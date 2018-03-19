News Live: CBI moves HC against acquittal of Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G spectrum case

Live now
Mar 19, 2018 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.
Sign in with
highlights
CBI moves HC against acquittal of Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G spectrum case
Sensex extends slide for 5th day, sheds 253 pts, Nifty below 10,100
Lemon Tree to open 28 new hotels, to raise Rs 1,000cr via IPO
Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Nitin Gadkari, latter withdraws defamation case
UltraTech offers 'comfort' to Binani Cement
SC notice to dentist couple in Aarushi murder case
CBI court convicts Lalu Prasad in 4th fodder scam
Consider objections to Tata Steel bids: NCLT to Bhushan Steel creditors
Rajan says India needs to grow at 10% to provide jobs, wants major reforms in land buyout process
Maruti Dzire retains top sales spot in Feb, Baleno demand accelerates
Hong Kong's richest woman loses half her wealth on stock plunge
How a star trader went from a $126m bonus to jail
Crucial meeting on Wed on Essar Steel auction
MMFSL bullish on rural India, sees bad loans dropping
Housing sales down 40% in 2017 from 2013/14 levels: ANAROCK
Difficult to clock 8-10% GDP growth: Morgan Stanley
Trai to revamp MNP process, discussion paper by March-end
Just 16% of July-Dec GST returns matched with final ones
IOC, BPCL may buy 26% stake each in GAIL for close to Rs 41K cr
Top mutual funds' asset base declines by Rs 8,900cr in Feb
FPIs turn positive on Indian equities, pump in Rs 6,400cr in Mar
JLR to invest GBP4.3bn on new engines, tech this fiscal
Only 5% of adult Indians establish own business: survey
YSR Cong, TDP to pitch for no-trust notices in Lok Sabha today
Mass unemployment may be a thorn in India’s growth story: Paul Krugman
Rahul sounds bugle for 2019 polls; attacks Modi, woos youth
Putin easily wins another six-year term, firms grip on Russia
CBI moves HC against acquittal of Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G spectrum case
The Central Bureau of Investigation has moved the Delhi High Court against acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in 2G spectrum case, reports PTI.
Maharashtra farmers affected by February hailstorms given Rs 313 crore, says Minister
The Maharashtra government has provided financial assistance of Rs 313.58 crore to farmers who were affected by hailstorms and unseasonal rains that lashed several parts of the state in February, revenue minister Chandrakant Patil today said.
In a written reply to a question in the Legislative Assembly, Patil said that hailstorms and rain damaged agriculture crops over an area of 2.54 lakh hectare and multi-crops on an area of 38,046 hectare.
The damage was spread over 19 districts in Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra and it included the death of six persons and several head of cattle, he said.
Patil, in his written reply, stated that those who were affected were given Rs 313.58 crore as compensation as per the guidelines of the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).
Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Lowest interest among millennials in agri-jobs: Survey
The millennial generation has lowest interest in agriculture career because of lack of job security, poor awareness about the scope of the sector and dearth of entrepreneurial spirit, a latest study by job website Indeed. During the 2017 calendar year, there was 25% drop in the average number of agriculture related job searches per week, it said.
Sensex extends slide for 5th day, sheds 253 pts, Nifty below 10,100
The benchmark BSE Sensex cracked below the 33,000-mark by falling nearly 253 points, extending its slide for the fifth straight session on unabated foreign fund outflows amid weak global cues. Overall market sentiment remained weak after the RBI data released after market hours on Friday showed current account deficit rose to 2% of the GDP at $13.5 billion in the December quarter, up from 1.4% in the year-ago period, due to a higher trade deficit.
The rupee also depreciated by 19 paise intra-day against the dollar at 65.13, which too had a negative influence. Global cues too were weak as investors moved cautiously before the US Federal Reserve meeting, that is likely to raise US interest rates. The 30-share index finally settled down 252.88 points, or 0.76%, at 32,923.12. This is the weakest closing since December 6 last when it settled at 32,597.18. The gauge lost 741.94 points in the previous four sessions. The wider NSE Nifty too fell by 100.90 points, or 0.99%, to end at 10,094.25.
Modi's 'acche din' PR will take a beating: Rahul on unemployment
Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of unemployment, saying his 'achche din' PR would take a beating, after a Nobel laureate warned India of mass unemployment. "The Nobel prize winning economist, Paul Krugman confirms what we've been saying for over two years now. Mass unemployment is the biggest threat India faces. Unfortunately, we have a PM who lives in denial. Afraid his ‘Acche Din’ PR will take a beating," he said on Twitter.
Ford introduces manual transmission, petrol top-end EcoSport
Ford India introduced a manual transmission version of top-end petrol variant of its compact SUV Ecosport priced at Rs 10.47 lakh (ex-showroom across India). The new Titanium+ variant will be paired to Ford's latest three-cylinder 1.5 litre petrol engine and feature five-speed manual transmission, the company said in a statement. It features bigger 17-inch alloy wheels and is equipped with six-airbags to ensure all around safety of occupants, it added.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia have tendered an apology to advocate Amit Sibal, son of former Union minister Kapil Sibal, in defamation case filed against them, reports PTI.
Lemon Tree to open 28 new hotels, to raise Rs 1,000cr via IPO
Budget and mid-market hotel brand Lemon Tree will raise Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering which will see one of its private equity investors Warburg Pincus offload half its stake in the company, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar.
The offer for sale of up to 185 million shares represents 23.59% of the equity share capital of the company. The offer, which opens on March 26 in the price band of Rs 54-56 per equity share, is for the private equity company Warburg to off-load half of its 25% stake in Lemon Tree. The promoter entity, which holds about 30% will not dilute any stake.
Lemon Tree is India’s largest mid-market hotel brand with about 45 operational properties having a room inventory of nearly 4,700 rooms spread across 28 cities. The Delhi-based company has three brands Red Fox (budget), Lemon Tree (mid-scale), Lemon Tree Premier (upper mid-scale). As of FY17, its average daily rate across three brands has been Rs 5,745 with an occupancy rate of 65%.
Just two months before Karnataka goes to vote, the state has approved a separate religion status for Lingayats, reports CNN-News18.
Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Nitin Gadkari, latter withdraws defamation case
Arvind Kejriwal and Nitin Gadkari submitted a joint application in the Delhi court seeking withdrawal of a defamation case filed by the latter, reports PTI. The application comes after Kejriwal submitted a letter regretting making defamatory remarks against Gadkari.
UltraTech offers 'comfort' to Binani Cement
In a fresh twist to the auction of Binani Cement, UltraTech Cement announced it is set to buy the latter’s stressed assets after its board agreed to issue a 'comfort letter' providing Rs 7,266 crore to Binani’s parent, reports Moneycontrol News’ Prince Mathews Thomas. Binani Industries, the parent, will use the money to pay off Binani Cement's lenders and other liabilities.
The latest move comes after the Aditya Birla Group company had alleged lack of transparency in the proceedings to auction Binani Cement, which was referred to the National Company Law Tribunal after accumulating debts of Rs 5,000 crore. In a meeting held on March 16, the Committee of Creditors had approved the plan presented by Dalmia Cement, dealing a blow to UltraTech's plans.
Lupin gets USFDA nod for psoriasis treatment spray
Drug major Lupin has received approval from the US health regulator to market Desoximetasone Topical spray, used for treatment of plaque psoriasis, in the American market. It is a generic version of Taro Pharmaceuticals USA's Topicort Topical Spray. The approval has been granted to the product in the size of 30 ml, 50 ml, and 100 ml.
SC notice to dentist couple in Aarushi murder case
The Supreme Court admitted an appeal against the acquittal of dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the 2008 twin murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj, reports PTI. The plea was filed by Khumkala Banjade, the wife of Hemraj.
A bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice to the dentist couple, who were acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the twin murder case in October last year. Banjade had filed an appeal in December last year against the Talwars acquittal in the case. Later, the CBI also filed an appeal against the acquittal of Talwars in the case.
Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Exclusive: Sale of NPAs slow over bargain pricing by ARCs
Sale of bad loans to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) has slowed due to mismatch in pricing , forcing banks to turn to the insolvency court, reports Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar. While assets over Rs 16,000 crore have been put on sale to clean up balance sheets as the financial year ends, ARCs that buy distressed assets, have been looking for better pricing from banks. This is slowing down the buying process, sources in the banking sector said. However, the total assets that ARCs could purchase is yet to be ascertained.
Market trades lower; metals, PSU banks tumble
The market continues to trade lower with the Sensex falling around 200 points, weighed by metals, banks, technology and oil stocks. Investors remain cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's key policy decision later this week. A widened current account deficit in the December quarter also weighed on investor sentiment.
CBI court convicts Lalu Prasad in 4th fodder scam
Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad was convicted by a special CBI court in the fourth case of multi-crore fodder scam related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka treasury in 1990s. Shiv Pal Singh acquitted former chief minister Jagannath Mishra in the same case. The case RC 38A/96 pertains to illegal withdrawal of money from Dumka treasury. The quantum of punishment in the case would be pronounced later.
Consider objections to Tata Steel bids: NCLT to Bhushan Steel creditors
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) asked the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of debt-ridden Bhushan Steel to consider the objections raised by its employees over the bids submitted by Tata Steel, reports PTI. The CoC, which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to take up the resolution plan of the highest bidder Tata Steel, would consider the objections raised by the employees.
Here are the top headlines at 1 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Rajan says India needs to grow at 10% to provide jobs, wants major reforms in land buyout process
India needs to get to a stronger growth rate of 10%, former IMF Chief Economist and Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan told CNBC, adding that there are 12 million people joining the workforce every year and the country needs to produce enough jobs for them. To get there, the country needs ‘significant reforms’ in its land acquisition processes, he stated.
China's missile man is new defence minister
China appointed a former missile unit commander Lieutenant General Wei Fenghe as its new defence minister today, whose first guest of honour could be his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman, reports PTI. Fenghe, 63, a close confidant of President Xi Jinping, was the last commander of China's missile unit, the Second Artillery Corps, before it was split into two - the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force and the Strategic Support Force - making them a potent force.
Maruti Dzire retains top sales spot in Feb, Baleno demand accelerates
India’s best-selling compact sedan Maruti Dzire retained the top spot in sales for the third consecutive month last month even as Maruti Suzuki dominated the list of top 10 car rankings, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. The Dzire clocked a 26% volume growth at 20,941 units last month compared to 16,613 units sold in the same month last year. The Alto came in as the second best-selling model at 19,760, but with a paltry growth of just a percent.
Hong Kong's richest woman loses half her wealth on stock plunge
Pollyanna Chu has lost her title as Hong Kong’s richest woman after her listed company turned into Asia’s worst performer this year, reports Bloomberg. Worth almost $12 billion as recently as January, she’s seen more than half of her wealth wiped out as the stock crashed. Kingston Financial Group, which operates businesses including Macau casinos and margin lending, has tumbled 52% since Hong Kong’s securities regulator in January warned investors that the company’s shares were overly concentrated among a small number of stockholders.
Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
In light of Ola and Uber drivers’ strike, a look at India commuters’ cab preferences.
How a star trader went from a $126m bonus to jail
Christian Bittar was once among Deutsche Bank AG’s highest-paid traders, a math whiz who earned a near $126 million bonus in 2008 alone. Now he’s sitting in a UK prison. The 46-year-old former star banker pleaded guilty in a London court on March 2 to conspiring to rig the interest-rate benchmark known as Euribor. He’s in custody and will be sentenced after a related trial ends this summer, reports Bloomberg.
Bittar’s legend loomed large after he made a fortune for Deutsche Bank during the upheaval of 2008, by betting on short-term interest rates. One trading strategy involved wagering the cost of borrowing in euros for three and six months would rise more quickly than one-month rates.
That paid off after Lehman Brothers Holdings collapsed that September and banks refused to lend to each other for all but the shortest periods. That year alone Bittar earned a 90 million-pound bonus. But the end came quickly for Bittar amid the mounting rate-rigging probes in the US and UK.
Midcaps underperform Sensex; OMCs under pressure
The market continues to trade lower, with the Sensex falling around 100 points, weighed by oil marketing companies, technology, metals and banks stocks. Midcaps underperform frontliners, with the Nifty Midcap index declining more than a percent on weak market breadth.
Crucial meeting on Wed on Essar Steel auction
The resolution professional overseeing the auction of Essar Steel has called the company's lenders for a crucial meeting on Wednesday, reports Moneycontrol News’ Prince Mathews Thomas. Top on the agenda would be the eligibility of bids presented by ArcelorMittal and Numetal on February 12. There is a possibility of the lenders calling for a second round of bidding if the two bids don't clear the eligibility test.