News Live: Cops say no concrete evidence against Raj Kundra in bitcoin scam case

Jun 12, 2018 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
JUST IN | No concrete evidence has been found against Raj Kundra in Crypto Currency fraud case as police filed first charge sheet in the case. The case is separately investigated by Enforcement Directorate as well: Manisha Zende, Investigating Officer and Cyber cell Inspector.
JUST IN | Rajinder Singh, President of Hockey India, has written a letter to the President of Indian Olympic Association Narinder Dhruv Batra on Harendra Singh's complaint on the food quality at SAI centre in Bengaluru, reported ANI. He wrote, 'We request indulgence of IOA in the matter'.
Trump, Kim confident but body language reveals nerves at first meeting
In their first moments of meeting each other, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un both sought to project a sense of command as they began a historic summit in Singapore, according to a body language expert. Karen Leong, Managing Director of Singapore-headquartered Influence Solutions, said the first 60 seconds showed both leaders seeking to take charge in their encounter.
Arvind Kejriwal, ministers sit-in at L-G office continues overnight
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues spent night at the Lt Governor's office for their demands including a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike" and action against officers who have struck work for "four months".
India decision to increase tariff on apples to hit US growers, say Congressmen
A bipartisan group of about a dozen influential lawmakers today said the recent Indian decision to increase tariff on apples from 50 percent to 80 percent would hurt growers of the fruit in America, reported PTI. The lawmakers also alleged that India was abusing rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
CBI seeks Interpol Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi
The CBI has sought Interpol Red Corner Notices against billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, who had absconded days before over the USD 2 billion banking fraud allegedly perpetrated by them on state-run Punjab National Bank came to light, reported PTI.
Govt forms panel to look into jobs data calculation
The government has set up a technical committee under former chief statistician TCA Anant to bring in more transparency in jobs data calculation and presentation, the labour ministry said. The government has taken measures in recent past to bring in more transparency in data releases, it said in a release.
US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim hold talks
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met today for an unprecedented summit aimed at normalising bilateral ties and complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. Trump and Kim met at a hotel on Sentosa, a popular tourist island a few hundred metres off the main island of Singapore. The two leaders kicked off the momentous summit with a historic handshake at the hotel in front of mediapersons.
Catch the live updates on Trump-Kim summit here.
Infra needs up to USD 1 trillion investment in 2-3 years: NIIF
The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) said the country needs an investment of up to USD 1 trillion in the infrastructure sector in the next two to three years.
ICICI Bank says no communication from SEC on Chanda Kochhar matter
ICICI Bank said it has not received any "specific communication" from the US markets regulator SEC with regard to allegations involving the lender's chief Chanda Kochhar and her family members, reported PTI. The bank's response was sought by stock exchanges regarding a report that matter of alleged lapses involving Kochhar has come under the scanner of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
JUST IN | US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un go into a second meeting joined by key aides, after 48-minute one-on-one talks with only their interpreters, reports AFP.
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS with urinary tract infection
Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to the AIIMS here for a urinary tract infection today, the hospital said. In a statement issued at 10.45 pm, the AIIMS said Vajpayee, who was admitted to the hospital following complaints of a lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues, was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection. (PTI)
Germany orders recall of 774,000 Daimler cars in Europe over emissions
Germany ordered the recall of some 7.74 lakh vehicles from Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler across Europe, citing illegal "defeat devices" designed to conceal high levels of harmful emissions from regulators' tests. (PTI)
India set to miss key target for Japan-backed bullet train project: Report
India is set to miss a December deadline to acquire land for a Japan-backed $17 billion bullet train project following protests by fruit growers, reported Reuters. Government officials told the news agency that this may delay one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most ambitious projects.
