News LIVE: Chidambaram calls SC order on Delhi a 'thumping victory' for democracy

SC order on Delhi a 'thumping victory' for democracy: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court judgment on the power tussle between the LG and the Delhi government, saying it was a "thumping victory" for democracy.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram, who represented the Delhi government as counsel in the court, asked why Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal allowed himself to be misdirected in law by his political masters.