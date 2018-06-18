News LIVE: ED issues fresh summons Nalini Chidambaram in Saradha ponzi scam

Arun Jaitley hints at no cut in excise on oil, asks citizens to pay taxes honestly

Union Minister Arun Jaitley urged citizens to pay their due share of taxes "honestly" to reduce dependence on oil as a revenue source, and virtually ruled out any cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel saying it could prove to be counter-productive. While salaried class pay their due share of taxes, Jaitley said "most other sections" have to improve their tax payment record, which is keeping India "far from being a tax-compliant society".

