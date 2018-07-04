App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 04, 2018 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Court reserves order on Shashi Tharoor aniticipatory bail plea

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jul 04, 07:58 AM (IST)

    SC to deliver verdict on Delhi statehood question today
    The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict on the Delhi government and its administrative tussle with the Central government today. The Aam Aadmi Party earlier filed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court's ruling that the Lieutenant Governor is the administrative head of the National Captial. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. along with Manish Sisodia and others, undertook a sit-in strike at Raj Niwas, the office-cum-residence of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on the matter.

  • Jul 04, 07:43 AM (IST)

    This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.