News LIVE: Despite loss of seats, BJP will come back in power in 2019, ABP-CSDS survey shows

Live now
May 24, 2018 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Aadhaar protected by high-tech encryption, authentication: UIDAI Chairman
Netherlands vows support to building consensus for India's NSG bid
UN chief 'deeply concerned' as US cancels nuclear summit with NKorea
North India sees a decline in the saffron power: ABP-CSDS Survey
Congress will gain strength in central and western India: ABP-CSDS Survey
BJP is in for a disappointment from Madhya Pradesh for Lok Sabha elections: ABP-CSDS Survey
BJP still a majority in Gujarat, despite a drop in vote share: ABP-CSDS Survey
Congress sees a rise in Maharashtra, but BJP still a winner in the state: ABP-CSDS Survey
BJP's presence to strengthen in the East: ABP-CSDS Survey
TMC continues dominates in West Bengal: ABP-CSDS Survey
Advantage JD(U) for NDA in Bihar: ABP-CSDS Survey
Anti-incumbency trends in MP: ABP-CSDS survey
BJP may lose Rajasthan to Congress: ABP Survey
Aadhaar protected by high-tech encryption, authentication: UIDAI Chairman
The world's largest ID database Aadhaar is protected by high-tech encryption, multi-layered authentication and best-in-class security, UIDAI Chairman J Satyanarayana said today.Speaking at a panel discussion on 'Future of Governance', he said that "best-in-class security practices" are followed in the two Aadhaar data centres.
Netherlands vows support to building consensus for India's NSG bid
The Netherlands today reaffirmed its support to building consensus among members of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) over India's bid to be part of the elite grouping.A joint statement released after the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte said the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening disarmament and global non-proliferation efforts.
UN chief 'deeply concerned' as US cancels nuclear summit with NKorea
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today said he was "deeply concerned" as US President Donald Trump cancelled a widely anticipated nuclear summit next month with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "I am deeply concerned by the cancellation of the planned meeting in Singapore between the President of the United States and the leader of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea," Guterres said as he presented a new UN disarmament agenda in Geneva.
Jet Airways' debt may rise in short term: Amit Aggarwal
After posting a massive loss in the March quarter, private carrier Jet Airways today said it may see a rise in debt for the next one or two quarters.
"The (March) quarter had negative cash flow generation. May be for a quarter or two you would see the debt going up. There could be a short-term blip in terms of rise in the debt," Jet Airways chief financial officer and deputy chief executive officer Amit Aggarwal said during a post-earnings analysts call.
Rajnath reviews situation in Kashmir after the Ramzan truce
Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the suspension of operations announced by the government about a week ago and expressed satisfaction over the relatively calm atmosphere prevailing in the valley, officials said.
During the hour-long meeting, the home minister was briefed by top security officials about the law and order situation in the state, where incidents of stone pelting have come down significantly ever since the suspension of operations by security forces was announced on May 16. (PTI )
BJP is going to form government at the centre in 2019, despite heavy loss in seats: ABP-CSDS Survey
The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to lose a significant share of its seats in 2019 elections, but it will still form the government at the centre. ABP-CSDS survey estimates that BJP-led NDA will secure a vote share of 37 percent. UPA is likely to secure 31 percent and others will secure 32 percent. The numbers were significantly different for UPA and Others in 2014.
BJP’s vote share in 2014 was 36 percent, Congress’ was 25 percent and Other parties had 39 percent.
In terms of seats, out of 543 seats, NDA is expected to bag 269-279 seats, UPA will secure 160-168 seats and 101-109 will go to Others. In 2014, BJP had reached the magic number on its own with 323 seats in the house, Congress had secured 60 seats and Others got 153 seats. BJP’s seats have gone south and Congress seats have seen a significant hike, as per this survey.
South India showed weakening of BJP some more: ABP-CSDS Survey
Of the 132 seats in the south, BJP won 23 seats, Congress won 21 seats and 88 seats went to Others. The ABP-CSDS Survey predicts even lesser seats for BJP in the south, coming somewhere between 18 and 22. Congress is predicted to have 67-75 and others may get 38-44.
Govt seeks $3.8 bn from RIL, ONGC, Shell
The government has reiterated a demand for USD 3.8 billion dollars from Reliance Industries, Shell and ONGC following an English court ruling over government share from the Panna-Mukta and Tapti fields in western offshore.
In a regulatory filing, RIL said the government had, on May 2017, sought USD 3.8 billion as its share from the western offshore field and has "recently repeated its demand". The liability is to be split between the three companies in proportion to their stake in PMT. State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has 40 percent interest while RIL and Shell hold 30 percent apiece.
The demand pertains to interpretation of the contract for the Panna-Mukta and Tapti (PMT) oil and gas fields in the Arabian Sea. (PTI)
North India sees a decline in the saffron power: ABP-CSDS Survey
Despite having more seats than other parties, NDA will see a decline in the number of seats it bags from north India. In 2014, NDA had won 134 seats from the north, out of 151. UPA bagged 8 and 9 seats went to Others.
The survey predicts NDA to win 86-94 seats from northern states in 2019. 23-27 seats for UPA and 33-39 seats for Others are predicted.
SP-BSP alliance from UP to be benefitted in 2019: ABP-CSDS Survey
BJP will suffer badly in Uttar Pradesh in 2019, with its vote share dropping to 35 percent from 43 percent in 2014. Congress’ vote share is expected to jump from 8 percent in 2014 to 12 percent. The SP-BSP alliance making up ‘Others’ will see a rise from 49 percent in 2014 to 53 percent in 2019, as per the survey.
Congress will gain strength in central and western India: ABP-CSDS Survey
Central and western India will see a sharp drop in BJP’s seat share, and Congress’ presence is expected to rise significantly. Out of the 118 seats from this part of the country, ABP-CSDS survey predicted 70-78 seats for BJP-led NDA, 41-47 seats for UPA and 0-2 for Others.
In 2014, BJP bagged 108 seats from central and western India, Congress won 10 seats and Others won none.
BJP is in for a disappointment from Madhya Pradesh for Lok Sabha elections: ABP-CSDS Survey
For Lok Sabha elections, Madhya Pradesh is bringing bad news for the BJP again. The saffron party’s vote share is likely to drop by 14 percent in 2019 elections and Congress is expected to gain 15 percent.
ABP-CSDS Survey predicts 40 percent vote share for BJP, 50 percent for Congress and 10 percent for others. In 2014, BJP had 54 percent share, Congress was at 35 percent and 11 percent to Others.
BJP still a majority in Gujarat, despite a drop in vote share: ABP-CSDS Survey
Following Maharashtra’s footsteps, BJP saw 54 percent vote share in Gujarat as per the survey, more than all other parties, but it was a drop from its numbers in 2014. Congress vote share is likely to be 42 percent and 4 percent for Others.
BJP’s vote share in 2014 was 59 percent, Congress had 33 percent and Others had 8 percent.
Deutsche Bank axes at least 7,000 jobs in trading retreat
Deutsche Bank is slashing more than 7,000 jobs to cut costs and restore profitability while keeping its international reach as its new CEO seeks to reassure investors and clients.
Germany's biggest bank said global headcount would fall to well below 90,000 from 97,000, with a 25 percent cut in equities sales and trading jobs, which are mainly in New York and London and where it has been losing ground to U.S. rivals.
Deutsche Bank did not give a specific number, but a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters ahead of the lender's annual general meeting on Thursday that it was aiming to axe 10,000 positions. (Reuters)
Congress sees a rise in Maharashtra, but BJP still a winner in the state: ABP-CSDS Survey
In the west, Maharashtra has shown a positive sign for UPA, but BJP still continues to dominate the state. The survey predicts 48 percent vote share for BJP-led NDA, 40 percent for UPA and 12 percent for others.
In 2014, NDA’s vote share was seen to be 51 percent, while Congress had 35 percent share and Others stood at 14 percent.
BJP's presence to strengthen in the East: ABP-CSDS Survey
Overall, in eastern India, BJP is likely to see a significant rise in seats. In 2014, NDA bagged 58 seats, UPA won 21 and 63 went to Others. The ABP CSDS survey predicts that out of 142 seats in the east, BJP getting 86-94 seats in the east, UPA is expected to bag 22-26 seats and 26-30 seats will go to others.
TMC continues dominates in West Bengal: ABP-CSDS Survey
West Bengal has little to surprise as Trinamool Congress dominates the vote share with maximum votes. Others see 65 percent vote share, BJP and Congress are likely to see 24 percent and 11 percent vote share, according to the ABP-CSDS survey.
Even though TMC stays the majority, BJP vote share has increased majorly since 2014, when the vote share was 17 percent. Congress’ vote share in 2014 was 10 percent.
Turkey's ruling party says wants to overcome problems with US
Turkey wants to overcome its problems with the United States and maintaining close cooperation between the two countries is essential, President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party said in its manifesto for next month's elections, published on Thursday.
The AK Party also said Turkey would continue its efforts for a new and legitimate leadership in Syria, adding that it aimed to re-establish neighbourly ties and cooperation with the "new Syria". (Reuters)
Advantage JD(U) for NDA in Bihar: ABP-CSDS Survey
ABP News' survey brings good news for the BJP in Bihar. The NDA's vote share in Bihar has seen a rise from 51 percent in 2014 to 60 percent during the survey. The Congress has received a blow, even though their share increased from 28 percent to 34 percent, but it is still lagging behind significantly.
Anti-incumbency trends in MP: ABP-CSDS survey
According to this survey, Madhya Pradesh may also turn the other way and elect a Congress leader to office in its upcoming election. Madhya Pradesh has had BJP government for the past 15 years.
The survey shows BJP’s vote share falling to 34 percent from 45 percent in 2014. Congress has gained and reached 49 percent vote share during the survey from the 36 percent it had during 2013 elections.
BJP may lose Rajasthan to Congress: ABP Survey
On the completion of four years of Modi government, ABP news conducted a survey to gauge the mood of the public a year before the Lok Sabha elections.
According to the survey, BJP may lose Rajasthan to Congress, leaving 19 states with the saffron party. This will affect the party ahead of the 2019 elections, might also dampen spirits of the ground workers of the party and senior leaders.
BJP’s vote share dropped from 45 percent in 2013 to 39 percent during this survey, four years later. Congress’ votes hare jumped from 33 percent in 2014 to 44 percent.
Airtel Payments Bank appoints ex-ICICI executive A Biswas as MD, CEO
Airtel Payments Bank on Thursday said that it has appointed former ICICI Bank senior executive Anubrata Biswas as its Managing Director and CEO. "We are delighted to have Anubrata on board. I am confident that his experience will add immense value to the bank's agenda of financial inclusion and digital leadership. I wish him the very best for his new assignment," Airtel Payments Bank, Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal said in a statement.
In his new role, Biswas will be responsible for driving Airtel Payments Bank's mission of taking convenient and innovative digital banking services to the doorstep of every Indian, the statement said.
Prior to joining Airtel Payments Bank, Biswas was the joint general manager and retail business head - South India, for ICICI Bank and was responsible for managing the retail banking business across over 550 branches of the bank. (PTI)
BSE ties up with Brink's India to support commodities trade
Leading stock exchange BSE today said it has joined hands with Brink's India Pvt Ltd for supporting its much-awaited launch of bullion - gold and silver - commodities trading.
Under the agreement, Brink's would provide vaulting and logistics services to BSE for the purpose of storage of gold and silver commodities at various places in India, the exchange said in a statement. This arrangement with Brink's is part of the exchange's preparation to launch commodity derivatives transactions.
"The integration of Brink's with our current operations will expand our service reach for facilitating delivery in gold and silver contracts," said Sameer Patil, head of business development at BSE. (PTI)
A meeting is being held at the Collector's Office in Thoothukudi, which is being chaired by govt monitoring officers, Davidhar & Gagandeep Singh Bedi.Other officials are also present in the meeting.The meeting is being held to discuss on how normalcy can be brought in the region, reports ANI.