News Live: Facebook bans far-right group Britain First for inciting hatred

Coal linkage rationalisation saved over Rs 3,000 crore: Government

Rationalisation of sources of coal for power plants under PSUs has resulted in annual savings of Rs 3,354 crore, Parliament was informed today.

"Coal India has rationalised sources of coal supply to thermal power plants of PSUs to the tune of 30.46 million tonne on the basis of requests received from them. They have resulted in annual potential savings of Rs 3,354 crore," Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

In order to optimise transportation cost, an inter-ministerial task force (IMTF) was constituted by the coal ministry for a comprehensive review of existing coal sources as also feasibility for rationalisation of the sources.

The task force recommended rationalisation of existing sources on case to case basis for 19 thermal power plants of PSUs (public sector undertakings). (PTI)