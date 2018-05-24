News LIVE: Cong may pip BJP govts in MP and Rajasthan in 2019, ABP-CSDS survey shows

Live now
May 24, 2018 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Congress will gain strength in central and western India: ABP-CSDS Survey
Central and western India will see a sharp drop in BJP’s seat share, and Congress’ presence is expected to rise significantly. Out of the 118 seats from this part of the country, ABP-CSDS survey predicted 70-78 seats for BJP-led NDA, 41-47 seats for UPA and 0-2 for Others.
In 2014, BJP bagged 108 seats from central and western India, Congress won 10 seats and Others won none.
BJP is in for a disappointment from Madhya Pradesh for Lok Sabha elections: ABP-CSDS Survey
For Lok Sabha elections, Madhya Pradesh is bringing bad news for the BJP again. The saffron party’s vote share is likely to drop by 14 percent in 2019 elections and Congress is expected to gain 15 percent.
ABP-CSDS Survey predicts 40 percent vote share for BJP, 50 percent for Congress and 10 percent for others. In 2014, BJP had 54 percent share, Congress was at 35 percent and 11 percent to Others.
BJP still a majority in Gujarat, despite a drop in vote share: ABP-CSDS Survey
Following Maharashtra’s footsteps, BJP saw 54 percent vote share in Gujarat as per the survey, more than all other parties, but it was a drop from its numbers in 2014. Congress vote share is likely to be 42 percent and 4 percent for Others.
BJP’s vote share in 2014 was 59 percent, Congress had 33 percent and Others had 8 percent.
Deutsche Bank axes at least 7,000 jobs in trading retreat
Deutsche Bank is slashing more than 7,000 jobs to cut costs and restore profitability while keeping its international reach as its new CEO seeks to reassure investors and clients.
Germany's biggest bank said global headcount would fall to well below 90,000 from 97,000, with a 25 percent cut in equities sales and trading jobs, which are mainly in New York and London and where it has been losing ground to U.S. rivals.
Deutsche Bank did not give a specific number, but a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters ahead of the lender's annual general meeting on Thursday that it was aiming to axe 10,000 positions. (Reuters)
Congress sees a rise in Maharashtra, but BJP still a winner in the state: ABP-CSDS Survey
In the west, Maharashtra has shown a positive sign for UPA, but BJP still continues to dominate the state. The survey predicts 48 percent vote share for BJP-led NDA, 40 percent for UPA and 12 percent for others.
In 2014, NDA’s vote share was seen to be 51 percent, while Congress had 35 percent share and Others stood at 14 percent.
BJP's presence to strengthen in the East: ABP-CSDS Survey
Overall, in eastern India, BJP is likely to see a significant rise in seats. In 2014, NDA bagged 58 seats, UPA won 21 and 63 went to Others. The ABP CSDS survey predicts that out of 142 seats in the east, BJP getting 86-94 seats in the east, UPA is expected to bag 22-26 seats and 26-30 seats will go to others.
TMC continues dominates in West Bengal: ABP-CSDS Survey
West Bengal has little to surprise as Trinamool Congress dominates the vote share with maximum votes. Others see 65 percent vote share, BJP and Congress are likely to see 24 percent and 11 percent vote share, according to the ABP-CSDS survey.
Even though TMC stays the majority, BJP vote share has increased majorly since 2014, when the vote share was 17 percent. Congress’ vote share in 2014 was 10 percent.
Turkey's ruling party says wants to overcome problems with US
Turkey wants to overcome its problems with the United States and maintaining close cooperation between the two countries is essential, President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party said in its manifesto for next month's elections, published on Thursday.
The AK Party also said Turkey would continue its efforts for a new and legitimate leadership in Syria, adding that it aimed to re-establish neighbourly ties and cooperation with the "new Syria". (Reuters)
Advantage JD(U) for NDA in Bihar: ABP-CSDS Survey
ABP News' survey brings good news for the BJP in Bihar. The NDA's vote share in Bihar has seen a rise from 51 percent in 2014 to 60 percent during the survey. The Congress has received a blow, even though their share increased from 28 percent to 34 percent, but it is still lagging behind significantly.
Anti-incumbency trends in MP: ABP-CSDS survey
According to this survey, Madhya Pradesh may also turn the other way and elect a Congress leader to office in its upcoming election. Madhya Pradesh has had BJP government for the past 15 years.
The survey shows BJP’s vote share falling to 34 percent from 45 percent in 2014. Congress has gained and reached 49 percent vote share during the survey from the 36 percent it had during 2013 elections.
BJP may lose Rajasthan to Congress: ABP Survey
On the completion of four years of Modi government, ABP news conducted a survey to gauge the mood of the public a year before the Lok Sabha elections.
According to the survey, BJP may lose Rajasthan to Congress, leaving 19 states with the saffron party. This will affect the party ahead of the 2019 elections, might also dampen spirits of the ground workers of the party and senior leaders.
BJP’s vote share dropped from 45 percent in 2013 to 39 percent during this survey, four years later. Congress’ votes hare jumped from 33 percent in 2014 to 44 percent.
Airtel Payments Bank appoints ex-ICICI executive A Biswas as MD, CEO
Airtel Payments Bank on Thursday said that it has appointed former ICICI Bank senior executive Anubrata Biswas as its Managing Director and CEO. "We are delighted to have Anubrata on board. I am confident that his experience will add immense value to the bank's agenda of financial inclusion and digital leadership. I wish him the very best for his new assignment," Airtel Payments Bank, Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal said in a statement.
In his new role, Biswas will be responsible for driving Airtel Payments Bank's mission of taking convenient and innovative digital banking services to the doorstep of every Indian, the statement said.
Prior to joining Airtel Payments Bank, Biswas was the joint general manager and retail business head - South India, for ICICI Bank and was responsible for managing the retail banking business across over 550 branches of the bank. (PTI)
BSE ties up with Brink's India to support commodities trade
Leading stock exchange BSE today said it has joined hands with Brink's India Pvt Ltd for supporting its much-awaited launch of bullion - gold and silver - commodities trading.
Under the agreement, Brink's would provide vaulting and logistics services to BSE for the purpose of storage of gold and silver commodities at various places in India, the exchange said in a statement. This arrangement with Brink's is part of the exchange's preparation to launch commodity derivatives transactions.
"The integration of Brink's with our current operations will expand our service reach for facilitating delivery in gold and silver contracts," said Sameer Patil, head of business development at BSE. (PTI)
A meeting is being held at the Collector's Office in Thoothukudi, which is being chaired by govt monitoring officers, Davidhar & Gagandeep Singh Bedi.Other officials are also present in the meeting.The meeting is being held to discuss on how normalcy can be brought in the region, reports ANI.
Sunanda Pushkar death case has been transferred to the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Samar Vishal. Next date of hearing is May 28, reports ANI.
Bank credit grows at 12.64%, deposits at 7.61%
Banks' credit grew by 12.64 per cent year-on-year to Rs 85,51,099 crore in the fortnight ended May 11, 2018, according to an RBI data.
In the similar fortnight ended May 12, 2017, banks' advances stood at Rs 75,90,941 crore.
Fuel price hike: Congress men take horse-carriage ride to protest
As a mark of protest against the fuel price rise, members of the opposition Congress today travelled in a horse-drawn carriage in the city.
During the protest, which lasted for about an hour, the Congress members went around the district collectorate in the horse carriage.
Nipah Virus: CM chairs high-level meet to review preventive measures
A high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, today reviewed the steps taken by the state government to contain the outbreak of Nipah virus, which has claimed 11 lives so far.
Directions have been given to continue vigil and to strengthen the state's monitoring mechanism, besides increasing awareness about the virus and strengthening precautionary measures, a government press release said.
Many people in line to join BJP: Devendra Fadnavis
Many people are in line to join the BJP in near future and their names would be revealed soon, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today, as he welcomed former NCP MLC Niranjan Davkhare in the saffron fold.
Davkhare had yesterday submitted his resignation as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, quit the NCP, and said he was going to join the BJP.
Fadnavis today welcomed him into the ruling party.