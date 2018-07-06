News Live: CJI is master of roster, has authority to allocate cases, says SC

CJI is master of roster, has authority to allocate cases: SC

The Supreme Court maintained that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) is "the master of the roster" and has the prerogative and authority to allocate cases to different benches of the apex court. A bench comprising justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan in their separate concurring verdicts said the CJI occupies the role of "first among equals and is empowered to exercise leadership in administration of court" which includes assignment of cases.