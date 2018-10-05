News LIVE: China slams US election meddling charges as 'ridiculous'

Live now
Oct 05, 2018 07:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jaitley rings in festive cheer with Rs 2.5/ltr cut in petrol, diesel; Maharashtra, Gujarat match cut
The announcement comes after fuel prices have been consistently hitting record highs since mid-August. Petrol prices jumped 14 paise on October 4 to Rs 91.34 per litre in Mumbai.
India may face medicine shortage after China cracks down on factories to check pollution
Media reports estimate 40 percent of all China factories have been shut down at some point in the last one year in order to be inspected by environmental bureau officials, resulting in missed orders and increased costs
JUST IN | The United States (US) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that their President Donald Trump has announced a new National Strategy for Counterterrorism. The strategy emphasized, "the importance of diplomacy and its role of international partnerships in combating terrorism."
The newly elected Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru, Ramila Umashankar, died at the age of 44 after a cardiac arrest on the night of October 4.
