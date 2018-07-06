App
Jul 06, 2018 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: CJI is master of roster, has authority to allocate cases, says SC

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jul 06, 12:05 PM (IST)
  • Jul 06, 11:50 AM (IST)

    CJI is master of roster, has authority to allocate cases: SC
    The Supreme Court  maintained that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) is "the master of the roster" and has the prerogative and authority to allocate cases to different benches of the apex court. A bench comprising justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan in their separate concurring verdicts said the CJI occupies the role of "first among equals and is empowered to exercise leadership in administration of court" which includes assignment of cases.

  • Jul 06, 11:24 AM (IST)

    Indiabulls to sell Chennai commercial assets to Blackstone for Rs 850 crore
    ​Indiabulls Real Estate has executed a definitive agreement with global private equity investor Blackstone Group to sell its commercial assets in Chennai for Rs 850 crore.

  • Jul 06, 10:35 AM (IST)

    Japan executes sarin attack cult leader and six followers
    The leader of the Japanese doomsday cult that carried out a deadly 1995 sarin attack on the Tokyo subway was executed today along with six of his followers, decades after the shocking crime. Shoko Asahara, leader of the Aum Shinrikyo sect, has been on death row for more than a decade over the attack, which shocked the world and prompted a massive crackdown on the cult.

  • Jul 06, 08:08 AM (IST)

    Thyssenkrupp CEO resigns over shareholders' anger
    Thyssenkrupp AG’s CEO Heinrich Hiesinger resigned after over shareholders' growing anger over the company’s eroding revenue and share price. Hiesinger held the position for seven years, and recently secured as deal with Tata Steel to set up an European steel giant. This was a deal that was met with opposition from labour representatives and investors.

  • Jul 06, 10:23 AM (IST)

    Varroc Engineering equity shares listed today
    Varroc Engineering has officially listed its equity shares. The Rs 1,955 crore IPO was oversubscribed 3.59 times from 26 to 28 June. 

  • Jul 06, 08:46 AM (IST)

    South Korean President to hold talks with Narendra Modi 
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, during his four-day visit. India expects the meet would open new avenues for expanding the bilateral partnership, particularly in the economic domain.

