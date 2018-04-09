News Live: Casualties reported in strike on Syria air base: state media

Live now
Apr 09, 2018 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Casualties reported in strike on Syria air base: state media
A missile attack on a Syrian military airport left several dead and wounded, state media said today, after the US warned Damascus and its allies over an earlier suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held town.The strike on the Tayfur air base in the central province of Homs, came as international outrage mounts over an attack on Saturday in the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta.
Jet Airways plane hits catering van at Delhi airport
A Jet Airways plane, with 133 people on-board, hit a parked catering vehicle at the Delhi airport yesterday night, officials said.
No one was injured in the incident that took place around 8 pm when the Jet airways flight, coming from Dubai, arrived at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, they said.
The aircraft was moving towards its designated parking bay when its right wing hit a catering vehicle of service provider Taj Sats which was stationed on the nearby lane at the terminal, airport sources said.
"All the 125 guests and 8 crew members deplaned safely and the B737 aircraft is currently being inspected by the airlines technical team," a Jet Airways spokesperson said. "Jet Airways is investigating the incident, which has also been reported to the authorities," the spokesperson said.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know
The Nifty which started the week ended April 6 on a muted note managed to recoup losses and closed with gains of just six points but above its crucial psychological support level of 10,300 on Friday.
JUST IN | Dalit organisations in Kerala have called for a strike today over dilution of the SC/ST act and the violence on Dalits during the Bharat Bandh on April 2, reports CNN News18.
PWD to launch drive to de-silt Delhi's drains
Ahead of the monsoon season, the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government will launch a two-month exercise to de-silt the city's drains from April 15, a move intended to prevent waterlogging in the national capital.
The department, headed by minister Satyendar Jain, has set a target of completing the de-silting works by June 15. The Delhi government had taken several measures to prevent waterlogging in the national capital during the monsoon, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said on Friday.
North Korea ready to discuss denuclearization with US: Report
North Korean officials have told their US counterparts that Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss denuclearization, an assurance that could pave the way for a meeting with President Donald Trump, reports said today.
It is the first time the offer was made directly to Washington, after it was previously conveyed through South Korean national security adviser Chung Eui-yong. "The US has confirmed that Kim Jong Un is willing to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," a Trump administration official told The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post today.
Washington stunned observers when it announced last month it had agreed to a historic first meeting between Trump and Kim to be held by the end of May.