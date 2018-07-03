News LIVE: Dena Bank to sell 60.5 lakh shares in 3 entities

Live now
Jul 03, 2018 09:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Malaysian private healthcare group IHH says it has sent its only binding offer to the Fortis board. Media reports say that the binding offer supercedes and replaces the enhanced, revised proposal. IHH will withdraw the offer if it does not receive a response by 16th July.
Dena Bank will sell a cumulative 60,50,000 shares in three entities, including SIDBI, as part of the public sector banks' strategy to hive-off non-core assets. The bank said it will be floating a request for quotation for purchase of equity shares in NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure Ltd, National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). (PTI)
The Enforcement Directorate is set to move a special Mumbai court seeking the 'fugitive economic offender' tag for Gitanjali Gems owner Mehul Choksi and confiscate his assets worth over Rs 6,000 crore in the USD 2 billion PNB scam.
The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court today took cognisance of a criminal prosecution compliant - chargesheet - filed by the agency against Choksi and 13 others on June 28 under the anti-money laundering law.
News Live Bulletin: Malaysian private healthcare group IHH says it has sent its only binding offer to the Fortis board. EC launches a unique app for voters to report poll code violations. These, and more, are the top headlines at this hour
The Minority Affairs Minister of Utttar Pradesh has announced a new dress code for madrassas in the state. Media reports state that Kurta-pyjamas are now banned in Madrassas all across the state, with only shirt and pants allowed.
News Live Bulletin: Close to 104 Indian pilgrims have been evacuated from Nepal’s Hilsa region, Zydus Cadila said it has received final approval from the US food and Drug Administration to market its market Nifedipine and Cholestyramine tablets in the US. These and more are the top headlines of the hour.
News Live Bulletin: BSE will delist close to 222 companies from July 4; ICMR identifies fruit bats as source of Nipah virus. These and more are the top headlines of the hour.
News Live Bulletin: The Delhi High Court extends P Chidambaram’s interim protection till the 1st of August and the Supreme Court declines Subramanian Swamy's plea to worship at the disputed Ram temple in Ayodhya. These, and more, are the top headlines of the hour.
News Live Bulletin: JSPL reports a 36% rise in its Q1 FY19 domestic crude steel production; close to 1500 Indian pilgrims stranded in Nepal. These and more are the top headlines of the hour.
A fire had broken out at the B wing of the Trade Centre building in Kamala Mills Compound. The fire has since been extinguished.
News Live Bulletin:The rupee is 16 paise lower against the US dollar and Shashi Tharoor has filed an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Shashi Tharoor has filed an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi's Patiala House Court in relation to the Sunanda Pushkar death case.
News Live Bulletin: Footover bridge collapses in Mumbai’s Andheri region and landslides in Nepal’s Simikot region leaves close to 290 pilgrims stranded. These and more headlines of the hour..
Part of a footoverbridge connecting Andheri East with Andheri West, Mumbai, has collapsed over a railway track. The fire brigade has arrived at the spot, according to and ANI tweet.
