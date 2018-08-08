News Live: CCI approves proposed acquisition of Flipkart By Walmart International Holdings

Live now
Aug 08, 2018 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | CCI approves proposed acquisition of Flipkart By Walmart Intl Holdings, according to a CNBC TV 18 report.
SC to constitute panel to look into issues in jails across country
The Supreme Court today said it would constitute a committee under the chairmanship of its retired judge to look into problems in jails, including overcrowding, and suggest measures to deal with it.
The apex court said the committee for prison reforms would also have two or three officials from the government of India to look into the issues, including that of women prisoners languishing in jails across the country.
RBI will need to tighten monetary policy to counter inflation: IMF
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will need to gradually tighten monetary policy further due to rising inflation, driven mainly by higher oil prices and a falling rupee, said the International Monetary Fund.
India's central bank raised the repo rate for the second straight meeting last week by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent, while warning about the inflationary pressures.
B K Hariprasad of Congress to be opposition nominee for RS deputy chairman's post: Sources
Congress MP B K Hariprasad will be the opposition's candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson, said sources.
Several opposition parties, who have joined hands against the BJP, decided to field a joint candidate to take on the NDA nominee, Harivansh Narayan Singh of the JD(U), for the August 9 election.
Today is the last date for filing of nominations.
RERA provisions would apply to long-term lease agreements: HC
The Bombay High Court has ruled that provisions of the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority would apply in cases of long-term lease agreements and that compensation complaints can be heard by it.
A single bench of Justice Shalini Phansalkar Joshi passed the ruling yesterday while hearing appeals filed by the Lavasa Corporation, which is developing a township project near Pune, registered under the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).
The judge held that RERA had the jurisdiction to hear and decide complaints of people seeking compensation for delay in possession of three flats in the Lavasa township.
JUST IN | RBI transfers Rs 50,000 crore worth of surplus to the government, according to a CNBC TV 18 report.
JUST IN | China imposes 25% worth of tariffs on $16 billion worth of US goods which include crude oil and cars.
Visuals of the fire that broke out at Bharat Petroleum plant in Mahul, Mumbai.
JUST IN | Fire breaks out at Bharat Petroleum plant in Mahul, Mumbai.
NSE celebrates its silver jubilee today, redesigns logo
The National Stock Exchange (NSE), India’s largest equity bourse, is celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary today and has also unveiled a new logo.
Govt asks citizens not to use national flags made up of plastic
Ahead of Independence Day, the Centre has urged all citizens not to use national flag made up of plastic and asked states and Union Territories to ensure strict compliance of the flag code.
In an advisory to states and Union territories, the Home Ministry said the national flag represents hopes and aspirations of the people of India and hence should occupy a position of honour.
Bihar shelter: Brajesh Thakur produced in court, denies links with minister
Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal accused Brajesh Thakur today denied having any close links with Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma.
He was produced in a special POCSO court, along with nine other accused arrested in the case.
PM reviews household electrification scheme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the progress of household electrification under the 'Saubhagya' scheme, focusing on last mile connectivity and distribution of power in urban and rural areas, a PMO statement said.
The prime minister had yesterday reviewed the progress in the key infrastructure sectors of power, renewable energy, petroleum and natural gas, coal and mining.
The review meeting, which lasted for over two hours, was attended by top officials from infrastructure-related ministries, NITI Aayog and the Prime Minister's Office.
Allowing outside food in theatres may be a security threat: Govt told HC
Maharashtra Govt filed an affidavit in Bombay High Court changing it's earlier stance. Government told court that outside food may be a security threat. Reacting to this, the high court aksed, "How can people carrying food inside theaters be a security threat when they are carrying it for self consumption?"
Bombay High Court also observed 'If you restrain people from carrying their home made food inside theaters , you are compelling then to eat junk food.'
Govt orders social audit of over 9000 child care homes in 60 days: Official
The Women and Child Development Ministry has ordered social audit of over 9,000 child care institutions across the country in the next 60 days, a senior official said today, after reports of alleged sexual abuse of minors at shelter homes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh surfaced.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has been tasked with carrying out the audit and it has been asked to submit its report to the ministry in two months, he said.
The audit would also take into account the condition of children living in these institutions as well as background checks of the NGOs running these child care institutions.
Pradhan to launch DSF-II bid round tomorrow
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will tomorrow open the second round of bidding for discovered oil and gas fields with 26 areas on offer, an official statement said.
In the first round of bidding for Discovered Small Fields (DSF) last year, 134 bids were received for 34 blocks out of 46 on offer.
A total of 30 contracts were awarded to 20 companies, of which 13 were new entrants in the exploration and production sector, the statement said adding oil/gas from these fields is expected in 2019-20.
Delhi HC decriminalises begging in national capital
The Delhi High Court today decriminalised begging in the national capital, saying provisions penalising the act were unconstitutional and deserved to be struck down.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said the inevitable consequence of this decision would be that prosecution under the Bombay Prevention of Begging Act against persons alleged to have committed the offence of begging would be liable to be struck down.
Investcorp looks at investment opportunities in China, India, Saudi
Investcorp is exploring investment opportunities in China, India and Saudi Arabia, its co-chief executive said today.
The Bahrain-based private equity firm also expects to reach a level of USD 50 billion assets under management within the next five to seven years, said Co-Chief Executive Officer, Rishi Kapoor.
Initiated steps to ban e-cigarettes: Delhi govt to HC
The Delhi government has informed the Delhi High Court that it has initiated steps to completely ban the production, sale and supply of e-cigarettes and steps are being taken to create public awareness.
In an affidavit, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said preparation of e-cigarettes and e-liquids containing nicotine was contrary to the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act (DCA).
Surrogate ads matter of concern, have approached I&B Min: Health Ministry official
Surrogate advertising is a matter of concern and the Health Ministry has suggested to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to come up with some measures to address the issue, a top official said.
Joint Secretary in the health ministry Vikas Sheel said this in response to a question at the five-day India Tobacco Control Program hosted by the Johns Hopkins University.
Surrogate advertising is used to promote products like alcohol and cigarettes, for which advertisements are prohibited, in the guise of other products.
No relief granted to Rahul Gandhi from Delhi High Court in Income Tax reassessment notice for FY 2011-12 issued by tax department in March this year. Department had said Rahul Gandhi didn't disclose directorship of Young India. Rahul Gandhi's lawyer said there was no income and no tax liability, reports ANI.
Maharashtra sugar mills owe Rs 593 cr to farmers: Official
Sugar mills in Maharashtra, which has seen a glut in production, owe Rs 593 crore to farmers, an official said today.
The state government is making efforts to persuade the sugar mills to clear the dues of farmers, he said.
The mills paid around Rs 20,682 crore as sugarcane purchase price to farmers till July this year, but there are still arrears worth Rs 593 crore, the official in the state sugar commissioner's office said.
HC dismisses plea for FIR against Rajasthan CM in land deal
The Delhi High Court today dismissed a plea seeking an FIR and a CBI probe against Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son for allegedly getting compensation of Rs 1.97 crore by selling a piece of government land to NHAI for widening a national highway in 2010.
Justice R K Gauba rejected the petition which had also challenged an April 18, 2015 decision of a special CBI court.
The trial court had refused to order a probe into the allegation against Raje and her son, saying no prior sanction was obtained as required under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Rahul Gandhi has, in Delhi High Court, challenged Income tax authority's order to reopen his tax assessment related to the National Herald and Young India transactions. Matter to be heard shortly.
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal adjourns the Tata Sons versus Cyrus Mistry case for August 14. Tata Sons to file their reply by Aug 10.
Kathua rape and murder case
Supreme Court issues notice to Jammu&Kashmir government on habeas corpus petition filed by family member of the witness, Talib Hussain.
Petition claimed that Hussain was allegedly picked up by police and was allegedly meted out third-degree torture.
Next date of hearing is August 21, reports ANI.
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as a mark of respect to former CM M Karunanidhi, reports ANI.
China trade surplus with US down on-month in July
China's trade surplus with the United States eased in July after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese goods in a showdown between the world's two biggest economies, official data showed.
The Asian giant posted a USD 28.1 billion surplus last month after reporting a record USD 28.9 billion in June according to Chinese customs data.