App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 13, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: ED files charge sheet against Karti Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jun 13, 03:29 PM (IST)

    ED files charge sheet against Karti Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case

    The Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case. Additional Sessions Judge Ruby Alka Gupta said that it would consider the charge sheet on July 4.

  • Jun 13, 04:39 PM (IST)


    Make food labelling draft regulations more effective, stringent: CSE to FSSAI

    A Delhi-based green body says it has submitted recommendations to FSSAI on the draft regulations on labelling released by the food regulator, urging it to make the norms "more effective and stringent". In April, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India issued a draft of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2018 and sought comments from stakeholders.
     

  • Jun 13, 04:31 PM (IST)


    Telangana to buy 1,000 mw power for Kharif season: Report

    Telangana is all set to purchase 1,000 mw power for the current season for 45 days to met the power requirements, in the open market, reported PTI. According to Telangana State Transmission Corporation Chairman and Managing Director, D Prabhakar Rao, request for proposal (RFP) has been issued for procurement of power through national e-bidding portal.
     

  • Jun 13, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee better, hopeful of full recovery in next few days: AIIMS director

    Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement in the last 48 hours and doctors are hopeful of his full recovery in the next few days, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said. The 93-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on June 11.

  • Jun 13, 04:29 PM (IST)

    CBI registers four fresh cases in Srijan scam

    The CBI has registered four more cases in connection with Srijan scam in Bihar in which government funds worth over Rs 800 crore were allegedly embezzled by a non-governmental organisation (NGO). The agency has booked all the office bearers of the NGO 'Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti' in these cases along with the then branch managers of Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, besides land acquisition officer, Banka, Bihar, the CBI officials said.

  • Jun 13, 04:28 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 04:28 PM (IST)

    HCL Technologies seeks govt nod to set up SEZ in Andhra Pradesh

    HCL Technologies has sought government approval to set up a new IT/ITeS special economic zone (SEZ) in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, with a proposed investment of Rs 408.48 crore. The company's proposal will be considered by an inter-ministerial Board of Approval, headed by Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia, at its meeting on June 19, a commerce ministry official said.
     

  • Jun 13, 04:27 PM (IST)

    Kim Jong-un will announce its plans on dismantling other missile sites: Trump

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be announcing plans to dismantle other missile sites over the next few days, US President Donald Trump said, a day after revealing that Pyongyang has agreed to destroy a missile testing site. At the summit held in Singapore yesterday, Trump and Kim signed a document in which North Korea committed to "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula" in exchange for US security guarantees. (PTI)

  • Jun 13, 04:25 PM (IST)


    Heavy rain renders over 3,500 families homeless in Tripura

    Over 3,500 families have been rendered homeless in Tripura as heavy rains hit the state during the past 24 hours, officials said. Although the rain stopped this morning, over 500 families have been evacuated to six relief camps during the period in West Tripura's Sadar sub-division as their homes were submerged by water.
     

  • Jun 13, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Debit card transactions at POS hit demonetisation levels in April 2018

    Debit card transactions at POS hit demonetisation levels in April 2018

    Moneycontrol News Debit card transactions at point of sale (POS) terminals had climbed to levels similar to demonetisation, according to data released in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monthly bulletin.
  • Jun 13, 04:19 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 04:09 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.

  • Jun 13, 04:09 PM (IST)

    RBI may hike rates again in August on rise in inflation: Analysts

    Headline inflation surging to a four-month high of 4.87 percent in May is likely to force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike rates once again at its August monetary policy review, reported PTI quoting analyst.

  • Jun 13, 04:02 PM (IST)

    DGAD for retaining antidumping duty on grinding product from China, Thailand

    The Directorate General of Antidumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) has recommended that the antidumping duty be retained for five more years on an engineering product used in several industries such as power and coal, imported from China and Thailand. The duty is aimed at guarding domestic makers of the product, called 'grinding media balls', from below cost imports.

  • Jun 13, 04:00 PM (IST)

    Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS: Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement. Urine output is near normal. When he came in, he had chest infection and urinal infection, CNN-News18 has reported.

  • Jun 13, 03:54 PM (IST)

    FinMin nod must for organising seminars if expenditure exceeds Rs 40 lakh

    Government departments and autonomous bodies will have to seek approval of the finance ministry for organising seminars, conferences and workshops if the expenditure exceeds Rs 40 lakh, reported PTI. According to an office memorandum of the Department of Expenditure, all proposals involving expenses of less than Rs 40 lakh will have to be approved by financial advisor of the concerned ministry.

  • Jun 13, 03:45 PM (IST)

    Final guidelines for ARC sponsors soon: RBI official

    The Reserve Bank will formalize the 'fit and proper' criterion for sponsors of asset reconstruction companies and will soon come out with the regulations for the same, a central bank official said.

  • Jun 13, 03:38 PM (IST)

    Ind-Swift Labs raises Rs 424.5 cr via NCDs

    Drug firm Ind-Swift Laboratories said it has raised Rs 424.5 crore through allotment of redeemable non-convertible debentures to two investors. The company has allotted 4,245 debentures to ECAP Equities Ltd and ECL Finance Ltd, Ind-swift Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

  • Jun 13, 03:36 PM (IST)

    HDFC's realty fund buys stake in ATS firm HomeKraft; to create USD 300 mn fund

    HDFC's real estate fund has acquired a "significant minority" stake in Noida-based ATS group firm HomeKraft. The company plans to create a $300 million corpus to develop affordable and mid-income housing projects.

  • Jun 13, 03:23 PM (IST)

    Mumbai fire: 90 people rescued, firefighting operations underway

    Over 90 people have been rescued so far after a fire broke at the 33rd floor of a high rise building, Beau Monde at Prabhadevi in Mumbai. The firefighting operations are underway.

  • Jun 13, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Bayer begins Rs 1.3K cr open offer process to buy up to 26% stake in Monsanto India

    German chemicals and pharma major Bayer group has launched the process for over Rs 1,300 crore open offer to acquire up to 26 percent additional stake in Monsanto India, following global acquisition of the US biotech major for USD 63 billion.

  • Jun 13, 03:13 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 03:12 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.

  • Jun 13, 03:08 PM (IST)

    NirogStreet raises $300,000 funding, aims to boost tech-led Ayurveda platform

    NirogStreet, technology-led Ayurveda platform, said that it has raised USD 300,000 (about Rs 2 crore) in funding from Japanese venture fund Spiral Ventures. Besides, Subho Ray, president of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Samir Kumar, Director of Derivatives at Deutsche Bank (Singapore), also participated in the round, NirogStreet said in a statement.

  • Jun 13, 03:07 PM (IST)

    NirogStreet raises $300,000 funding, aims to boost tech-led Ayurveda platform

    NirogStreet, technology-led Ayurveda platform, said that it has raised USD 300,000 (about Rs 2 crore) in funding from Japanese venture fund Spiral Ventures. Besides, Subho Ray, president of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Samir Kumar, Director of Derivatives at Deutsche Bank (Singapore), also participated in the round, NirogStreet said in a statement.

  • Jun 13, 02:55 PM (IST)

    MCA inspecting NuPower Renewables, 5 other cos linked to ICICI Bank controversy

    The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has started inspection of NuPower Renewables and five other companies linked to the ICICI Bank controversy, Union Minister P P Chaudhary said. Multiple agencies are probing the alleged lapses involving ICICI Bank's MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her family members.

  • Jun 13, 02:21 PM (IST)
  • Jun 13, 02:21 PM (IST)

    Centre may sell 100% stake in Air India, add real estate as part of strategic sale
    While the Air India stake sale received close to 160 queries from potential buyers, none of them translated into an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the 'Maharaja'.

    According to a Bloomberg report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is ready to “re-examine” its privatisation process, including the clause requiring a minority state stake in Air India Ltd, said Subhash Chandra Garg, a senior official in the Ministry of Finance.

    Read the full report here.

  • Jun 13, 02:05 PM (IST)

    Tata Motors launches anniversary edition Tigor Buzz

    Tata Motors launched an anniversary edition of its compact sedan Tigor priced at Rs 5.58 lakh and Rs 6.57 lakh. The limited edition Tigor Buzz will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The vehicle will be equipped with manual transmission and is based on the XT variant.

  • Jun 13, 02:04 PM (IST)

    Jaguar Land Rover​ sales pick up pace on back of refreshed models

    Jaguar Land Rover Automotive is reportedly showing early signs of recovery in sales volumes on the back of refreshed models, reported Mint. The British auto maker had witnessed a severe downturn during the quarter to March, owing to a model rundown cycle.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.