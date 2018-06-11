News Live: Delhi Assembly passes resolution seeking full statehood

Live now
Jun 11, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Trump accuses India of charging 100% tariff on some imports
China's Xiaomi posts $1 billion Q1 loss ahead of blockbuster IPO
Monsoon rain batters west coast, fishermen advised not to venture into high seas
Carlyle plans to sell its 33% holding in PNB Housing Finance
Six more state-run banks may come under RBI's prompt corrective action framework
States may combine their health cover schemes with centre's Ayushman Bharat
CBIC clears over Rs 7000 cr GST refunds of exporters
Banking system bankrupt, NPAs to rise further, says P Chidambaram
BJP is playing threat letter card for sympathy vote: Sharad Pawar
Billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi flees to UK, claiming political asylum: Report
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait offer $2.5 bn in aid for Jordan
Trump, Lee to hold bilateral meetings, working lunch today
RBI Governor Urjit Patel likely to appear before parliamentary panel tomorrow
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel is likely to face tough questions from a parliamentary panel tomorrow on a range of issues including the amount of cash returned post demonetisation, the PNB fraud and the mounting bad loans of banks.
Patel is scheduled to appear before the Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance headed by Congress leader Veerappa Moily. It has members from various political parties, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
"It's been long time and the RBI has still to come out with amount of the cash returned into system post demonetisation. And the Governor must share these details with the panel and I hope he will do it tomorrow" said TMC MP and member of the panel Dinesh Trivedi.
Trump celebrates 72nd birthday with big cake in Singapore
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday surprised Donald Trump with a big birthday cake, ahead of the US President's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un here tomorrow, according to a PTI report.
Trump celebrated his 72nd birthday during his lunch with Loong at the presidential palace Istana after their bilateral meeting during which the two leaders discussed everything from the summit preparations to the US' tariff threats.
A picture of Trump smiling at the cake, decorated with fresh fruit, was shared on Twitter by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan with the message saying "Celebrating birthday, a bit early".
Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly during the meeting. The meeting was Trump's only scheduled public event today.
Move to open up senior govt posts may increase influence of capitalists: Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati said today the opening up of senior bureaucratic posts in various departments to people other than those who cleared the UPSC exam was a result of Modi government's "administrative failure" and may increase the influence of capitalists in policy making.
"Opening senior-level bureaucratic posts in 10 departments to private people, who have not cleared UPSC, appears to be the result of administrative failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Mayawati said in a party release, according to a report by PTI.
This is a dangerous trend and chances are it will increase the influence of capitalists and the rich in the policy making of the central government, she added.
Delhi’s Vidhan Sabha has accepts resolution seeking full statehood to Delhi, News18 has reported.
No intent to control sugar sector; just helping mills clear cane arrears via MSP: Government
The Centre does not want to regulate the sugar sector and has fixed the minimum selling price for the sweetener, as also stock limits on mills, only in the interest of farmers, consumers as well as small units, a senior food ministry official said on Monday.
The official also ruled out any increase in the minimum selling price of sugar and wondered as to why consumers will pay more in a glut market, according to a PTI report.
To bailout the cash-starved sugar industry, the government had last week decided to create a buffer stock of three million tonnes and fixed minimum selling price of sugar besides imposing monthly stock limit on mills.
Sugar industry bodies like ISMA and NFCSF have demanded higher minimum selling price of sugar saying that Rs 29/kg is inadequate to cover the production cost which is at around Rs 34-36/kg.
India cannot be run by three people, opposition will unite in six months to a year: Rahul Gandhi
The country has become slave to a handful of BJP-RSS leaders but the entire opposition will unite in six months to a year to make them realise that India will be run by its people and not just three persons, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will soon see the strength of India, Gandhi said while addressing an OBC convention, aimed at wooing the community that comprises over half the country's population.
"Today, our nation has become slave to two-three leaders of the BJP and the RSS. The entire opposition is getting together in six months to a year and Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Mohan Bhagwat will see the strength of India," he said at the event organised by the party's OBC cell at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. (PTI)
Tata Power bags 150 MW solar project in Maharashtra
Tata Power said it has bagged the contract for setting up a 150-MW solar project in the state from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL). The company's subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has bagged the contract. It will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with MSEDCL, a release said.
HSBC to invest $15-17 billion by 2020 as strategy pivots to growth
HSBC will invest $15-17 billion in the next three years in areas including technology and its core Asian markets of Hong Kong and China as it swings from a strategy of cost-cutting to growth, new Chief Executive John Flint said on Monday. The announcement is Flint's first public indication to shareholders of the strategy he intends to pursue at HSBC, which has struggled to meet its profit goals in recent years after a shrinking of its global empire also cut income.
Harley Davidson may get cheaper in India if US renews GPS eligibilty
India may be forced to cut duties on imported Harley-Davidson motorcycles if the US agrees to renew the country's eligibility for the generalised system of preferences (GSP).
If need be, will sacrifice some seats for BSP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said his party was prepared to walk the extra mile to defeat the BJP and was willing to sacrifice some seats for once bitter arch-rival, the BSP. "If there is a need to sacrifice a few seats for the BSP, we Samajwadis will not hesitate. We have to ensure the BJP is defeated," he said in Mainpuri.
Piyush Goyal denies plans to privatise Indian Railways
There are no plans to privatise the railways, Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal has said. Addressing a press conference today on the achievements of his ministry in the past four years, Goyal said that there were no proposals for such a move and it would not happen in the future as well. "Let me make it very clear that there are no plans to privatise railways, either now or ever," he said.
Bharti Airtel to increase mobile sites in Tamil Nadu by 30%
Telecom major Bharti Airtel has chalked out plans to deploy 12,000 new mobile sites in the state taking the total to 52,000 during the current fiscal. Under its network transformation programme 'Project Leap,' Bharti Airtel plans to add 12,000 new mobile sites to enhance network capacity and take high speed data services into rural areas.
RBI to raise $30-35 bn via NRI bonds to support rupee: Report
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise USD 30-35 billion through NRI bonds to support the rupee and offset the slowdown in FPI flows amid rising oil prices, reported PTI. The FPI inflows to India will be impacted by Chinese firms listing in global benchmark indicies like MSCI, it said.
Govt may launch Rs500cr credit enhancement fund in July: Finance Ministry
The government is likely to launch a Rs 500-crore credit enhancement fund next month to facilitate infrastructure investments by insurance and pension funds, reported PTI. The fund was first announced in the financial budget for fiscal year 2016-17.
Mutual funds registered Rs 50,000 crore outflows in May; liquid funds worst hit
After reporting Rs 1.4 lakh crore inflows in April, domestic mutual funds registered outflows worth Rs 50,000 crore as on May 31 on the back of outflows from liquid and income categories, according to the data on the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
JUST IN | Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition is stable and a team of doctors under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS are conducting tests: All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
Nayara Energy begins cutting Iran oil imports: Report
Indian refiner Nayara Energy, one of the country's biggest buyers of Iranian oil, began cutting imports this month after the United States scrapped a nuclear deal with Tehran and said it would re-impose tough sanctions, reported Reuters. Previously named Essar Oil, Nayara was bought by Russian state oil-giant Rosneft and partners in a $12.9 billion deal last year. It typically buys around 5.5-6 million barrels a month from Iran, according to data made available to Reuters from industry and shipping sources.
For 70 years the Congress party has stood by the OBC community, and Congress party will continue to strive for the rights of OBCs: Rahul Gandhi said.
BJP's strategy is clear. 15-20 rich capitalists will give thousands of crores to PM Modi and all benefits will go to just those 15-20 rich people: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Everyone including MPs is afraid to speak. Most them are not allowed to speak. And those of us who do speak, the BJP does not listen to. Only RSS is given a hearing: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said.
Vedanta acquires management control of Electrosteel Steels
Metal and mining giant Vedanta has acquired the management control of debt-laden Electrosteel Steels. In March, Vedanta was declared as successful resolution applicant by the committee of creditors (CoC) for Electrosteel Steels under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.