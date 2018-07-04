News LIVE: Court reserves order on Shashi Tharoor aniticipatory bail plea

Live now
Jul 04, 2018 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SC to deliver verdict on Delhi statehood question today
The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict on the Delhi government and its administrative tussle with the Central government today. The Aam Aadmi Party earlier filed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court's ruling that the Lieutenant Governor is the administrative head of the National Captial. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. along with Manish Sisodia and others, undertook a sit-in strike at Raj Niwas, the office-cum-residence of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on the matter.
