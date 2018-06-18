App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 18, 2018 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: ED issues fresh summons Nalini Chidambaram in Saradha ponzi scam

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jun 18, 03:05 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former finance minister P Chidambaram, in connection with the money laundering probe into the Saradha ponzi scam.

  • Jun 18, 03:08 PM (IST)

    Audi boss arrested in diesel probe: Report

    Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler has been arrested on suspicion of fraud in connection with parent company Volkswagen's "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal, German prosecutors said today. "The arrest warrant is based on concealment of evidence," Munich prosecutors, who raided Stadler's home last week, said in a statement.
     

  • Jun 18, 03:05 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.

  • Jun 18, 03:03 PM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 02:55 PM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley hints at no cut in excise on oil, asks citizens to pay taxes honestly 

    Union Minister Arun Jaitley urged citizens to pay their due share of taxes "honestly" to reduce dependence on oil as a revenue source, and virtually ruled out any cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel saying it could prove to be counter-productive. While salaried class pay their due share of taxes, Jaitley said "most other sections" have to improve their tax payment record, which is keeping India "far from being a tax-compliant society".
     

  • Jun 18, 02:34 PM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 02:27 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Kerala High Court granted conditional bail to three RTF officials who are accused in the Sreejith custodial death case.

  • Jun 18, 02:17 PM (IST)


    US first ladies criticise Trump's controversial child separation policy

    President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant parents and their children on the US border has evoked sharp criticism from his own wife, as well as a former first lady, who described the move to warehouse children in detention centres as "cruel" and "immoral." 

  • Jun 18, 02:16 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.

  • Jun 18, 02:09 PM (IST)

    India to seek responsible crude oil pricing from OPEC, ensure fuel prices remain within common man's reach: Oil Minister

    The OPEC countries are going to meet in Vienna. India is also going to be a part of it. We will put our points forward. We'll seek responsible crude oil pricing from OPEC and we will ensure that oil prices remain within common man's reach: Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister

  • Jun 18, 02:08 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Supreme Court issued notice to state of Maharashtra, Charity Commissioner, Trimbakeshwar Sansthan Trust and others on hearing a PIL seeking increase in number of trustees of Trimbak.

  • Jun 18, 02:07 PM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 02:00 PM (IST)

    Kerala govt to probe whether check dam triggered landslide

    The Kerala government said a probe would be conducted to ascertain whether a private check dam atop a hill was the cause of the  massive landslide that struck Kattipara in Kozhikode district leaving 13 people dead, reported PTI.

  • Jun 18, 01:58 PM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 01:46 PM (IST)


    Govt asks exporters to comply with global standards to tap international markets

    The government said exporters, particularly from the food and agriculture sectors, should strictly comply with global norms for quality and standards, or else they might lose their export market share to other countries. 
     
     

  • Jun 18, 01:38 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.

  • Jun 18, 01:32 PM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 01:31 PM (IST)

    Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka area kills three, stops factories

    A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Osaka, Japan's second-biggest metropolis, early on Monday morning, killing three people, halting factory lines in a key industrial area and bursting water mains, government officials and broadcaster NHK said. No tsunami warning was issued, reported Reuters

  • Jun 18, 01:15 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Expect thunderstorm and rain in some parts of North-West India. Not much rain is expected in Delhi-NCR region. Temperature will come down by 2-3 degree celsius in some parts of northern India. Heat wave will continue in states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha: Charan Singh, Meteorological Department, said.

  • Jun 18, 01:01 PM (IST)


    One dead in gang war in Burari: Police

    A gang war broke out today between members of Gogi and Tillu gangs, leaving one dead and a couple of others injured in north Delhi's Burari area, the police said. The deceased is yet to identified and to which gang he belonged to is also not known, police said.
     

  • Jun 18, 12:50 PM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 12:41 PM (IST)

    Govt committed to meet fiscal deficit target of 3.3% this year: FM Piyush Goyal

    The government is committed to meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent for the current fiscal, interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said. The government will maintain stability in the economy and meet all economic parameters fixed by the government, he said today at an event here.
     

  • Jun 18, 12:29 PM (IST)


    Punjab cities, towns to be open defecation free by June 30

    All cities and towns of Punjab are all set to achieve Open Defecation Free (ODF) status by June 30, an official spokesman said.
     

  • Jun 18, 12:21 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Three dead, more than 200 injured in a strong earthquake in Japan's Osaka. No Tsunami warning triggered, reports Reuters.

  • Jun 18, 12:14 PM (IST)


    We cannot stand another Doklam incident. Let's make a joint effort to maintain peace along the border: Luo Zhaohui, Chinese Ambassador to India said. 

  • Jun 18, 12:14 PM (IST)

    Some Indian friends suggested that India, China & Pakistan may have some kind of trilateral summit on the sidelines of SCO. So, if China, Russia & Mongolia can have a trilateral summit, then why not India, China & Pakistan?: Luo Zhaohui, Chinese Ambassador to India said.

  • Jun 18, 12:05 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.

  • Jun 18, 11:58 AM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 11:58 AM (IST)


    US oil slumps as China threatens duty on US crude imports

    US oil prices slumped on Monday after China threatened duties on American crude imports in an escalating trade dispute with Washington. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures touched their lowest level since April, falling to $63.59 per barrel before edging back to $63.83 a barrel by 0426 GMT.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.