News LIVE: ED issues fresh summons Nalini Chidambaram in Saradha ponzi scam

Jun 18, 2018 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Govt committed to meet fiscal deficit target of 3.3% this year: FM Piyush Goyal
India working towards becoming $5 trillion economy by 2025: President Ram Nath Kovind
Google to invest $550 million in Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com
South Korea conducts war games to defend against Japan
JUST IN | Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former finance minister P Chidambaram, in connection with the money laundering probe into the Saradha ponzi scam.
Audi boss arrested in diesel probe: Report
Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler has been arrested on suspicion of fraud in connection with parent company Volkswagen's "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal, German prosecutors said today. "The arrest warrant is based on concealment of evidence," Munich prosecutors, who raided Stadler's home last week, said in a statement.
Expect to award 50 percent projects under phase-I of Bharatmala by December: Nitin Gadkari
The worth of the projects bid out last year stands at Rs 6,000 crore while the ministry expects to bid projects worth at least Rs one lakh crore by December this year
Arun Jaitley hints at no cut in excise on oil, asks citizens to pay taxes honestly
Union Minister Arun Jaitley urged citizens to pay their due share of taxes "honestly" to reduce dependence on oil as a revenue source, and virtually ruled out any cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel saying it could prove to be counter-productive. While salaried class pay their due share of taxes, Jaitley said "most other sections" have to improve their tax payment record, which is keeping India "far from being a tax-compliant society".
JUST IN | Kerala High Court granted conditional bail to three RTF officials who are accused in the Sreejith custodial death case.
US first ladies criticise Trump's controversial child separation policy
President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant parents and their children on the US border has evoked sharp criticism from his own wife, as well as a former first lady, who described the move to warehouse children in detention centres as "cruel" and "immoral."
India to seek responsible crude oil pricing from OPEC, ensure fuel prices remain within common man's reach: Oil Minister
The OPEC countries are going to meet in Vienna. India is also going to be a part of it. We will put our points forward. We'll seek responsible crude oil pricing from OPEC and we will ensure that oil prices remain within common man's reach: Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister
JUST IN | Supreme Court issued notice to state of Maharashtra, Charity Commissioner, Trimbakeshwar Sansthan Trust and others on hearing a PIL seeking increase in number of trustees of Trimbak.
Kerala govt to probe whether check dam triggered landslide
The Kerala government said a probe would be conducted to ascertain whether a private check dam atop a hill was the cause of the massive landslide that struck Kattipara in Kozhikode district leaving 13 people dead, reported PTI.
Govt asks exporters to comply with global standards to tap international markets
The government said exporters, particularly from the food and agriculture sectors, should strictly comply with global norms for quality and standards, or else they might lose their export market share to other countries.
Magnitude 6.1 quake in Japan's Osaka area kills three, stops factories
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Osaka, Japan's second-biggest metropolis, early on Monday morning, killing three people, halting factory lines in a key industrial area and bursting water mains, government officials and broadcaster NHK said. No tsunami warning was issued, reported Reuters.
JUST IN | Expect thunderstorm and rain in some parts of North-West India. Not much rain is expected in Delhi-NCR region. Temperature will come down by 2-3 degree celsius in some parts of northern India. Heat wave will continue in states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha: Charan Singh, Meteorological Department, said.
One dead in gang war in Burari: Police
A gang war broke out today between members of Gogi and Tillu gangs, leaving one dead and a couple of others injured in north Delhi's Burari area, the police said. The deceased is yet to identified and to which gang he belonged to is also not known, police said.
Govt committed to meet fiscal deficit target of 3.3% this year: FM Piyush Goyal
The government is committed to meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent for the current fiscal, interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said. The government will maintain stability in the economy and meet all economic parameters fixed by the government, he said today at an event here.
Punjab cities, towns to be open defecation free by June 30
All cities and towns of Punjab are all set to achieve Open Defecation Free (ODF) status by June 30, an official spokesman said.
JUST IN | Three dead, more than 200 injured in a strong earthquake in Japan's Osaka. No Tsunami warning triggered, reports Reuters.
We cannot stand another Doklam incident. Let's make a joint effort to maintain peace along the border: Luo Zhaohui, Chinese Ambassador to India said.
Some Indian friends suggested that India, China & Pakistan may have some kind of trilateral summit on the sidelines of SCO. So, if China, Russia & Mongolia can have a trilateral summit, then why not India, China & Pakistan?: Luo Zhaohui, Chinese Ambassador to India said.
US oil slumps as China threatens duty on US crude imports
US oil prices slumped on Monday after China threatened duties on American crude imports in an escalating trade dispute with Washington. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures touched their lowest level since April, falling to $63.59 per barrel before edging back to $63.83 a barrel by 0426 GMT.