News Live: CBI questioning RBI's former Deputy Governor in PNB fraud case

Live now
Apr 06, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
CBI questioning RBI's former Deputy Governor in PNB fraud case
Budget session least productive since 2000
NCLAT allows RCom to execute asset sale
Buy retail-focussed banks, select NBFC, consumer themes: Axis MF
Tit for tat trade measures by US, China may lead to mkt volatility: S&P, Moody's
Mkt volatility reminiscent of 1987 crash: Veteran trader Art Cashin
Trade war greatest threat to world eco: JP Morgan
See recession and 40% plunge in stocks ahead: Guggenheim
HRD Ministry warns CBSE students against 'fake leak mafias'
FB sent a Dr on a secret mission to ask hospitals to share patient data
State refiners plan to nearly double Iranian oil imports, says report
Former Mt Gox CEO is no longer a Bitcoin believer
CBI questions ICICI Bank MD's brother-in-law Rajiv Kochhar
Lok Sabha lost over 127 hours due to disruptions in Budget session
Excl: As pressure on market share mounts, Bajaj Auto quietly phases out five bikes
German industrial output slumps as protectionism angst grows
Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for Pithampur facility
IOC acquires Shell's 17% stake in Oman oilfield for $329m
Exclusive: Dr Lal Pathlabs eyes buyouts in West, South India
1.5bn sensitive documents on open internet, says researchers
Salman Khan bail appeal reserved for Saturday
Binani Industries files application to terminate insolvency proceedings of Binani Cement
Binani Industries said it has filed application for termination of insolvency resolution process of its debt-ridden subsidiary Binani Cement, reports PTI.
HCL Technologies acquires C3i Solutions for $60m
No jobs, no vote, Rajasthan town warns Modi ahead of 2019 polls
Exclusive: Govt likely to push mega PSU insurers' merger to next year
SFIO receives plaint against L&T, co rubbishes it as baseless
Arvind to demerge and list engineering, apparel businesses by Sept: Kulin Lalbhai
IndiGo says to opt out of race to acquire Air India
Salary breakup, GST ID to be furnished in new ITR forms
China launches WTO challenge against US intellectual property tariffs
Numetal, ArcelorMittal rightly disqualified: Essar Steel RP
Japan household spending posts biggest drop in nearly a year as wages fall
J&J loses trial over claims linking cancer to asbestos in talc
US willing to talk trade with China, no session set yet
Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100bn more in China tariffs
CBI questioning RBI's former Deputy Governor in PNB fraud case
Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Budget session least productive since 2000
The Budget session of Parliament, which ended today, was the least productive since the year 2000, a legislative research body PRS Legislative Research said. According to data provided by Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar, the productivity of the Lok Sabha was 134%, and that of the Rajya Sabha around 96% during the brief Part I of session. The Part I of the session had seven LS and eight RS sittings. But Part II of the session which began from March 5 saw productivity taking a nose dive due to daily disruptions and adjournments. The productivity of the LS was 4% and that of the RS 8%, the minister said.
NCLAT allows RCom to execute asset sale
Anil Ambani-led telecom firm Reliance Communications (RCom) said the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has passed an interim order to allow the company to execute its Rs 25,000-crore asset monetisation programme, reports PTI.
Buy retail-focussed banks, select NBFC, consumer themes: Axis MF
From branded underwear to passenger cars, consumer goods are India’s best stock market bets. And they’re ones you can make money in even when the shares aren’t cheap. That’s the view of Axis Mutual Fund in Mumbai, whose long-term equity portfolio holds 26% in consumer discretionary and staples companies, together the second largest holding after financials.
“If you want to play India, you need to invest in stories that are directly linked to consumer spending in some form,” Jinesh Gopani, who as head of equities at Axis Asset Management Co helps oversees about $5.1 billion, said in an interview to Bloomberg. “In that parlance, even retail-focused banks and select non-bank finance companies are a part of the consumer sector for us.”
Tit for tat trade measures by US, China may lead to mkt volatility: S&P, Moody's
The competing tariff proposals announced by the US and China will weigh on investor sentiment, and such ‘tit for tat’ measures could lead to more financial market volatility in the coming months, global ratings agencies said. S&P Global Ratings said a greater threat is the dispute expanding beyond tariffs on goods. Moody's Investors Service said the rising uncertainty and political risk accompanying these ‘tit for tat measures’ will likely have economic and financial impact beyond that which is transmitted through direct trade channels.
Dabur completes acquisition of 2 personal care products firm in South Africa
FMCG major Dabur India said it has completed acquisition of two South Africa-based companies - D&A Cosmetics Proprietary and Atlanta Body & Health Products Proprietary - through its subsidiary. The company had last year announced that it will acquire the two personal care products companies in South Africa for a total cash consideration of about Rs 25 crore.
Market ends flat amid US-China trade war fears
The market ended Friday’s rangebound session on a flat note amid a trade stand-off between US and China. The broader markets outperformed front-liners, with the Nifty Midcap index rising half a percent. The Lupin counter is the biggest gainer, rising 3% after receiving an establishment inspection report for Pithampur Unit-I from the US drug regulator.
Mkt volatility reminiscent of 1987 crash: Veteran trader Art Cashin
UBS Financial Services Managing Director Art Cashin said this year's market volatility reminds him of the 1987 stock market crash, reports CNBC. Cashin, now one of six executive floor governors at the New York Stock Exchange, was referring to the volatile market that began on October 19, 1987, in Asia before spreading to Europe and then the United States later in the day.
Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Trade war greatest threat to world eco, says JP Morgan
A trade war between the US and China represents the greatest threat to the world economy, Jacob Frenkel, the Chairman of JP Morgan Chase International, told CNBC.
See recession and 40% plunge in stocks ahead: Guggenheim
Guggenheim Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd sees a tough road ahead for the US market and economy, with a sharp recession and a 40% decline in stocks looming, reports CNBC. He warned clients that the market is on a ‘collision course with disaster,’ expects the worst of the damage to start in late 2019 and into 2020. Minerd expects the Fed to intervene to stem the crisis, but says that will only make matter worse.
HRD Ministry warns CBSE students against 'fake leak mafias'
The Human Resource Development Ministry has warned students and parents against ‘fake leak mafias’, saying a purportedly leaked political science paper is doing rounds on social media, reports PTI.
Trains delayed, traffic hit as BJP workers pour in for rally
Several trains arrived late in Mumbai after BJP workers, being ferried in special services for the party's 38th Foundation Day rally at BKC, insisted on unscheduled halts enroute, Western Railway officials told PTI.
Facebook sent a doctor on a secret mission to ask hospitals to share patient data
Facebook has asked several major US hospitals to share anonymised data about their patients, such as illnesses and prescription info, for a proposed research project, reports CNBC. Facebook was intending to match it up with user data it had collected, and help the hospitals figure out which patients might need special care or treatment. The proposal never went past the planning phases and has been put on pause after the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal raised public concerns over how Facebook and others collect and use detailed information about Facebook users.
Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
State refiners plan to nearly double Iranian oil imports, says report
State refiners plan to almost double oil imports from Iran in FY19, drawn by incentives offered by Tehran, sources told Reuters. Tehran recently deepened freight discount to firms in India, its second-biggest oil client after China, in return for higher volumes. In FY19, Indian Oil Corporation, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum plan to import 396,000 barrels per day (bpd) Iranian oil, sources added.
SC dismisses plea of firm linked to Robert Vadra in I-T case
The Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by Sky Light Hospitality - a hospitality firm linked to Robert Vadra - challenging an Income Tax Department notice to it for re-assessment of its profits from land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan for 2010-11.
Former Mt Gox CEO is no longer a Bitcoin believer
Mark Karpeles, the former chief executive officer of the once-largest Bitcoin exchange, Mt Gox, said he no longer is a Bitcoin believer, and sounded pessimistic about cryptocurrencies in general, reports Bloomberg. “The technology is definitely here to stay, but Bitcoin may have trouble evolving and keeping up,” Mark Karpeles said in a chat on the online message board Reddit.
CBI questions ICICI Bank MD's brother-in-law Rajiv Kochhar
The Central Bureau of Investigation questioned Rajiv Kochhar, ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar's brother-in-law, for the second day in connection with the bank's Rs 3,250 crore loan to Videocon Group in 2012, reports PTI.
Lok Sabha adjourns sine die, fails to take up no-confidence notices
The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die with the House unable to take up notices for no-confidence motion against the government and bringing to close a tumultuous Budget session that witnessed repeated disruptions.
Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die, bringing to an end the Budget session that was marked by continuous disruptions that saw 120 working hours being wasted.
Lok Sabha lost over 127 hours due to disruptions in Budget session
Disruptions led to loss of more than 127 hours of the Budget session in the Lok Sabha with just about 0.58% of starred questions answered during 29 sittings before the House adjourned sine die today. Protests by members from various parties on diverse issues marred proceedings almost every day during the two-phase Budget session. The second leg of the session, that started on March 5, had 22 sittings that were mostly disrupted.
Here are the top headlines at 1 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Excl: As pressure on market share mounts, Bajaj Auto quietly phases out five bikes
Bajaj Auto, India’s fourth largest two-wheeler maker, has discontinued at least five bikes, including four models from the Pulsar brand, as rivals mount pressure on the Pune-based company, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. The company's market share has also seen a sharp decline in recent times.
German industrial output slumps as protectionism angst grows
German industrial output fell by the most in more than two years in February and the sector is losing momentum, the Economy Ministry said, as factories in Europe’s largest economy throttle back in the face of the rising threat of protectionism. Output fell by 1.6% after rising by a revised 0.1% in January, reports Reuters.
PNB fraud: HC seeks ED reply on plea by Mehul Choksi's firm
The Delhi High Court sought the Enforcement Directorate's response on a plea by diamantaire Mehul Choksi's firm Gitanjali Gems in a money laundering case in connection with the over Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, reports PTI.
BJP MPs to fast on Apr 12 to protest impasse in Parliament: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of divisive politics and announced that BJP MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament, for which he blamed the Congress.
BJP Foundation Day: PM credits workers for taking party to new heights
On the BJP's 38th Foundation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited party workers for taking the organisation to new heights, reports PTI. The BJP is the party of ‘a New India’ and his party "believes in India's diversity, its unique culture and the strengths of 125 crore Indians", he said.
Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for Pithampur facility
Drug firm Lupin said it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Pithampur, Unit 1 manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.