Nadu will go for plastic ban, starting 2019. Milk and oil pouches, along with other basic need items will be exempted from the ban: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami announces in state assembly under Rule 110.
Xiaomi leads $100 mn push in ShareChat
Xiaomi leads the largest earlystage financing rounds of $100 million in ShareChat. The fresh funding will push the firm’s valuation by nearly five time.
Patanjali, Godrej Agrovet in talks to tie up for Ruchi Soya bid
Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved is reportedly in talks with Godrej Agrovet for a potential tie-up for a bid for Ruchi Soya Industries. Patanjali may sell Ruchi Soya’s palm oil plantation assets to an external buyer if its bid is successful.
Only one voters' list should be there. We constituted a team in Uttar Pradesh under Health Ministry in this regard and asked them to see if it's possible to hold only one election and link voters' list to Aadhar card, so that new voters are automatically added to voters' list after they turn 18: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said.
IRDA mulls 5-year third party insurance for vehicles; what it will mean for you
For a vehicle owner, it reduces the hassle of renewing the policy every year. The customer can buy policy once and get a peace of mind for 3 to5 years.
Royal Enfield working on an electric motorcycle platform
Royal Enfield motorcycle is reportedly developing an electric motorcycle platform to remain relevant for a cleaner future.
PM Modi started a campaign for all elections to be held at same time so that we don't spend five years only on elections. Polls of state government,Lok Sabha and by-polls at different times hamper development due to model code of conduct and deployment of election staff and security personnel: UP CM Yogi Adityanath said.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.
NCLT admits proceedings against Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn
The National Company Law Tribunal has reportedly admitted insolvency proceedings against BSE-listed Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn. The firm failed to repay nearly Rs 4,000 crore in loans to a consortium of about 10 lenders led by Central Bank of India.
India’s May Nikkei Services PMI indicates that the country’s service sector reported a contraction in business activity for the first time in three months at 49.6. It also saw a broad stagnation in new orders.
Goa minister suffers heart attack in Mumbai; hospitalised
Goa Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar suffered a heart attack in Mumbai following which he was admitted to a hospital in the metropolis, a senior BJP leader said today.
Banks increasing MCLR rates; what home loan borrowers should do?
Lately, we have seen several banks which includes SBI, ICICI, IDBI, PNB, etc have raised marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR). According to experts, the home loan rates are only expected to go north in the mid-term with likely increase in repo rates by at least 25-50 basis points from RBI before the year end.
What is MCLR?
MCLR is the benchmark lending rate at which banks lends to new home loan borrowers. So, if you are planning to take a floating rate home loan, your loan will now be linked to MCLR. Manav Jeet, MD & CEO, Rubique Technologies explained, “For home loans, banks use the one-year MCLR as the benchmark rate which means, all floating rate loan agreements will have a reset clause at a pre-specified interval.”
Read the full report here.
"P Chidambaram will cooperate in the investigation," Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.
Madhya Pradesh activist gets 1,170 (and counting) replies to one RTI query
Moneycontrol News RTI activist Chandrashekar Gaur has received 1,170 replies so far to an RTI query on tax liabilities in the country, reports The Times of India.