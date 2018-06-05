News Live: ED summons Raj Kundra in connection with Bitcoin scam; questioning underway

Banks increasing MCLR rates; what home loan borrowers should do?

Lately, we have seen several banks which includes SBI, ICICI, IDBI, PNB, etc have raised marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR). According to experts, the home loan rates are only expected to go north in the mid-term with likely increase in repo rates by at least 25-50 basis points from RBI before the year end.

What is MCLR?

MCLR is the benchmark lending rate at which banks lends to new home loan borrowers. So, if you are planning to take a floating rate home loan, your loan will now be linked to MCLR. Manav Jeet, MD & CEO, Rubique Technologies explained, “For home loans, banks use the one-year MCLR as the benchmark rate which means, all floating rate loan agreements will have a reset clause at a pre-specified interval.”

