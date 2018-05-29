News LIVE: Delhi HC calls for news on Kathua Victim's identity to be removed

Odisha IAS association accuses Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of 'personally targeting' senior officer

An association representing IAS officers in Odisha on Tuesday accused Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of "personally targeting" a senior officer. In a memorandum submitted to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, it demanded that the matter be taken up at the "appropriate level" to avoid repeat of such incidents.

The Odisha's IAS officers association said recent episodes in the state and other parts of the country wherein officers while discharging their professional duties, have been personally attacked by senior members of a political executive was a direct attempt to defy constitutional values. (PTI)