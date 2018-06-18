App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 18, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: ED files prosecution complaint against Vijay Mallya

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jun 18, 04:11 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | ED has filed a prosecution complaint under PMLA against liquor baron Vijay Mallya, reports CNN News18.

  • Jun 18, 05:18 PM (IST)

    Will go on indefinite fast if Kadapa steel plant promise not fulfilled: TDP MP to PM
    TDP MP C M Ramesh today in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would be "constrained to undertake an indefinite fast" if immediate steps are not taken to establish a steel plant in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district.

    Ramesh wrote the letter five days after the Centre, citing a Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) feasibility report, told the Supreme Court that it was not "financially viable" to construct a steel plant at Kadapa.

  • Jun 18, 05:04 PM (IST)

    Swaraj calls Italian PM; discusses steps to revitalise bilateral ties
    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today called on Italian Prime Minister Prof. Giuseppe Conte and discussed ways to enhance cooperation across sectors and steps to revitalise the bilateral relationship.

    Swaraj, who is here on the first leg of her seven-day tour of four European countries, also met her Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi.

  • Jun 18, 04:27 PM (IST)


    Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' level

    Delhi's air quality for the first time recorded a "moderate" level today after remaining in the "severe" category for nearly a week, according to monitoring agencies. The presence of moisture in the air is the main reason for the improvement in the air quality, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research Institute (SAFAR) of the central government said.
     

  • Jun 18, 04:22 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | North and South Korea agree to joint sports events including basketball match in Pyongyang, combined march at Asian Games.

  • Jun 18, 04:21 PM (IST)

    Airbus mulls new long-range A321 version in Boeing challenge

    Airbus is considering bumping up the range of the most powerful version of its A321 passenger jet in the latest effort to pre-empt a potential new mid-market jet being studied by US rival Boeing, industry sources told Reuters.

  • Jun 18, 04:09 PM (IST)

    Indian mills slash sugar exports as local prices rally

    India is likely to export around 500,000 tonnes or just a quarter of the volume mandated by the government for overseas sales in 2017/18 amid higher prices at home, industry officials told Reuters. Lower shipments from the world's second-biggest sugar producer could support global prices, but would increase India's opening stocks for the next marketing season when output is expected to surge to a record.

  • Jun 18, 04:04 PM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 04:04 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.

  • Jun 18, 03:59 PM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Indians face 25% higher risks to financial fraud: Report

    With Indians becoming more digitally active, the risk of frauds has increased with around one in four customers becoming victims to online financial deceit, says a report. In a report, global financial information company, Experian says 24 percent of Indians have directly experienced frauds while transacting online, and sectors like telco's (57 percent), banks (54 percent) and retailers (46 percent) are the worst victims.

  • Jun 18, 03:54 PM (IST)

    We strongly condemn the statement of the Chinese ambassador. We hope government of India will also condemn his statement. Our stand has been that the issues between India and Pakistan should be solved bilaterally: Manish Tewari said.

  • Jun 18, 03:34 PM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 03:33 PM (IST)

    AU Bank to raise Rs 1,000 cr from Temasek to fuel growth

    AU Small Finance Bank said it has received shareholders approval to raise Rs 1,000 crore from Singapore-based investment firm Temasek, reported PTI. This would be the largest primary capital infusion in in the bank and its first ever since its last raise in 2011-12, AU Small Finance Bank said in a statement.

  • Jun 18, 03:28 PM (IST)


    Yes Bank gets SEBI's nod for custodian of securities business

    Yes Bank said it has received approval from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for acting as custodian of securities. Custodian of securities is a licence granted by SEBI to eligible entities allowing them to offer custodial services to financial market participants including foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
     

  • Jun 18, 03:25 PM (IST)


    ICICI board meet underway on Srikrishna panel, Chanda Kochhar fate

    Board members of ICICI Bank are meeting to decide on the appointment and the scope of the BN Srikrishna panel to look into the allegations of conflicts of interest against chief executive Chanda Kochhar, reported PTI.
     

  • Jun 18, 03:23 PM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 03:19 PM (IST)

    Uzbekistan detains returnee US citizen accused of militant links

    Uzbekistan has detained a returnee with United States citizenship, accusing him of being a former Islamist militant, the Central Asian nation's state news agency, UzA, reported on Monday. Uzbek-born Zokir Aliyev, 46, US citizen since 2014, was detained on June 16 in the southern Qashqadaryo province, UzA said, citing the State Security Service.

  • Jun 18, 03:08 PM (IST)

    Audi boss arrested in diesel probe: Report

    Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler has been arrested on suspicion of fraud in connection with parent company Volkswagen's "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal, German prosecutors said today. "The arrest warrant is based on concealment of evidence," Munich prosecutors, who raided Stadler's home last week, said in a statement.
     

  • Jun 18, 03:05 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.

  • Jun 18, 03:05 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former finance minister P Chidambaram, in connection with the money laundering probe into the Saradha ponzi scam.

  • Jun 18, 03:03 PM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 02:55 PM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley hints at no cut in excise on oil, asks citizens to pay taxes honestly 

    Union Minister Arun Jaitley urged citizens to pay their due share of taxes "honestly" to reduce dependence on oil as a revenue source, and virtually ruled out any cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel saying it could prove to be counter-productive. While salaried class pay their due share of taxes, Jaitley said "most other sections" have to improve their tax payment record, which is keeping India "far from being a tax-compliant society".
     

  • Jun 18, 02:34 PM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 02:27 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Kerala High Court granted conditional bail to three RTF officials who are accused in the Sreejith custodial death case.

  • Jun 18, 02:17 PM (IST)


    US first ladies criticise Trump's controversial child separation policy

    President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant parents and their children on the US border has evoked sharp criticism from his own wife, as well as a former first lady, who described the move to warehouse children in detention centres as "cruel" and "immoral." 

  • Jun 18, 02:16 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.

  • Jun 18, 02:09 PM (IST)

    India to seek responsible crude oil pricing from OPEC, ensure fuel prices remain within common man's reach: Oil Minister

    The OPEC countries are going to meet in Vienna. India is also going to be a part of it. We will put our points forward. We'll seek responsible crude oil pricing from OPEC and we will ensure that oil prices remain within common man's reach: Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister

  • Jun 18, 02:08 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Supreme Court issued notice to state of Maharashtra, Charity Commissioner, Trimbakeshwar Sansthan Trust and others on hearing a PIL seeking increase in number of trustees of Trimbak.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.