News Live: ED files charge sheet against Karti Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case

Jun 13, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RBI may hike rates again in August on rise in inflation: Analysts
DGAD for retaining antidumping duty on grinding product from China, Thailand
FinMin nod must for organising seminars if expenditure exceeds Rs 40 lakh
Ind-Swift Labs raises Rs 424.5 cr via NCDs
MCA inspecting NuPower Renewables, 5 other cos linked to ICICI Bank controversy
ISRO looks to encourage energy-efficient batteries; reduce lithium imports
Craftsman Automation files IPO papers with SEBI
WTO chief warns of global downturn if trade dispute escalates
India, US agree to hold comprehensive talks to address trade issues
Toshiba unveils $6.3 billion share buyback after completing massive chip deal
Blackstone raises more than $9 billion in new Asia funds
Tesla cuts 9% of workforce in search for profit
After US-N Korea summit, PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif asks India to follow suit
US approves sale of Apache attack choppers to India
US judge clears AT&T merger with Time Warner with no conditions
Aircel-Maxis: ED may file charge sheet against Karti Chidambaram, others
ED files charge sheet against Karti Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case
The Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case. Additional Sessions Judge Ruby Alka Gupta said that it would consider the charge sheet on July 4.
Make food labelling draft regulations more effective, stringent: CSE to FSSAI
A Delhi-based green body says it has submitted recommendations to FSSAI on the draft regulations on labelling released by the food regulator, urging it to make the norms "more effective and stringent". In April, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India issued a draft of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2018 and sought comments from stakeholders.
Telangana to buy 1,000 mw power for Kharif season: Report
Telangana is all set to purchase 1,000 mw power for the current season for 45 days to met the power requirements, in the open market, reported PTI. According to Telangana State Transmission Corporation Chairman and Managing Director, D Prabhakar Rao, request for proposal (RFP) has been issued for procurement of power through national e-bidding portal.
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee better, hopeful of full recovery in next few days: AIIMS director
Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement in the last 48 hours and doctors are hopeful of his full recovery in the next few days, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said. The 93-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on June 11.
CBI registers four fresh cases in Srijan scam
The CBI has registered four more cases in connection with Srijan scam in Bihar in which government funds worth over Rs 800 crore were allegedly embezzled by a non-governmental organisation (NGO). The agency has booked all the office bearers of the NGO 'Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti' in these cases along with the then branch managers of Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, besides land acquisition officer, Banka, Bihar, the CBI officials said.
HCL Technologies seeks govt nod to set up SEZ in Andhra Pradesh
HCL Technologies has sought government approval to set up a new IT/ITeS special economic zone (SEZ) in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, with a proposed investment of Rs 408.48 crore. The company's proposal will be considered by an inter-ministerial Board of Approval, headed by Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia, at its meeting on June 19, a commerce ministry official said.
Kim Jong-un will announce its plans on dismantling other missile sites: Trump
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be announcing plans to dismantle other missile sites over the next few days, US President Donald Trump said, a day after revealing that Pyongyang has agreed to destroy a missile testing site. At the summit held in Singapore yesterday, Trump and Kim signed a document in which North Korea committed to "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula" in exchange for US security guarantees. (PTI)
Heavy rain renders over 3,500 families homeless in Tripura
Over 3,500 families have been rendered homeless in Tripura as heavy rains hit the state during the past 24 hours, officials said. Although the rain stopped this morning, over 500 families have been evacuated to six relief camps during the period in West Tripura's Sadar sub-division as their homes were submerged by water.
Debit card transactions at POS hit demonetisation levels in April 2018
Moneycontrol News Debit card transactions at point of sale (POS) terminals had climbed to levels similar to demonetisation, according to data released in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monthly bulletin.
RBI may hike rates again in August on rise in inflation: Analysts
Headline inflation surging to a four-month high of 4.87 percent in May is likely to force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike rates once again at its August monetary policy review, reported PTI quoting analyst.
DGAD for retaining antidumping duty on grinding product from China, Thailand
The Directorate General of Antidumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) has recommended that the antidumping duty be retained for five more years on an engineering product used in several industries such as power and coal, imported from China and Thailand. The duty is aimed at guarding domestic makers of the product, called 'grinding media balls', from below cost imports.
Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS: Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement. Urine output is near normal. When he came in, he had chest infection and urinal infection, CNN-News18 has reported.
FinMin nod must for organising seminars if expenditure exceeds Rs 40 lakh
Government departments and autonomous bodies will have to seek approval of the finance ministry for organising seminars, conferences and workshops if the expenditure exceeds Rs 40 lakh, reported PTI. According to an office memorandum of the Department of Expenditure, all proposals involving expenses of less than Rs 40 lakh will have to be approved by financial advisor of the concerned ministry.
Final guidelines for ARC sponsors soon: RBI official
The Reserve Bank will formalize the 'fit and proper' criterion for sponsors of asset reconstruction companies and will soon come out with the regulations for the same, a central bank official said.
Ind-Swift Labs raises Rs 424.5 cr via NCDs
Drug firm Ind-Swift Laboratories said it has raised Rs 424.5 crore through allotment of redeemable non-convertible debentures to two investors. The company has allotted 4,245 debentures to ECAP Equities Ltd and ECL Finance Ltd, Ind-swift Laboratories said in a BSE filing.
HDFC's realty fund buys stake in ATS firm HomeKraft; to create USD 300 mn fund
HDFC's real estate fund has acquired a "significant minority" stake in Noida-based ATS group firm HomeKraft. The company plans to create a $300 million corpus to develop affordable and mid-income housing projects.
Mumbai fire: 90 people rescued, firefighting operations underway
Over 90 people have been rescued so far after a fire broke at the 33rd floor of a high rise building, Beau Monde at Prabhadevi in Mumbai. The firefighting operations are underway.
Bayer begins Rs 1.3K cr open offer process to buy up to 26% stake in Monsanto India
German chemicals and pharma major Bayer group has launched the process for over Rs 1,300 crore open offer to acquire up to 26 percent additional stake in Monsanto India, following global acquisition of the US biotech major for USD 63 billion.
NirogStreet raises $300,000 funding, aims to boost tech-led Ayurveda platform
MCA inspecting NuPower Renewables, 5 other cos linked to ICICI Bank controversy
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has started inspection of NuPower Renewables and five other companies linked to the ICICI Bank controversy, Union Minister P P Chaudhary said. Multiple agencies are probing the alleged lapses involving ICICI Bank's MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her family members.
Centre may sell 100% stake in Air India, add real estate as part of strategic sale
While the Air India stake sale received close to 160 queries from potential buyers, none of them translated into an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the 'Maharaja'.
According to a Bloomberg report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is ready to “re-examine” its privatisation process, including the clause requiring a minority state stake in Air India Ltd, said Subhash Chandra Garg, a senior official in the Ministry of Finance.
Read the full report here.
Tata Motors launches anniversary edition Tigor Buzz
Tata Motors launched an anniversary edition of its compact sedan Tigor priced at Rs 5.58 lakh and Rs 6.57 lakh. The limited edition Tigor Buzz will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The vehicle will be equipped with manual transmission and is based on the XT variant.
Jaguar Land Rover sales pick up pace on back of refreshed models
Jaguar Land Rover Automotive is reportedly showing early signs of recovery in sales volumes on the back of refreshed models, reported Mint. The British auto maker had witnessed a severe downturn during the quarter to March, owing to a model rundown cycle.