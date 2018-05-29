News LIVE: Delhi HC calls for news on Kathua Victim's identity to be removed

Live now
May 29, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
State-run Bank employees to hold nationwide strike tomorrow
Fortis Healthcare undecided on reopening bidding process
Ruchi Soya's lenders to meet on May 30 to discuss bids
National parties under RTI Act: EC clarifies
TN orders permanent closure of Sterlite plant, unit shut
No change in status quo at Doklam face-off site
Trump, Shinzo Abe say 'imperative' to dismantle North Korean weapons
SC stays arrest of activist Trupti Desai in SC/ST case
Fortis calls for fresh bids by 31 May
Fortis Healthcare re-starts the bidding process, leaving the Munjal-Burmans offer mutually terminated. The board has asked interested parties to send proposals by May 31 and provide binding bids within 10 days for financial and legal due diligence. The Fortis board expects to shortlist other bidders and inform them by June 1
Odisha IAS association accuses Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of 'personally targeting' senior officer
An association representing IAS officers in Odisha on Tuesday accused Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of "personally targeting" a senior officer. In a memorandum submitted to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, it demanded that the matter be taken up at the "appropriate level" to avoid repeat of such incidents.
The Odisha's IAS officers association said recent episodes in the state and other parts of the country wherein officers while discharging their professional duties, have been personally attacked by senior members of a political executive was a direct attempt to defy constitutional values. (PTI)
News Live Bulletin: Fortis Healthcare re-starts the bidding process and the CBI files a case against Air Asia CEO Tony Fernandes. This and more are the top headline of the hour.
Coal India Q4 net profit reduces by half
Mining major Coal India posts a Q4 profit of Rs 1,295.22 crore, less than half the profits it posted in the same period last year. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,718.75 crore in the year-ago quarter.
M&M Q4 net profit rises 50% to Rs 1,155 crore, beats Street estimates
Domestic vehicle manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra reported a 50 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the March quarter to Rs 1,155 crore. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the Mahindra Group's flagship company to report a standalone net profit of Rs 1,037 crore for the quarter under review.
Delhi HC calls for news on Kathua Victim's identity to be removed
The Delhi High Court directed the removal of news items that disclose the identity of a rape victim in Kathua. The court lists the matter for further hearing on July 16.
CBI books AirAsia CEO over international flying licences
The Central Bureau of Investigation files a case against AirAsia’s CEO Tony Fernandes for allegedly violating norms in getting international flying licences. Raids took place at their six offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, according to reports.
News Live Bulletin: The Enforcement Directorate has attached Rotomac assets worth 177 crore and Bharat Heavy Electricals reported a rise in fourth quarter net profit to 457 crore rupees. This and more are the top headlines of the hour
News Live Bulletin: M&M posts strong earnings; Akhilesh Yadav to contest Lok Sabha elections in 2019. This, and more are the headlines of the hour.
Starbucks temporarily 8,000 US stores
Starbucks temporarily closes more than 8,000 stores across the United States to conduct anti-bias training for its 175,000 workers. The coffee chain got bad press after an employee called the police on two African American men for using the coffee shop’s washroom without paying.
News Live Bulletin: Adani Wilmar raises its bid offer for Ruchi Soya and the monsoon rains arrive on the coast of Kerala on Tuesday, three days earlier than expectations. This and now are the latest headlines of the hour.
TRAI to announce tougher norms against telemarketing today, Apple a key listener
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is set to announce stricter guidelines to discourage the menace of unsolicited commercial communication, commonly known as telemarketing or even UCC, according to sources familiar with the development. The regulator has called for a press conference this afternoon when the announcement is likely to be made.
Reliance Infratel reaches amicable settlement with minority investors
Reliance Infratel, an arm of Reliance Communications, reached an amicable settlement with its minority investors, according to media reports. This makes way for vacating an National Companies Law Tribunal stay order on the assets of the company.
Monsoon rains arrive on Kerala's south coast
The monsoon rains arrived on the coast of Kerala, in line with the expectations of the Indian Meterological Department. The monsoon rains account for 70 percent of India's annual rainfall, brightening the outlook for higher farm output and robust economic growth.
Adani Wilmar raises bid for Ruchi Soya
Adani Wilmar has raised its bid for Ruchi soya to Rs 4350 crore with Rs 1,700 crore as a fund infusion. Patanjali's offer stands at Rs 4,100 crore with 1,700 crore rupees as a fund infusion, according to media reports. The committee is expected to deliberate on the bids on 30 May.
News Live Bulletin:The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the land allotted to Vedanta for the second phase of the Sterlite plant and the The National Companies Apellate Law Tribunal has agreed to hear the pleas of bidders Arcelor Mittal and Numetal for Essar steel. This, and more are the headlines of the hour.
State-run Bank employees to hold nationwide strike tomorrow
Over a million bank employees in various state-run banks will launch a a strike from Wednesday May 30 against a nominal two percent wage hike offered by the Indian Banks' Association .
News Live Bulletin: Fuel prices rise for the 16th consecutive day and The Confederation of All India Traders files an objection with the Competition Commission of India against the Walmart-Flipkart buyout . These and more are the headlines of the hour.
News Live Bulletin:The committee of creditors for Binani Cement vote to accept the Ultratech Cement deal and the Tamil Nadu government has ordered the state Pollution Control Board to seal the Sterlite copper plant. This, and more are the headlines of the hour.
Fuel prices rise to 16th day straight
Fuel prices continue to rise for the 16th consecutive day, with petrol prices at Rs 78.43 a litre in Delhi and Rs 86.24 per litre in Mumbai. Diesel prices in Delhi are at to a 69.31 a litre in Mumbai at Rs 73.71 per litre in Mumbai.
Piramal Q4 net rises to Rs 3,944 cr on tax write-back
Piramal Enterprises (PEL) today posted a huge jump in the March quarter net profit at Rs 3,944 crore on massive tax write-back on merger of subsidiary firms, compared with Rs 311 crore in the same period last year. Normalised for the gain, the city-based company's net grew by 21 percent to Rs 375 crore, but was restricted by an increase in tax outgo.
More use of PPP model in highway sector supports pvt infra investment: Moody's
An Increased use of public-private-partnerships (PPPs) in India's highway sector supports private infrastructure investment, Moody's Investors Service said today. Private investment in highway projects had been declining in recent years, amid issues such as slow project approvals and cost overruns, but HAM has resulted in new investments, Moody's said in a report titled 'Infrastructure - India: Highway PPPs gaining momentum, supported by government initiatives'.
CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 1.36 a kg
Prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in New Delhi rose by Rs 1.36 rupees per kilogram to Rs 42 per kilogram as input raw material gets costlier over rupee depreciation and a rise in natural gas prices.
Binani Cement lenders vote in favour of UltraTech offer
The committee of creditors (CoC) for Binani Cement May 28 voted in favour of accepting UltraTech Cement’s Rs 7,950 crore bid. This comes even as the Dalmia Bharat-led consortium has moved the Supreme Court asking Aditya Birla Group's UltraTech Cement be disqualified to bid for the stressed assets of Binani Cement. The bid by UltraTech is nearly Rs 1,000 crore higher than the offer by Dalmia Bharat Group's wholly-owned subsidiary Rajputana Properties, the other bidder being considered by the creditors.
Sterlite closing can affect copper industries and production
The Sterlite copper smelter, recently shut down by the Tamil Nadu government, accounts for 40 percent of the country's copper production with its annual production of 10 lakh tonnes, according to reports. This could adversely affect close to 800 small and medium units in the electrical sector which include manfacturers of cable manufacturers, winding wire units and transformer manufacturers .
OIL Q4 net profit at Rs 866.5 crore
State-owned Oil India reported a Q4 net profit of Rs 866.5 crore on the back of higher oil prices.The company had a net profit of Rs 19.31 crore for Q4 FY 17 owing to one-time impairment it had taken in the quarter.