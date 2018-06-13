News Live: CBI seeks Interpol Red Corner Notice for Nirav Modi's brother

Live now
Jun 13, 2018 08:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Cabinet approves HDFC Bank's fund raising plan, says Piyush Goyal
'Securitisation volumes down 7.2% in FY18 on GST ambiguity'
Cabinet approves Dam Safety Bill
UIDAI delays face recognition rollout for Aadhaar verification until August 1
PhD mandatory for recruitment of university teachers from 2021-22: Prakash Javadekar
HDFC 5th biggest consumer financial services company globally: Forbes
Fitch downgrades viability rating of SBI, BoB on poor asset quality
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee better, hopeful of full recovery in next few days: AIIMS director
CBI registers four fresh cases in Srijan scam
HCL Technologies seeks govt nod to set up SEZ in Andhra Pradesh
Kim Jong-un will announce its plans on dismantling other missile sites: Trump
RBI may hike rates again in August on rise in inflation: Analysts
DGAD for retaining antidumping duty on grinding product from China, Thailand
FinMin nod must for organising seminars if expenditure exceeds Rs 40 lakh
Ind-Swift Labs raises Rs 424.5 cr via NCDs
ED files charge sheet against Karti Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case
MCA inspecting NuPower Renewables, 5 other cos linked to ICICI Bank controversy
ISRO looks to encourage energy-efficient batteries; reduce lithium imports
Craftsman Automation files IPO papers with SEBI
WTO chief warns of global downturn if trade dispute escalates
India, US agree to hold comprehensive talks to address trade issues
Toshiba unveils $6.3 billion share buyback after completing massive chip deal
Blackstone raises more than $9 billion in new Asia funds
Tesla cuts 9% of workforce in search for profit
After US-N Korea summit, PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif asks India to follow suit
US approves sale of Apache attack choppers to India
US judge clears AT&T merger with Time Warner with no conditions
Aircel-Maxis: ED may file charge sheet against Karti Chidambaram, others
Cabinet approves HDFC Bank's fund raising plan, says Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the Cabinet has given the green light for HDFC Bank's fund raising plan, which is a Rs 24,000 crore proposal of foreign direct investment into the bank. The bank won't breach the 74 percent cap after the FDI infusion. The Cabinet has also cleared a dam safety bill. The cabinet has also cleared the Rs 2,225 crore agriculture plan as well as the reconstitution of the North Eastern Council.
CBI seeks Interpol Red Corner Notice for Nirav Modi's brother
The CBI has approached Interpol seeking issuance of Red Corner Notices against billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi's brother Nishal, a Belgian citizen, and an executive of his company Subhash Parab, in connection with the over USD 2 billion fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank, sources said. The agency had on Monday sought Red Corner Notices against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in the same case, they said.
India has just a decade to become a developed nation says SBI study
India has only one decade to change its status into a developed country and will need to focus on education, failing which the much-hailed 'demographic
dividend' will turn into a disadvantage, a report said today. If India is not able to get its act together, it will never be able to go into the developed group of nations,
the report by the research wing of country's largest lender SBI warned.
Govt considers listing of Air India
The government is considering listing of debt-laden Air India after the proposal for 76 per cent strategic stake sale failed to attract any bidders, a source said today. The source in the government said various options, including possible listing of the national carrier, are being looked at.The listing of Air India would help in garnering revenues as well as retain control of the airline, the source said.
'Securitisation volumes down 7.2% in FY18 on GST ambiguity'
Ambiguity on goods and services tax (GST) applicability resulted in a 7.2 percent decline in securitisation volumes in FY18, after two consecutive years of impressive growth, a report said today. A shift within banks to priority sector lending certificates (PSLCs) to meet their shortfalls also dented the prospects of the securitisation, the report by ratings agency Crisil said.
Cabinet approves Dam Safety Bill
The Union Cabinet today approved a proposal for enacting the Dam Safety Bill 2018, which will help the states and union territories to adopt uniform safety procedures to ensure safety of reservoirs.The Bill also seeks to constitute a national committee on dam safety which shall evolve safety policies and recommend necessary regulations, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters.
UIDAI delays face recognition rollout for Aadhaar verification until August 1
The Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI has delayed the introduction of face recognition facility for authentication by one month to August 1 in order to get enough time to prepare for a smooth rollout. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey told PTI that some more time will be needed to prepare for the rollout of the new facility which was earlier planned to be introduced from July 1.
PhD mandatory for recruitment of university teachers from 2021-22: Prakash Javadekar
PhD has been made mandatory for recruitment of teachers in universities from 2021-22 and cracking the National Eligibility Test (NET) would not be accepted as the only eligibility criteria, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said today. However, masters degree with NET or PhD would continue to be the minimum eligibility criteria for direct recruitment in colleges, a senior official said.
HDFC 5th biggest consumer financial services company globally: Forbes
Housing finance major HDFC has been ranked as the 5th biggest public company globally in the 'consumer financial services category' on a list compiled by Forbes magazine. American Express has topped this category, while Indiabulls Housing Finance is the only other Indian company (at 13th place) on the list.
Fitch downgrades viability rating of SBI, BoB on poor asset quality
Fitch Ratings today downgraded the Viability Rating (VR) of State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda by one-notch, reflecting weak risk profile due to negative effect of poor asset quality. Fitch, which has a negative sector outlook on Indian banks, however, affirmed the 'BBB' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of SBI, BoB, Canara Bank and Bank of India (BoI) with a stable outlook.
Make food labelling draft regulations more effective, stringent: CSE to FSSAI
A Delhi-based green body says it has submitted recommendations to FSSAI on the draft regulations on labelling released by the food regulator, urging it to make the norms "more effective and stringent". In April, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India issued a draft of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2018 and sought comments from stakeholders.
Telangana to buy 1,000 mw power for Kharif season: Report
Telangana is all set to purchase 1,000 mw power for the current season for 45 days to met the power requirements, in the open market, reported PTI. According to Telangana State Transmission Corporation Chairman and Managing Director, D Prabhakar Rao, request for proposal (RFP) has been issued for procurement of power through national e-bidding portal.
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee better, hopeful of full recovery in next few days: AIIMS director
Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement in the last 48 hours and doctors are hopeful of his full recovery in the next few days, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said. The 93-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on June 11.
CBI registers four fresh cases in Srijan scam
The CBI has registered four more cases in connection with Srijan scam in Bihar in which government funds worth over Rs 800 crore were allegedly embezzled by a non-governmental organisation (NGO). The agency has booked all the office bearers of the NGO 'Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti' in these cases along with the then branch managers of Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, besides land acquisition officer, Banka, Bihar, the CBI officials said.
HCL Technologies seeks govt nod to set up SEZ in Andhra Pradesh
HCL Technologies has sought government approval to set up a new IT/ITeS special economic zone (SEZ) in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, with a proposed investment of Rs 408.48 crore. The company's proposal will be considered by an inter-ministerial Board of Approval, headed by Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia, at its meeting on June 19, a commerce ministry official said.
Kim Jong-un will announce its plans on dismantling other missile sites: Trump
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be announcing plans to dismantle other missile sites over the next few days, US President Donald Trump said, a day after revealing that Pyongyang has agreed to destroy a missile testing site. At the summit held in Singapore yesterday, Trump and Kim signed a document in which North Korea committed to "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula" in exchange for US security guarantees. (PTI)
Heavy rain renders over 3,500 families homeless in Tripura
Over 3,500 families have been rendered homeless in Tripura as heavy rains hit the state during the past 24 hours, officials said. Although the rain stopped this morning, over 500 families have been evacuated to six relief camps during the period in West Tripura's Sadar sub-division as their homes were submerged by water.
Debit card transactions at POS hit demonetisation levels in April 2018
Moneycontrol News Debit card transactions at point of sale (POS) terminals had climbed to levels similar to demonetisation, according to data released in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monthly bulletin.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra.
RBI may hike rates again in August on rise in inflation: Analysts
Headline inflation surging to a four-month high of 4.87 percent in May is likely to force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike rates once again at its August monetary policy review, reported PTI quoting analyst.
DGAD for retaining antidumping duty on grinding product from China, Thailand
The Directorate General of Antidumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) has recommended that the antidumping duty be retained for five more years on an engineering product used in several industries such as power and coal, imported from China and Thailand. The duty is aimed at guarding domestic makers of the product, called 'grinding media balls', from below cost imports.
Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS: Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement. Urine output is near normal. When he came in, he had chest infection and urinal infection, CNN-News18 has reported.
FinMin nod must for organising seminars if expenditure exceeds Rs 40 lakh
Government departments and autonomous bodies will have to seek approval of the finance ministry for organising seminars, conferences and workshops if the expenditure exceeds Rs 40 lakh, reported PTI. According to an office memorandum of the Department of Expenditure, all proposals involving expenses of less than Rs 40 lakh will have to be approved by financial advisor of the concerned ministry.
Final guidelines for ARC sponsors soon: RBI official
The Reserve Bank will formalize the 'fit and proper' criterion for sponsors of asset reconstruction companies and will soon come out with the regulations for the same, a central bank official said.