News Live: Centre decides not to extend Ramzan ceasefire in J&K

Jun 14, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Centre decides not to extend Ramzan ceasefire in J&K
'Still risks' that North Korean denuclearisation won't happen: Pompeo (AFP)
Patanjali mega food park: Centre to give 15 days more time
India rejects UN report on rights violation as 'fallacious'
Mahindra Electric may join hands with Ola, Uber to shore up e-vehicle sales
UK to relax immigration rules for non-EU doctors and nurses: Report
India's May veg oil imports down seven percent at 1.3 million tonnes
WeWork plans to raise funds at $35 billion value: Report
Air quality in Delhi remains beyond severe for third day
China's central bank unexpectedly holds fire on rates as economy wobbles
Airtel partners with DoT to boost rural broadband penetration
Carlsberg may launch IPO for India operations
US Senate, White House gear up for battle over China's ZTE
Comcast offers $65 billion to lure Fox from Disney bid
US Federal Reserve raises key interest rate to 1.75-2%
PNB scam proceeds mainly went to Nirav Modi's kin: ED
Centre has decided not to extend the Ramzan ceasefire imposed in Jammu & Kashmir, News18 has reported.
FIFA World Cup to boost premium TV sales by 10-15%: Samsung
Consumer electronics major Samsung India expects the sales of premium televisions in the country to increase by 10-15 percent during the football world cup, which kicks off today.
"With FIFA World Cup coming into play, the market should see 10-15 percent growth in premium TV sales. We will be hopefully more than that," said Piyush Kunnapallil, general manager-consumer electronic business, Samsung India.
As per reports, the total TV market is estimated to be Rs 500 billion, growing at 7-8 percent. (PTI)
NEWS FLASH: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that there are 'still risks' that North Korean denuclearisation won't happen, news agency AFP has reported.
Naive to think state ownership can improve governance: Uday Kotak
Amid rising frauds in banking and conflict of interest allegations against ICICI Bank's Chanda Kochhar, banker Uday Kotak has said it is "naive" to think diversified or state ownership is a panacea for good governance as lenders, according to a PTI report.
"As reflected by events around us, it is naive for policy makers to believe that diversified ownership/state ownership is the way to good governance in banking," Kotak said in an annual message to Kotak Mahindra Bank shareholders.
ICICI Bank's shareholding base is very diverse, while the fraud-hit Punjab National Bank is a state-run lender. Policymakers insist on diversification of ownership and have put caps on single shareholding in banks.
AAI to spend Rs 2476 cr on Chennai Airport expansion; gets 'green nod'
An Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the Ministry of Environment, has accorded environmental clearance for the Rs 2476 crore Chennai Airport expansion programme by Airports Authority of India (AAI).
Patanjali mega food park: Centre to give 15 days more time
The Centre has decided to give 15 days more time to Patanjali Ayurved for meeting conditions like acquisition of land, required for the final nod for setting up of the proposed Rs 6,000-crore mega food park in Uttar Pradesh. The deadline to meet the required conditions will expires on June 15. The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Union Food Processing Ministry to give more time to the leading FMCG firm and extend the deadline till June 30.
Engine makers on track with recovery plan for A320 engines, Airbus says
Engine makers Pratt & Whitney and CFM are on track with a recovery plan after delays left Airbus having to park dozens of aircraft without engines, an executive at the European planemaker said.
Govt has roadmap to clear Delhi from water, air pollution: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says the government has a roadmap to clear Delhi from water and air pollution. Gadkari’s remark comes when the capital’s air quality has dived to ‘severe levels’ of pollution.
L&T bags orders worth Rs 1,391 cr
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said it has won orders worth Rs 1,391 crore across business segments, reported PTI. The order has been bagged by its wholly owned subsidiary L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited, Larsen & Toubro said in a statement.
Unilever signals unlikely to stay in FTSE after Dutch move
Unilever says it is "extremely unlikely" to stay in Britain's blue-chip index after ending its dual-headed structure and moving its headquarters to the Netherlands.
HC delivers split verdict on disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs
In a relief to the Palaniswami government, the Madras High Court delivers a split verdict on the petitions challenging disqualification of 18 A-I-A-D-M-K legislators loyal to sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran.
India rejects UN report on rights violation as 'fallacious'
India today rejected a UN report alleging human rights violations in Kashmir as "fallacious, tendentious and motivated". In a strong reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the report is "overtly prejudiced" and seeks to build a "false narrative".
Maruti, vendors to set up 400 skill training centres by 2020
Maruti Suzuki India says it will set up 400 skill training and enhancement centres in partnership with its vendors by 2020 with an aim to bring global quality standards at its suppliers.
GST payers can approach jurisdictional tax officer to change username, password
The Finance Ministry today said GST registrants can approach jurisdictional tax officer with valid documents to change the e-mail and mobile number recorded against their GST identification number (GSTIN). The revenue department had received complaints from taxpayers that the intermediaries who were authorised by them to apply for registration on their behalf had used their own e-mail and mobile number during the process.
Naya Raipur has become the country's first greenfield smart city. Water, electricity, street lights, sewage, transport and security of the city all will be managed from this centre. This will be an example for smart cities across the country: PM Modi
Earlier where there were no roads, now airports are being constructed along with roads: PM Modi
Bhilai did not only make steel, but also lives and society and the country. This new modern steel plant will now help develop new India: PM Narendra Modi
Beware! Malware affected apps that steal financial data through other banking apps seen
IT security solutions provider QuickHeal has detected Trojan malware and virus that steal sensitive financial data from banking apps on a smartphone.
Mahindra Electric may join hands with Ola, Uber to shore up e-vehicle sales
Mahindra Electric Mobility is reportedly looking to join forces with cab aggregators such as Zoomcar, Ola and Uber to shore up sales of its electric passenger vehicles, reported Mint. The company aims to double sales of its electric vehicles in FY19.
Dust Strom update: Flight operations suspended at Chandigarh Airport due to poor visibility following dust storm.
Delhi sealing issue: The Supreme Court will hear the matter on July 11, reports ANI. The court directs that till then no sealing will take place on 351 roads of Delhi.
Coca-Cola launches Rani Float in India to enter India's juice market
Beverage maker Coca-Cola is reportedly bringing in its acquired juice brand Rani to India, reported The Economic Times. The company looks to take on rivals such as PepsiCo’s Tropicana, Dabur’s Real and Parle Agro’s Frooti, besides a slew of startups like Paper Boat and Raw Pressery.