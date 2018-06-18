News LIVE: ED files prosecution complaint against Vijay Mallya

Will go on indefinite fast if Kadapa steel plant promise not fulfilled: TDP MP to PM

TDP MP C M Ramesh today in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would be "constrained to undertake an indefinite fast" if immediate steps are not taken to establish a steel plant in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district.

Ramesh wrote the letter five days after the Centre, citing a Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) feasibility report, told the Supreme Court that it was not "financially viable" to construct a steel plant at Kadapa.