Jun 05, 2018 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: ED summons Raj Kundra in connection with Bitcoin scam; questioning underway

highlights

  • Jun 05, 12:49 PM (IST)

    GIC, ADIA to invest $450 million into Greenko

    Greenko’s key shareholders GIC of Singapore and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) have reportedly agreed to infuse another $450 million to bankroll the company’s next phase of growth.

  • Jun 05, 12:33 PM (IST)
  • Jun 05, 12:33 PM (IST)

    If they (BJP) want to come in power again (in 2019) then they have to build the Ram Temple, else we will start a movement and make sure they are defeated: Mahant Paramhans Das on MA Naqvi's statement that development will be only issue in 2019 elections.

  • Jun 05, 12:26 PM (IST)

    Ant Financial shifts focus from finance to tech services: Report

    Ant Financial Services Group, the dominant Chinese fintech company, is shifting its main focus to technology services and away from payments and consumer finance as Beijing's crackdown on financial risk deepens,reported Reuters. The company, which is controlled by the Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, plans to accelerate the shift within the next few years.

  • Jun 05, 12:24 PM (IST)

    Govt working to free housing sector of corruption, middlemen: PM Modi

    The government has been working to free the housing sector of corruption and middlemen to ensure people get their own houses without hassle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today. He also said that use of latest technology is ensuring faster building of houses for the poor in rural and urban areas at affordable cost.

  • Jun 05, 12:20 PM (IST)

    IAF pilot dies in Jaguar crash near Jamnagar

    An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet today crashed soon after it took off from the Jamnagar air base in Gujarat, killing the pilot, reported PTI. They said the aircraft was on a routine training mission and crashed around 10.30 am.
     

  • Jun 05, 12:19 PM (IST)

    Wrong to assume private sector has all answers: IATA chief on airport privatisation

    Concerned over an aviation infrastructure crisis, global airlines body IATA today asked governments to be cautious on airport privatisation, saying it was ‘wrong to assume’ that the private sector had all the answers.

  • Jun 05, 12:11 PM (IST)

    IATA asks govts to release blocked funds to airlines

    The International Air Transport Association (IATA) asked governments across the world to release blocked funds to their airlines and repatriate their revenues. At its ongoing annual meeting and the World Air Transport Summit here, IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac said a total of about USD 5 billion worth of funds remained blocked at the end of 2017 in some 16 countries.

  • Jun 05, 12:05 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Supreme Court allows the Union Government to provide reservation in promotion for SC/ST employee as per law, till the issue is disposed off by the constitution bench.

  • Jun 05, 12:03 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.

  • Jun 05, 11:57 AM (IST)

    Tamil Nadu will go for plastic ban, starting 2019. Milk and oil pouches, along with other basic need items will be exempted from the ban: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami announces in state assembly under Rule 110.

  • Jun 05, 11:56 AM (IST)
  • Jun 05, 11:49 AM (IST)

    Xiaomi leads $100 mn push in ShareChat

    Xiaomi leads the largest earlystage financing rounds of $100 million in ShareChat. The fresh funding will push the firm’s valuation by nearly five time.

  • Jun 05, 11:39 AM (IST)
  • Jun 05, 11:38 AM (IST)
  • Jun 05, 11:37 AM (IST)

    Patanjali, Godrej Agrovet in talks to tie up for Ruchi Soya bid

    Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved is reportedly in talks with Godrej Agrovet for a potential tie-up for a bid for Ruchi Soya Industries. Patanjali may sell Ruchi Soya’s palm oil plantation assets to an external buyer if its bid is successful.

  • Jun 05, 11:28 AM (IST)
  • Jun 05, 11:28 AM (IST)

    Only one voters' list should be there. We constituted a team in Uttar Pradesh under Health Ministry in this regard and asked them to see if it's possible to hold only one election and link voters' list to Aadhar card, so that new voters are automatically added to voters' list after they turn 18: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said.

  • Jun 05, 11:23 AM (IST)

    Royal Enfield working on an electric motorcycle platform

    Royal Enfield motorcycle is reportedly developing an electric motorcycle platform to remain relevant for a cleaner future.

  • Jun 05, 11:16 AM (IST)

    PM Modi started a campaign for all elections to be held at same time so that we don't spend five years only on elections. Polls of state government,Lok Sabha and by-polls at different times hamper development due to model code of conduct and deployment of election staff and security personnel: UP CM Yogi Adityanath said. 

  • Jun 05, 11:15 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.

  • Jun 05, 11:12 AM (IST)
  • Jun 05, 11:11 AM (IST)

    NCLT admits proceedings against Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn

    The National Company Law Tribunal has reportedly admitted insolvency proceedings against BSE-listed Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn. The firm failed to repay nearly Rs 4,000 crore in loans to a consortium of about 10 lenders led by Central Bank of India.

  • Jun 05, 11:00 AM (IST)

    India’s May Nikkei Services PMI indicates that the country’s service sector reported a contraction in business activity for the first time in three months at 49.6. It also saw a broad stagnation in new orders.

  • Jun 05, 10:55 AM (IST)


    Goa minister suffers heart attack in Mumbai; hospitalised

    Goa Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar suffered a heart attack in Mumbai following which he was admitted to a hospital in the metropolis, a senior BJP leader said today.
     

  • Jun 05, 10:50 AM (IST)

    Banks increasing MCLR rates; what home loan borrowers should do?

    Lately, we have seen several banks which includes SBI, ICICI, IDBI, PNB, etc have raised marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR). According to experts, the home loan rates are only expected to go north in the mid-term with likely increase in repo rates by at least 25-50 basis points from RBI before the year end.

    What is MCLR?

    MCLR is the benchmark lending rate at which banks lends to new home loan borrowers. So, if you are planning to take a floating rate home loan, your loan will now be linked to MCLR. Manav Jeet, MD & CEO, Rubique Technologies explained, “For home loans, banks use the one-year MCLR as the benchmark rate which means, all floating rate loan agreements will have a reset clause at a pre-specified interval.”

    Read the full report here.

  • Jun 05, 10:38 AM (IST)

    "P Chidambaram will cooperate in the investigation," Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said. 

