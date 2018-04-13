News Live: China's first-quarter trade surplus with U.S. rises 19.4%

Live now
Apr 13, 2018 08:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
China's first-quarter trade surplus with U.S. rises 19.4 percent
Warren Buffett’s tells students not to borrow money like Donald Trump
JSW Steel's bids have stood the test of scrutiny, unlike ArcelorMittal's: Seshagiri Rao
Battle for control of Fortis intensifies as Munjal of Hero and Burmans of Dabur enter fray
Retail inflation cools off marginally to 4.28% in March
India's factory output expands at 7.1% in Feb vs 7.4% in Jan
CBI registers 3 cases in Unnao gangrape case; MLA being questioned
Indian athletes sent home after needle found in room
US eyes 8 possible targets in Syria, Trump says decision coming 'fairly soon'
Taliban, Haqqani enjoy safe havens in Pakistan: Pentagon
Asserting that the Taliban and the Haqqani network enjoy safe havens in the border regions of Pakistan, a top US Army General today told the lawmakers that it was very difficult to contain insurgency in war-torn Afghanistan if Islamabad continues to harbour terrorists on its soil.
China's trade surplus with the United States rose 19.4 percent in the first quarter to USD 58.25 billion from the same period a year earlier, customs said on Friday.The data follows weeks of tit-for-tat tariff threats by Washington and Beijing, sparked by U.S. frustration with China's massive bilateral trade surplus and intellectual property policies, which have fueled fears of a global trade war.
China's trade surplus with the United States rose 19.4 percent in the first quarter to USD 58.25 billion from the same period a year earlier, customs said on Friday.The data follows weeks of tit-for-tat tariff threats by Washington and Beijing, sparked by U.S. frustration with China's massive bilateral trade surplus and intellectual property policies, which have fueled fears of a global trade war.
Warren Buffett’s tells students not to borrow money like Donald Trump
Warren Buffett warned students about the perils of using debt and leverage decades ago, using Donald Trump as a negative case study, reports CNBC. He cautioned students to avoid borrowed money during a question-and-answer session at Notre Dame in 1991. Buffett used Donald Trump's troubled casino investments to explain the life lesson. "I've seen more people fail because of liquor and leverage – leverage being borrowed money. Donald Trump failed because of leverage. He simply got infatuated with how much money he could borrow, and he did not give enough thought to how much money he could pay back," Buffett said.
JSW Steel's bids have stood the test of scrutiny, unlike ArcelorMittal's: Seshagiri Rao
Responding to ArcelorMittal's allegation of making ‘mockery’ of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, JSW Steel said it is bid has stood the test of eligibility, unlike the world's largest steelmaker’s, reports Moneycontrol News' Prince Mathews Thomas.
Battle for control of Fortis intensifies as Munjal of Hero and Burmans of Dabur enter fray
In another twist to the Fortis Healthcare saga, the country’s second largest healthcare provider said on Thursday it has received an unsolicited binding offer jointly from Sunil Munjal of Hero and Burmans of Dabur to invest Rs 1,250 crore directly into the company through a preferential allotment, reports Moneycontrol News’ Viswanath Pilla. Of the Rs 1,250 crore, Munjal and Burmans have offered to invest Rs 500 crore immediately, and Rs 750 crore post due diligence to be completed within three weeks.
Retail inflation cools off marginally to 4.28% in March
India’s retail inflation came in at 4.28% in March as prices of vegetables and other food and beverages softened. In February, prices grew at 4.4%.
India's factory output expands at 7.1% in Feb vs 7.4% in Jan
Aided by robust manufacturing output, India’s industrial production grew 7.1% in February, as compared to 7.4% in January. Manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, came in flat at 8.7% in February as compared to 8.7% in January and 0.7% a year ago.
CBI registers 3 cases in Unnao gangrape case; MLA being questioned
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered three separate cases related to the alleged rape of a woman by a BJP MLA and his brother late in the night, reports PTI.
Indian athletes sent home after needle found in room
Indian athletes Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi are being sent home from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after a needle was found in a cup in their bedroom at the Athletes’ Village, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) told Reuters.
US eyes 8 possible targets in Syria, Trump says decision coming 'fairly soon'
US President Donald Trump met with his national security team on Thursday to discuss the situation in Syria. A final decision on whether or not to use military force has not been made, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. A source told CNBC the US was considering striking eight potential targets.