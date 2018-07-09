News Live: Dominic Raab appointed as Brexit Secretary for exiting EU

Live now
Jul 09, 2018 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Insurers warn of rising premiums after Trump axes Obamacare payments again
3,340 building plans given nod online in last two years: NDMC
Britain's Brexit minister steps down in blow to PM Theresa May
JUST IN | Shia Waqf Board Chairman demands a ban on the Muslim Board, reports CNN News18.
India should build its own aircraft, says Ex-ISRO chief Kiran Kumar
A growing large economy like India with huge domestic market should build aircraft indigenously and make sure that it does not depend on international entities alone to meet its needs, says an eminent scientist. The former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation A S Kiran Kumar said India is now poised for a significant growth in the aircraft industry.
Parents satisfied with quality improvement in Delhi govt-run schools: ASSOCHAM survey
Schools in the National Capital Region (NCR) must emulate the model of Delhi government-run schools in terms of making much-needed improvements to facilities and teaching methods, noted a parents' satisfaction survey conducted by ASSOCHAM.
2012 Delhi gang-rape case: Supreme Court dismisses to review pleas filed by three of the four convicts seeking reduction of their death sentence to a life term. The apex court upholds its earlier order of death sentence in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case.
Tata Sons releases a statement after NCLT's order on Tata vs Cyrus Mistry case:
"Tata Sons announced that it welcomed the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on July 9, 2018 dismissing all allegations against Tata Trusts, its trustees and Tata Sons made by the Petitioners representing certain companies of the SP Group. The order of the NCLT vindicates the position of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.
“The judgement has only re-affirmed and vindicated that Tata Sons and its operating companies have always acted in a fair manner and in the best interest of its stakeholders. The Tata Group has always been committed and will continue to be committed to transparency and good corporate governance of global standards,” said Mr N Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Sons.
“Tata Sons hopes that a finality will be given to the judgement of NCLT, Mumbai by all concerned in the larger interest of companies, the shareholders and the public,” Mr Chandrasekaran added."
"We (JDU and BJP) are working together in Bihar but when it comes to outside Bihar there are no discussions like that. There has not been an alliance like that at the national level," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on 'Mahagathbandhan'.
Following the NCLT verdict on Tata vs Cyrus Mistry case, Cyrus Mistry's office has released the following statement:
"The ruling of the National Company Law Tribunal is disappointing although not surprising. We will continue to strive for ensuring good governance and protection of interests of minority shareholders and all stakeholders in Tata Sons from the wilful brute rule of the majority.
The ruling is in line with the earlier position expressed by the Tribunal. An appeal on merits will be pursued. Matters like TTSL, Air Asia, recovery of dues from Siva, non-closure of a loss-making Nano, a struggling resolution of Tata Steel Europe, all present serious issues that will be pursued. Not only the facts that were under consideration but also subsequent facts and developments that continue to evidence oppression and mismanagement will be under scrutiny and will be pursued in full earnest.
Ours has always been a principled fight to restore the Tata Group to its glorious days of high standards, best practices and most importantly, the best value systems. In this journey, no matter how hard it may seem, as shareholders who have always supported the Tata Group, it remains our duty to protect the Tata Group from those were destroying value and making the Group vulnerable to external forces."
Live-streaming of important court hearings or proceedings of Supreme Court: Supreme Court asks the Attorney General (AG), KK Venugopal to submit a detailed proposed guidelines on the issue by July 23.
Health insurers warned that a move by the Trump administration on Saturday to temporarily suspend a program that was set to pay out $10.4 billion to insurers for covering high-risk individuals last year could drive up premium costs and create marketplace uncertainty.
NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s plea in case with respect to his removal as Tata Sons Chairman. It says the Board of Directors are competent to dismiss executive chairman.
JUST IN | NCLT rules in favour of Tata Sons in Tata vs Cyrus Mistry case.
JUST IN | All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) proposes district Shariat courts across India, reports CNN News18. The body wants to resolve issues related to Islamic laws.
Ordered a judicial inquiry and suspension of the jailor. Such an incident occurring inside jail premises is a serious matter. Will conduct an in-depth investigation and strict action to be taken against those responsible: UP CM on Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead at District Jail Baghpat.
Mumbai rain update: Trains are being run at restricted speed at Nala Sopara due to water on railway tracks. There is no water logging anywhere else on Western Railway routes. Suburban services are functioning: Western Railway PRO.
JUST IN | Gangster Munna Bajrangi has been shot dead at District Jail Baghpat. More details are awaited.
As many as 3,340 building plans have been approved online during the past two years under North Delhi Municipal Corporation's ease of doing business policy, the civic body said. In a statement, NDMC said 71 occupancy certificates have been issued during this period and about 54 such certificates are under process.
Chhattisgarh: Fire broke out at a godown in Raipur at midnight, reported ANI. Four fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties reported.
Britain's Brexit minister David Davis and one of his deputies has resigned in a major blow for Prime Minister Theresa May as she tries to unite her party behind a plan to retain strong economic ties to the European Union even after leaving the bloc.