News Live: China approves new asset management rules, financial court

Live now
Mar 29, 2018 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
China approves new asset management rules, financial court
Saudi Arabia must face US lawsuits over September 11 attacks
Sebi to boost equity derivatives market
Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads
Govt to sell 76% stake in Air India, cede management control
Nobel laureate Malala returns to Pakistan
China approves new asset management rules, financial court
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials have approved new regulations for the country’s asset management sector, the establishment of a financial court in Shanghai and plans to deepen reform, reports Reuters.
Saudi Arabia must face US lawsuits over September 11 attacksA US judge rejected Saudi Arabia’s bid to dismiss lawsuits claiming that it helped plan the September 11, 2001, attacks and should pay billions of dollars in damages to victims, reports Reuters.
Investors can submit complaints directly to cos: Sebi
Sebi said it will allow investors to use SCORES platform for submission of grievances directly to the companies from August 1. The move is aimed at faster disposal of investor complaints. Introduced in June 2011, Sebi Complaints Redress System (SCORES) is a web based centralised system to capture investor complaints against listed companies and registered intermediaries.
Mamata opposes Air India disinvestment, O'Brien too raises questions
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly opposed the Centre's move to disinvest its stake in Air India and TMC leader Derek O'Brien questioned the decision, saying a parliamentary panel was still examining the issue, reports PTI.
Sebi to boost equity derivatives market
Regulator Sebi has decided to rationalise and strengthen the framework for equity derivatives market by facilitating greater alignment of the cash as well as futures and options segments. It has approved a proposal to update and strengthen the existing entry criteria for introduction of stocks into the derivative segment in line with the increase in market capitalisation. An additional criterion of average daily 'deliverable' value in the cash market of Rs 10 crore has also been prescribed.
Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads
Facebook said it would end its partnerships with several large data brokers who help advertisers target people on the social network, a step that follows a scandal over how Facebook handles personal information, reports Reuters.
Japan retail sales rise in February, suggest growing consumer confidence
Japan’s retail sales rose in February as shoppers spent more on food, drinks and clothes, suggesting rising wages and a tight labour market are supporting consumer confidence, reports Reuters. The 1.6% annual increase in retail sales in February follows a revised 1.5% annual increase in January.
Govt to sell 76% stake in Air India, cede management control
The government unveiled plans to sell up to 76% stake in Air India and transfer management control to private players. Coming out with a detailed preliminary information memorandum on the stake sale, the Civil Aviation Ministry said the proposed disinvestment would include profit-making Air India Express and joint venture AISATS. The latter is an equal joint venture between the national carrier and Singapore-based SATS.
While the government would retain 24% stake in the national carrier, the winning bidder would be required to stay invested in the airline for at least three years. Expression of Interest (EoI) has been sought from various entities, including foreign airlines. The last date for submission of EoI is May 14 and intimation to the qualified interest bidders would be made on May 28.
Bidding can be done as a single player or as part of a consortium. The bidder should have a minimum net worth of Rs 5,000 crore. Each consortium member should have positive profit after tax in at least three of the immediately preceding five financial years from the EoI deadline.
Trump fires Veterans Affairs Secretary
US President Donald Trump fired his Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and nominated White House physician, Admiral Ronny Jackson as his replacement, reports PTI.
Nobel laureate Malala returns to Pakistan six years after she was shot by Taliban
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to her native Pakistan, six years after she was shot by Taliban gunmen over her advocacy for education for girls, reports Reuters.